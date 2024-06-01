Section baseball: Luverne cruises past JCC 9-0, advances in Section 3AA bracket

May 31—LUVERNE — Luverne's high school baseball team opened Section 3AA South subsection playoff action in dominant fashion Thursday evening, shutting out Big South rival Jackson County Central at Redbird Field.

It is the third time Luverne has beaten JCC this season, having swept the Huskies during the regular season by a combined score of 25-7.

Thursday's contest held a similar fate, as the south's top-seeded Cardinals used a six-run second inning to propel to the 9-0 win. They are now 17-5 on the season and will move on to play Montevideo, the No. 3 seed out of the north subsection, Saturday in Marshall.

The Huskies meanwhile, are 7-15 this year as they fall into the elimination bracket, where they'll look to keep the season alive in Windom Saturday against Fairmont.

After a quick 1-2-3 inning pitched by Carter Sehr, the Cardinal offense set an early tone in the bottom frame. With Blake Sauer at third and two outs, Jacob Stroh was run down for third out, not not before Sauer was able to steal home and score his team's first run.

After taking advantage of a pickoff in the first inning, the Cardinals began to open things up in the second.

Senior Conner Connell led off with a double and then fellow senior Elliot Domagala followed with a single. Two batters later, junior Landon Ahrendt singled to bring home Connell for a 2-0 lead.

Momentum began to swing even more heavily in Luverne's favor in the next bat though as senior Kai Buss stepped up and hit a fly ball to left-center field. It looked like the ball might just barely stay inside, but the Thursday evening breeze carried it over the fence for a three-run home run.

After his three-run bomb, Buss said it might have been his first-ever at Redbird Field.

The scoring wasn't over for the Cardinals in that inning though as Sauer hit a two-out RBI single and then Stroh stole home on a wild pitch to put the team ahead 7-0 after two innings.

Two more runs in the fourth inning extended Luverne's lead even further and would end up capping off the scoring in the game.

With two runners in scoring position, Connell hit a pop fly to center field for the second out of the inning. Landyn Lais tagged and scored the first run of the fourth. In the following at bat, Domagala singled to score Will Serie and Luverne ninth and final run.

The rest of the game featured many quick 1-2-3 innings as pitchers were continuing to find their rhythm. But nonetheless, the damage was already done for the Cardinals as they cruised to victory.

Sehr started on the mound for Luverne and he pitched well, giving up only four hits and striking out 10 JCC batters. He also got out of a few jams, as the Huskies threatened to score multiple times, especially in the third inning.

With two outs in the inning, JCC senior Trey Rossow was at third base looking to score, but Sehr got the key strikeout to end the inning.

Stroh then came in and pitched the final couple of innings. He gave up just one hit and struck out five.

In all, the Cardinals totaled 10 hits with Domagala and Sauer each leading with two. Along with Buss' second inning blast, Serie, Stroh, Connell, Ahrendt and Alex Schlosser all got a hit as well.

For JCC, Gage Johnson batted 2-for-3, while Brett Rossow and Trey Rossow each had a hit as well. Grant Freking started the game on the mound and was pulled in the second inning following Buss' home run. Trey Rossow then came in and pitched two innings, finishing with three strikeouts. Ben Gallagher finished the game and struck out two.

JCC 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

Luverne 160 200 X — 9 10 0

Other Section Baseball Results

Section 3AA: Windom Area 3, Fairmont 1

WINDOM — Windom's baseball team is also moving on in the main bracket of the Section 3AA tournament following a narrow win over Fairmont.

The Eagles are seeded third in the south subsection and they move to 17-5 on the season and will play the winner of Minnewaska Area and New London-Spicer Saturday in Marshall. Fairmont will play JCC in the elimination bracket Saturday in Windom.

The first three innings from both teams were scoreless until Windom put all three of its runs on the board in the fourth off an error and a Jackson Joyce 2-RBI single.

Fairmont scored its run in the bottom of the fifth, but it wasn't enough to defeat the Eagles in the end.

Windom totaled seven hits at the plate with Joyce and Hayden Tietz leading the way with two each.Quintin Tietz, Adam Perrizo and Steven Meyer each had a hit as well. Joyce was also the winning pitcher, giving up just the one run and striking out four.

Faimornt had six hits in the game with Jensen Livesay leading the way with two. He also pitched five innings and struck out 10.

Fairmont 000 010 0 — 1 6 0

Windom 000 300 X — 3 7 0

Section 3A: Adrian/Ellsworth 2, Murray County Central 0

MILROY — In a Red Rock Conference rivalry matchup, the Adrian/Ellsworth Dragons kept their season alive and put an end to Murray County Central's season in the process.

It was an impressive pitcher's duel throughout, and the star of the game was A/E's Keagan Polzine. He shut down MCC's offense, as he gave up only two hits and struck out eight batters. He also got a hit at the plate.

MCC's Dylan Kluis also pitched very well, giving up seven hits, one earned run and getting 10 strikeouts.

The Dragons scored their first run in the top of the third. Back-to-back singles later set up Travis Weiss with two outs. He delivered with an RBI single to score Charger Erlandson for a 1-0 lead.

Their second run then came in the sixth off an RBI single from Caleb Wolf to score Jayden Russell and cap off the low scoring in the game.

Weiss and Reese Morrison each collected two hits to lead the way at the plate for the Dragons. Jackson Jenniges also got a hit for A/E.

The only two hits from MCC were by Kluis in the first inning and by Teague Meyer in the fifth.

No. 6 seed Adrian/Ellsworth, now 10-12 on the season, move on in the Section 3A elimination bracket to face seventh-seeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Saturday in Milroy. The Dragons lost to R-T-R earlier in the tournament.

The top-seeded Rebels end their season with a 14-6 record.

A/E 001 001 0 — 2 7 1

MCC 000 000 0 — 0 2 2