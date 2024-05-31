Section 1 softball: Winona, Randolph return to state tournament after thrilling victories

May 30—AUSTIN — Top-seeded Winona and top-seeded Randolph needed more than just seven innings in their respective section championship games on Thursday to reach another high school softball state tournament.

In the end, both the Winhawks and the Rockets got the job done.

In the Section 1, Class 3A championship game, Winona (19-4) led 1-0 until sixth-seeded Faribault (12-12) tied it up in the seventh.

The Winhawks then failed to score with the bases loaded and nobody out in their half of the eighth, but had another opportunity in the ninth. That's when junior Reese Nisalke delivered with a two-out, two-strike run-scoring hit to walk off the Falcons in nine innings.

The victory made it four consecutive section titles and state tournament trips for the Winhawks. The Class 3A state tournament is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

In Section 1-2A, Randolph was stunned in Game 1 of the finals, with the Caledonia Warriors handing the Rockets their first loss of the season, a 5-2, nine-inning decision.

The Warriors (24-4) were down to their last out when they turned to freshman Brairy Proulx to pinch-hit. Proulx delivered with game-tying solo home run to send the game into extras, where the Warriors scored three runs in the ninth. Avery Augedahl also homered in the first inning for Caledonia.

But Randolph pitching ace Carter Raymond and the Rockets (24-1) responded, capitalizing on multiple Caledonia miscues en route to a 6-0 win in the decisive second championship game.

Top-ranked Randolph will now make its sixth straight state tournament appearance.

The Class 2A state tournament is set to begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Caswell Park.

Caledonia 5, Randolph 2

Caledonia#100#000#103##—#5#9#3

Randolph#101#000#000##—#2#6#0

Caledonia: Vivian Kittleson 1-for-3 2 RBI; Avery Augedahl 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R; Elsa Blum 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Braelyn Lange 9 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K.

Randolph: Kylee Carey 2-for-3 1 R; Carly Kimmes 1-for-4 1 R. Pitchers: C Raymond 9 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 15 K.

Notes: Game 1.

Randolph 6, Caledonia 0

Caledonia#000#000#0#—#0#3#4

Randolph#200#004#x#—#6#10#1

Caledonia: Vivian Kittleson 1-for-2; Elsa Blum 1-for-3; Adrienne Lange 1-for-3. Pitchers: Avery Augedahl 6 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.

Randolph: Ella Banks 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Kylee Carey 2-for-4 1 R; Mackenzie Murray 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: C Raymond 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.