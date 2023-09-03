Section 3 football's top Week Zero football players and games from Saturday

Saturday Results

WESTMORELAND/ORISKANY 46, HARPURSVILLE/AFTON 7

WESTMORELAND - The Bulldogs from Westmoreland and Oriskany scored 33 points in the second quarter Saturday and started their season with a 46-7 victory over Harpursville/Afton from Section IV.

The visitors actually scored first and the teams were tied at 7 after the first quarter.

Harpursville/Afton's Ethan Hendrickson tackles Westmoreland/Oriskany's Cameron Rautenstrauch at Westmoreland High School Saturday.

Cameron Rautenstrauch, whose 11-yard touchdown run had helped Westmoreland/Oriskany tie the score in the first quarter, ran for three more touchdowns in the second quarter and added another on a pass reception. The junior ran for 153 yards on 11 carries and gained 58 more on three pass receptions from Dylan Williams. His touchdown runs covered eight, three and three yards in the second quarter and Williams' touchdown pass covered 50 yards.

Williams, a freshman making his varsity debut, completed seven of 11 passes for 157 yards and threw a 17-yard touchdown to Gino Marangi during the second quarter. He ran for 71 yards on four carries while Jack Williams had seven carries for 64 yards.

Jack Williams capped the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run in the second half.

Westmoreland/Oriskany plays at Mt. Markham Friday.

Saturday's Top Performers

SEAN BURDICK, West Canada Valley - Senior started at quarterback for the first time and threw three touchdown passes while running for two other scores.

IAIN FARBER, West Canada Valley - Senior caught touchdown passes covering 35 and 58 yards.

CAMERON RAUTENSTRAUCH, Westmoreland/Oriskany - Junior scored five touchdowns before halftime in a 46-7 victory. He ran for 153 yards and four scores, and added a fifth touchdown on a pass play. Four of his touchdowns came in the second quarter.

DYLAN WILLIAMS, Westmoreland/Oriskany - Freshman quarterback threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns in his first varsity game.

