Section 1 softball playoff schedules
May 22—MONDAY, MAY 20
(At high seed)
First Round
No. 1 Blooming Prairie, bye
No. 8 Houston 1, No. 9 Goodhue 0
No. 4 Hayfield 10, No. 13 Spring Grove 0
No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo 7, No. 12 Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1
No. 2 Bethlehem Academy 15, No. 15 Lyle/Austin Pacelli 0
No. 7 Lewiston-Altura 10, No. 10 Mabel-Canton 4
No. 3 Southland 16, No. 14 Schaeffer Academy 1
No. 6 Wabasha-Kellogg 4, No. 11 Rushford-Peterson 2
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
(At High seed)
Second Round
No. 1 Blooming Prairie 12, Houston 2
Hayfield 2, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
Lewiston-Altura 7, Bethlehem Academy 6
Wabasha-Kellogg 3, Southland 1
THURSDAY, MAY 23
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Quarterfinals
Hayfield vs. Blooming Prairie, 5:30 p.m.
Lewiston-Altura vs. Wabasha-Kellogg, 5:30 p.m.
Elimination bracket
Houston vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy vs. Southland 5:30 p.m.
Loser-out game, 7 p.m. (Todd Park South)
Loser-out game, 7 p.m. (Todd Park North)
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal game
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Elimination games
Thursday's elimination winners, 5 p.m.
5 p.m. elimination-game winner vs. Semifinal loser, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Championship games
Championship bracket winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (North)
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (North)
MONDAY, MAY 20
(At high seed)
First Round
No. 1 Randolph, bye
No. 8 Cannon Falls 8, No. 9 Pine Island 3
No. 4 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 10, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland 0
No. 5 Winona Cotter 2, No. 12 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
No. 2 Caledonia 11, No. 15 Lake City
No. 7 St. Charles 8, No. 10 La Crescent-Hokah 2
No. 3 Dover-Eyota 12, No. 14 Triton 0
No. 6 Chatfield 10, No. 11 Lourdes 0
THURSDAY, MAY 22
(At Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex)
Second Round
Cannon Falls at No. 1 Randolph, 4 p.m.
Winona Cotter at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 4 p.m.
St. Charles at Caledonia, 4 p.m.
Chatfield at Dover-Eyota, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Upper-bracket second-round winners, 6 p.m.
Lower-bracket second-round winners, 6 p.m.
Elimination bracket
PI/CF/Randolph loser vs. Z-M/GMLOK/Cotter/P-E-M loser, 4 p.m.
Caledonia/LC/LC-H/SC loser vs. D-E/T/C/Lourdes loser, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 23
(At high seed)
Elimination bracket
Loser-out game, 5 p.m.
Loser-out game, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal game
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m. (South)
Elimination games
Thursday's elimination winners, 5 p.m.
5 p.m. elimination-game winner vs. Semifinal loser, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Championship games
Championship bracket winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (North)
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (North)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
(At high seed)
First round
No. 8 Austin at No. 1 Winona 3, No. 8 Austin 0
No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville 8, No. 5 Byron 6
No. 6 Faribault 3, No. 3 Northfield 2 (8)
No. 2 Stewartville 6, No. 7 Red Wing 1
THURSDAY, MAY 23
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Round 2
Winona vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 3:30 p.m. (Field 9)
Faribault vs. Stewartville, 3:30 p.m. (Field 8)
Elimination bracket
Austin vs. Byron, 3:30 p.m. (Field 6)
Northfield vs. Red Wing, 3:30 p.m. (Field 5)
Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 8)
Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 9)
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal
Round 2 winners, 4 p.m. (Field 9)
Elimination game winner vs. elimination game winner, 4 p.m. (Field 8)
Elimination game winner vs. semifinal loser, 6 p.m. (Field 8)
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Winner of championship bracket vs. winner of elimination bracket, 5 p.m. (Field 9)
Second championship game if necessary, 6:30 p.m. (Field 9)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
(At high seed)
First round
No. 1 Farmington 15, No. 8 John Marshall 1
No. 4 Owatonna 10, No. 5 Lakeville North 4
No. 6 Century 2, No. 3 Lakeville South 1
No. 2 New Prague 7, No. 7 Mayo 0
THURSDAY, MAY 23
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Quarterfinals
Farmington vs. Owatonna, 3:30 p.m. (Field 1)
Century vs. New Prague, 3:30 p.m. (Field 2)
Elimination bracket
John Marshall vs. Lakeville North, 3:30 p.m. (Field 3)
Lakeville South vs. Mayo, 3:30 p.m. (Field 4)
Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 2)
Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 4)
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 4 p.m. (Field 5)
Elimination bracket
Elimination game winner vs. elimination game winner, 4 p.m. (Field 6)
Elimination game winner vs. semifinal loser, 6 p.m. (Field 6)
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Championship games
Winner of championship bracket vs. winner of elimination bracket, 5 p.m. (Field 8)
Second championship game if necessary, 6:30 p.m. (Field 8)