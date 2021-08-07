Section 6 rises higher, likely oil source plugged

Aug. 7—Salvors have nearly lifted the massive Section 6 of the wreckage of the Golden Ray entirely out of the water of the St. Simons Sound, Unified Command said Friday.

But the painstaking advance toward removal of the section has come at the cost of more oil leakage into the environment.

Salvors conducted another lifting operation during Friday's outgoing tide, suspending Section 6 in the arching rafters of the twin-hulled VB 10,000 crane vessel, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.

As it has throughout the week, the progress resulted in oil from the section breaching the 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier that surrounds the wreckage and is designed to contain discharged fuel.

A barge with oil-suctioning capabilities and oil skimmer boats was stationed inside the EPB during the lift. The eastern apex of the EBP was fitted with a V-shaped craft known as a current buster, which uses the tidal flows to corral and contain oily waters.

As it has many times, the swift current submerged the oil, and it slipped beneath the oil retention boom that outlines the EPB's surface.

Boat crews towed another current buster outside the EPB to gather oil once it escaped, and additional current busters were employed outside.

"But unfortunately, some of that oil did entrain under the EPB and got beyond our response boats," Himes said.

Fuel sheens have been detected along the shorelines on St. Simons Island's south end beaches near the sound, Himes said.

The oil discharge was not near as significant as the dense oil streams that fouled beaches from Wyley Street north to Massengale Park last Saturday and into the early week. Oil also intruded on marsh grasses and Johnson rocks on the island's south end.

Shoreline cleanup crews with Unified Command spent the week raking, shoveling and bagging oiled beach sand. An sphagnum moss product was sprayed on oiled marsh grasses in an effort to contain pollution.

Fletcher Sams of the Altamaha Riverkeeper toured the impact area Friday and shared with The News photos of oiled pelicans in the crucial nesting habitat of Bird Island and fuel sheens with oil globules east of the EPB.

The executive director of the environmental advocacy group called once more for an immediate federal and state Natural Resources Damage Assessment study.

"The natural resources of the St. Simons Sound have been and continue to be impacted," Sams said. "We need to initiate an environmental assessment now."

Wildlife biologists and marine biologists accompany Unified Command's shoreline cleanup teams, Himes said. They are on the lookout for wildlife injured from contact with oil and other pollutants from the shipwreck, he said.

Animals that cannot function as a result are secured, treated and rehabbed, he said. Contaminated waterfowl that can still fly and fend for themselves are left alone to let nature take its course in ridding them of the pollutants, he said. Attempts to capture oiled but otherwise healthy animals can result in more harm than good, he said.

"Tri-state Bird Research has personnel on site here to assist in monitoring for oiled wildlife," Himes said. "They recommend treatments when oiled wildlife can be safely captured for rehabilitation. If the bird is flighted, we do not attempt to capture them because we could harm the wild animal."

Friday morning's lift of Section 6 raised all but about 13 feet of it above the waterline, Himes said.

On their side, the sections of the shipwreck are 135 feet high from the port side below to the starboard topside.

Salvors have lifted the section piecemeal throughout the week, encountering oil discharges at certain heights each time.

"They lifted it (Friday) morning and got a little bit higher," Himes said. "There is only a little bit still in the water; it's more than 90 percent above water."

Salvors also managed to plug a likely source of the unforeseen oil leak, Himes said. After raising it further, workers spotted a fuel line one foot in diameter in the section. The line was plugged with a Norwegian buoy, a ball-shaped inflatable device, he said.

"It made a really good seal on that pipe just in case it is the source," Himes said.

Salvors could begin flushing accumulated sediment from Section 6 over the weekend, Himes said. With the sediment that has settled inside of it, the section weighs more than 6,000 metric tons, he said.

When it is ready, Section 6 will be loaded onto a barge, which will slide between the VB 10,000's twin hulls to accept it. The section will be lowered onto the deck, secured and then towed back to the dismantling site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick.

Salvors will have one remaining cut and two more sections to lift and remove from the sound.

Cutting chains powered by the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 have sheared away and removed five sections of the shipwreck since cutting began in November.

The Section 6 cut was completed July 30, eight days after the operation began. About 153.5 feet of the wreckage will remain when Section 6 is towed away.

The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.

While many oiled birds have been spotted since the cut was completed, Himes said none was incapacitated as a result or required treatment.