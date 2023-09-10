Section 3 football's top Week 1 performers and game results from Saturday

UTICA-PROCTOR 60, BINGHAMTON 30

UTICA - Junior Kamal Cisson-Ali ran for 204 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as the Proctor Raiders started their season with a 60-30 win over Section IV Binghamton.

Leading 8-6 after the first quarter, the Raiders put up 30 points in the second. Cisson-Ali scored his first two touchdowns on short runs between a run by Israel Matos Jr and a pass from Jerquell Henderson to Joshua Ramirez.

Proctor's Kamal Cisson-Ali scores a touchdown against Binghamton Saturday at D'Alessandro Stadium in Utica.

Cisson-Ali scored on runs covering 25 and seven yards in the second half, and Quadir Stubbs had a 13-yarder. Genero Clemente had scored the first Proctor touchdown in the first quarter.

As a team, Proctor ran the ball 38 times for 428 yards. Clemente ran for 61 yards, Stubbs 58, Matos 55, and Henderson 40.

Proctor makes a short trip Friday to take on the last team against which it scored 60 points: Whitesboro. The Raiders were home for last year's 62-60 victory.

WEST CANADA VALLEY 50, NEW YORK MILLS 8

NEWPORT — Sean Burdick ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more Saturday in West Canada Valley's 50-8 victory over the New York Mills Marauders.

Burdick, a senior making his second start at quarterback, helped West Canada Valley (2-0, 1-0 Eight Player East) win the first of back-to-back games against teams with which it shared a league title last fall. Frankfort-Schuyler visits West Canada Valley next Saturday. He ran 19 yards for one touchdown and threw a 61-yard pass to Camerohn Ludwig for another to put West Canada Valley up 12-0 in the first quarter.

New York Mills (0-1, 0-1 Eight Player East) got a Lukas Komnick touchdown pass to start the second quarter and it was all West Canada Valley after that.

Burdick had a short touchdown run before halftime and a 10-yarder after, followed by Ludwig's 34-yard run. Burdick's final touchdown run covered 46 yards, and he threw a 21-yard scoring pass to Iain Farber in the fourth quarter.

Burdick finished the game with 175 rushing yards on 15 carries, and he completed six of the 10 passes he threw for 151 yards. Ludwig had 116 yards on his three receptions.

Blake Reese and Dominic DiFillippo combined for five sacks and seven tackles for losses for the West Canada Valley defense. John Tubia led the team with 10 tackles.

New York Mills play at Unadilla Valley Saturday.

SANDY CREEK 14, DOLGEVILLE 12

SANDY CREEK — Dolgeville's Blue Devils made the trip to Sandy Creek for the second time in three days and had the Comets spoil Justin Daukontas' head coaching debut.

Sandy Creek (1-0, 1-0 Class D-1) led 7-6 when play was stopped after one quarter due to the weather. Dolgeville (0-1, 0-1 Class D-1) took the lead with a touchdown in the second quarter and held until the fourth when Sandy Creek scored to pull out a 14-12 victory.

The win was the first for Sandy Creek against Dolgeville since Section III's 2013 playoffs.

Hudson Hunt threw a touchdown pass to Maddox Palmer for one of the Sandy Creek scores and Mason Ennist ran for the other. Enist had 66 yards on 16 carries. Cameron Hatyhaway was credited with three fumbe recoveries and Logan Lando intercepted a pass for the Comets defense.

Sandy Creek travels to Herkimer County Friday for a game at Herkimer. Dolgeville is on the road again Friday for a game at Beaver River, a rematch of the Blue Devils' victory in the section's 2022 Class D championship game.

HERKIMER 37, CATO-MERIDIAN 24

PORT BYRON/UNION SPRINGS 27, SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE 26

CLINTON at SYRACUSE-BISHOP GRIMES, postponed

SOUTH SENECA at UTICA-NOTRE DAME, postponed

Saturday's top performers

SEAN BURDICK, West Canada Valley – Senior quarterback ran for 175 yrds and four touchdowns, and threw for 151 yards and two more touchdowns.

KAMAL CISSON-ALI, Proctor – Junior ran for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

AIDAN RUBAS, Holland Patent – Senior quarterback threw five touchdown passes, three to Alex Hoole and three to Joe Latella.

JAMISON YOUNG, Mt. Markham – Freshman ran for two touchdowns and ran a punt back for a third.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Section 3 football's top Saturday players, games for Sept. 9