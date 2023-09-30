Section 4 football Week 4 scoreboard and schedule
Here's what we've got on Week 4 Section 4 football scoreboard.
Sept. 29
Corning 36, Binghamton 14
Elmira 8, Horseheads 3
Vestal 35, Norwich 15
Windsor 54, Chenango Valley 6
Owego 42, Johnson City 8
Waverly 19, Chenango Forks 15
Susquehanna Valley 37, Sidney 14
Delhi 35, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 20
Lansing 27, Dryden 8
Ithaca 27, Cortland 14
Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 42, Oneonta 7
Sept. 30
Montrose, Pa., at Whitney Point, 1:30
Deposit-Hancock at Newark Valley, 1:30
Tioga at Walton, 1:30
Maine-Endwell at Union-Endicott, 2
Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville/Afton, 2
Eight-player
Sept. 29
Greene 50, Unadilla Valley 14
Sauquoit Valley 44, Oxford 6
Groton 52, Unatego/Franklin 12
Sept. 30
Thomas A. Edison at Newfield, noon
Trumansburg at Moravia, 1
This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Section 4 football scores from Week 4 of 2023 season