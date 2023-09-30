Advertisement
Breaking News:

Aces pull off 4th-quarter comeback, sweep Wings to return to WNBA Finals

Section 4 football Week 4 scoreboard and schedule

Kevin Stevens and Andrew Legare, Binghamton Press & Sun Bulletin
·1 min read

Here's what we've got on Week 4 Section 4 football scoreboard.

Sept. 29

Corning 36, Binghamton 14

Elmira 8, Horseheads 3

Vestal 35, Norwich 15

Windsor 54, Chenango Valley 6

Owego 42, Johnson City 8

Waverly 19, Chenango Forks 15

Susquehanna Valley 37, Sidney 14

Delhi 35, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 20

Lansing 27, Dryden 8

Ithaca 27, Cortland 14

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 42, Oneonta 7

More: Elmira defense keys football win over unbeaten Horseheads

More: Bills to face an offense on historic pace as Dolphins come to town in Week 4: What to know

Sept. 30

Montrose, Pa., at Whitney Point, 1:30

Deposit-Hancock at Newark Valley, 1:30

Tioga at Walton, 1:30

Maine-Endwell at Union-Endicott, 2

Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville/Afton, 2

Action from Susquehanna Valley's game at Windsor, Sept. 22, 2003.

Eight-player

Sept. 29

Greene 50, Unadilla Valley 14

Sauquoit Valley 44, Oxford 6

Groton 52, Unatego/Franklin 12

Sept. 30

Thomas A. Edison at Newfield, noon

Trumansburg at Moravia, 1

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Section 4 football scores from Week 4 of 2023 season