Section 1 softball playoff schedules
May 28—MONDAY, MAY 20
(At high seed)
First Round
No. 1 Blooming Prairie, bye
No. 8 Houston 1, No. 9 Goodhue 0
No. 4 Hayfield 10, No. 13 Spring Grove 0
No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo 7, No. 12 Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1
No. 2 Bethlehem Academy 15, No. 15 Lyle/Austin Pacelli 0
No. 7 Lewiston-Altura 10, No. 10 Mabel-Canton 4
No. 3 Southland 16, No. 14 Schaeffer Academy 1
No. 6 Wabasha-Kellogg 4, No. 11 Rushford-Peterson 2
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
(At High seed)
Second Round
No. 1 Blooming Prairie 12, Houston 2
Hayfield 2, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
Lewiston-Altura 7, Bethlehem Academy 6
Wabasha-Kellogg 3, Southland 1
THURSDAY, MAY 23
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Quarterfinals
Blooming Prairie 4, Hayfield 3
Wabasha-Kellogg 13, Lewiston-Altura 3
Elimination bracket
Kenyon-Wanamingo 10, Houston 4
Southland 6, Bethlehem Academy 3
Hayfield 1, Southland 0
Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Hayfield 5
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal game
Blooming Prairie 5, Wabasha-Kellogg 4
Elimination games
Hayfield 10, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
Wabasha-Kellogg 9, Hayfield 4
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Championship games
Blooming Prairie vs. Wabasha-Kellogg 5 p.m. (North)
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (North)
MONDAY, MAY 20
(At high seed)
First Round
No. 1 Randolph, bye
No. 8 Cannon Falls 8, No. 9 Pine Island 3
No. 4 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 10, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland 0
No. 5 Winona Cotter 2, No. 12 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
No. 2 Caledonia 11, No. 15 Lake City
No. 7 St. Charles 8, No. 10 La Crescent-Hokah 2
No. 3 Dover-Eyota 12, No. 14 Triton 0
No. 6 Chatfield 10, No. 11 Lourdes 0
THURSDAY, MAY 22
(At Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex)
Second Round
No. 1 Randolph 10, Cannon Falls 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7, Winona Cotter 3
St. Charles 8, Caledonia 2
Chatfield 7, Dover-Eyota 4
Quarterfinals
Randolph 10, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
St. Charles 9, Chatfield 6
Elimination bracket
Winona Cotter 11, Cannon Falls 1
Caledonia 8, Dover-Eyota 4
SATURDAY, MAY 25
Elimination bracket
Caledonia 7, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6
Winona Cotter 5, Chatfield 2
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal game
Randolph 9, St. Charles 0
Elimination games
Caledonia 1, Winona Cotter, 0 (8)
Caledonia 7, St. Charles 2
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Championship games
Randolph vs. Caledonia 5 p.m. (North)
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (North)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
(At high seed)
First round
No. 8 Austin at No. 1 Winona 3, No. 8 Austin 0
No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville 8, No. 5 Byron 6
No. 6 Faribault 3, No. 3 Northfield 2 (8)
No. 2 Stewartville 6, No. 7 Red Wing 1
THURSDAY, MAY 23
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Round 2
Winona 6, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Stewartville 5, Faribault 4
Elimination bracket
Byron 6, Austin 5
Red Wing 2, Northfield 1
Faribault 10, Byron 2
Red Wing 12, Kasson-Mantorville 10
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal
Winona 6, Stewartville 4
Faribault 9, Red Wing 2
Elimination game
Faribault 11, Stewartville 2
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Winona vs. Faribault, 5 p.m. (Field 9)
Second championship game if necessary, 6:30 p.m. (Field 9)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
(At high seed)
First round
No. 1 Farmington 15, No. 8 John Marshall 1
No. 4 Owatonna 10, No. 5 Lakeville North 4
No. 6 Century 2, No. 3 Lakeville South 1
No. 2 New Prague 7, No. 7 Mayo 0
THURSDAY, MAY 23
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Quarterfinals
Owatonna 4, Farmington 3
New Prague 1, Century 0
Elimination bracket
No. 5 Lakeville North 15, No. 8 John Marshall 0
No. 3 Lakeville South 3, No. 7 Mayo 0
No. 5 Lakeville North 5, Century 4 (10)
Farmington 11, No. 3 Lakeville South 1
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal
New Prague 4, Owatonna 0
Elimination bracket
Farmington 4, Lakeville North 1
Farmington 10, Owatonna 0
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Championship games
Farmington vs. New Prague, 5 p.m. (Field 8)
Second championship game if necessary, 6:30 p.m. (Field 8)