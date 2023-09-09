Section 3 football's top Week 1 football players and games from Friday

ADIRONDACK 42, BISHOP LUDDEN/SYRACUSE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 34

SYRACUSE - Isaac Croneiser broke a 34-all tie with a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and helped the Adirondack Wildcats earn a 42-34 win over Bishop Ludden/Syracuse Academy of Science Friday.

Adirondack (2-0) led 12-0 in the second quarter after a pair of Dalton Miranda touchdown runs. Bishop Ludden/Syracuse Academy of Science (1-1) countered with two X'zavion Streiff-to-Darion Clarke touchdown passes with Matt Knechtle's kicks giving the hosts a 14-12 lead.

Adirondack led 18-14 at halftime after John Hennessey's 12-yard touchdown pass to Max Weiler.

Another touchdown pass by Hennessey and a third touchdown run by Miranda put the Wildcats ahead 34-21 entering the fourth quarter. Two touchdowns in the fourth pulled Bishop Ludden/Syracuse Academy of Science even and the team's first failed conversion let the game tied.

Miranda (20 carries-145 yards) and Croneiser (14-134) both ran for more than 100 yards for Adirondack. Hennessey was 6-for-12 passing for 48 yards.

Giovanni Foster led the Wildcats with 13 tackles. Croneiser and Braden White each had eight tackles, and Wyatt Kratzenberg and Evan Williams added seven.

Adirondack plays at Canastota next Friday.

SOLVAY 35, LITTLE FALLS 21

SYRACUSE - The Solvay Bearcats trailed 21-7 in the second half but rallied for a 35-21 win over the Little Falls Mounties in their first game of the season.

Solvay scored first but Little Falls (0-2) countered with a 44-yard touchdown run by Braden McCumber to tie the score in the first quarter. The Mounties took the lead on a 63-yard pass from Jackson Hummel to Xavier Dunn before halftime, and Dunn ran the second-half kickoff back for another score to put Little Falls up 21-7.

Solvay's Jaysin Bliss ran for his second touchdown of the evening in the third quarter. The Bearcats tied the score in the fourth on a Jakob Frost touchdown pass to Jeffrey Sharpe III. Luis Mojica Jr. ran three yards for the touchdown that gave Solvay the lead and Bliss added his third touchdown to finish the scoring.

Little Falls plays on the road again next Saturday at Cazenovia. Solvay plays at home again next Friday against Holland Patent.

VERNON-VERONA-SHERRILL 44, OSWEGO 6

OSWEGO - The Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Red Devils took a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter on the road Friday and bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 44-6 victory over the Buccaneers.

Jay'Den Buchanon scored touchdowns covering 23 yards on a run and 45 on an intreception runback in the first quarter and opened the scoring 85 seconds into the contest; his second touchdown came 61 seconds later and he added a six-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

James Ward threw two touchdown passes to Elijah Donegan for the Red Devils (1-1). George Lighthall and Gabe Wheeler each ran for a touchdown in the second half.

Austin Freebern threw a touchdown pass to Augustus Potter in the second quarter for Oswego (0-2).

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill has a Saturday evening home game next weekend against the Syracuse Institute of Technology.

WHITESBORO 48, EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 7

SYRACUSE - The Whitesboro Warriors led 35-0 at halftime Friday and defeated East Syracuse-Minoa's Trojans 48-7.

Kyle Meier passed for three touchdowns and ran for two for the Warriors (1-1), and Carmen Centro and Anthony Dorozynski each scored twice.

Meier had touchdown passes of 67 yards to Dorozynski and 14 to Memphis Ferguson in the first quarter, and added a 20-yarder to Dorozynski in the second. Meier had one short touchdown run late in the first quarter and another early in the second.

Whitesboro has a Friday home game next week against Utica-Proctor.

NEW HARTFORD 47, CHITTENANGO 14

CHITTENANGO - John Vitullo threw four touchdown passes and Cole Raux ran for three scores in the New Hartford Spartans' 47-14 win at Chittenango Friday.

Raux got the scoring started with a 40-yard touchdown run for New Hartford (2-0) in the first quarter, and he had scoring runs of 35 and 10 yards in the second half. Vitullo threw a touchdown pass to Rowan Gall in the first quarter and later threw to Payton Way for three scores.

Chittenango (1-1) trailed 27-0 late in the first half when Kyle Wehrlin ran a kickoff back for a touchdown. Seamus Gardner ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

New Hartford plays its first home game Thursday against Homer. Chittenango plays at Central Valley Academy Thursday.

SAUQUOIT VALLEY 18, WATERVILLE 12

SAUQUOIT - Sauquoit Valley spoiled Waterville's eight-player debut and surpassed its 2022 win total with am 18-12 victory Friday.

Sauquoit Valley beat Section IV Unadilla Valley 44-6 in its final game to complete a 1-7 season last fall. The 2023 season started with a 38-6 win at Unadilla Valley last week and Friday's win made Sauquoit Valley 2-0.

Aiden McKenney 145 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for the winners while Brendan Lee an 28 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. McKenney also led the team with seven tackles.

Waterville plays its home opener against Cooperstown next Friday and Sauquoit Valley plays at Clinton the next day.

SANDY CREEK 7, DOLGEVILLE 6, suspended

SANDY CREEK - The Sandy Creek Comets and Dolgeville Blue Devils completed one quarter Thursday before the weather stopped the game. Dolgeville will return to Sandy Creek to complete the game Saturday afternoon.

HOMER 28, ONEIDA 8

CAMDEN 26, WESTHILL 22

CANASTOTA 47, SOUTHERN HILLS 36

ROME FREE ACADEMY 53, FOWLER 20

SYRACUSE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 16, CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY 7

Friday's Top Performers

JEROME BOWEN, Frankfort-Schuyler - Sophomore ran four times for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass.

JAY'DEN BUCHANON, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill - Ran for touchdowns on plays covering 23 and nine yards, and ran an interception back for another score.

LIONELL COULTHURST, Frankfort-Shuyler - Junior ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, and added five receptions for 87 yards and another touchdown.

ISAAC CRONEISER, Adiondack - Junior running back ran for 134 yards on 14 carries and scored a tie-breaking touchdown in the foutrh quarter.

XAVIER DUNN, Little Falls - Senior caught a touchdown pass and ran a kickoff back for another touchdown.

AIDEN McKENNEY, Sauquoit Valley - Senior ran for 145 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.

KYLE MEIER, Whitesboro - Senior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores.

DALTON MIRANDA, Adirondack - Junior running back ran 20 times for 145 yards and one touchdown.

COLE RAUX, New Hartford - Senior running back scored on runs of 40, 35 and 10 yards.

JOHN VITULLO, New Hartford - Sophomore quarterback threw three touchdown passes - three to Payton Way and one to Rowan Gall.

