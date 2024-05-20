Section 1 softball playoff schedules
May 19—MONDAY, MAY 20
(At high seed)
First Round
No. 1 Blooming Prairie, bye
No. 9 Goodhue at No. 8 Houston, 5 p.m.
No. 13 Spring Grove at No. 4 Hayfield, 5 p.m.
No. 12 Fillmore Central at No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.
No. 15 Lyle/Austin Pacelli at No. 2 Bethlehem Academy, 5 p.m.
No. 10 Mabel-Canton at No. 7 Lewiston-Altura, 5 p.m.
No. 14 Schaeffer Academy at No. 3 Southland, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Rushford-Peterson at No. 6 Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 21
(At High seed)
Second Round
Houston/Goodhue winner at No. 1 Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.
Hayfield/SG winner vs. K-W/FC winner, 5 p.m.
BA/LP winner vs. L-A/M-C winner, 5 p.m.
S/S.A. winner vs. W-K/R-P winner, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 23
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Quarterfinals
Upper-bracket second-round winners, 5:30 p.m.
Lower-bracket second-round winners, 5:30 p.m.
Elimination bracket
H/G/BP loser vs. Hayfield/SG/K-W/FC loser, 5:30 p.m. (Todd Park South)
LP/F.C./L-A/R-P loser vs. K-W/M-C/S.G./W-K loser, 2 p.m. (Todd Park North)
Loser-out game, 7 p.m. (Todd Park South)
Loser-out game, 7 p.m. (Todd Park North)
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal game
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Elimination games
Thursday's elimination winners, 5 p.m.
5 p.m. elimination-game winner vs. Semifinal loser, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Championship games
Championship bracket winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (North)
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (North)
MONDAY, MAY 20
(At high seed)
First Round
No. 1 Randolph, bye
No. 9 Pine Island at No. 8 Cannon Falls, 5 p.m.
No. 13 Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland at No. 4 Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5 p.m.
No. 12 Plainview-Elgin-Millville at No. 5 Winona Cotter, 5 p.m.
No. 15 Lake City at No. 2 Caledonia, 5 p.m.
No. 10 La Crescent-Hokah at No. 7 St. Charles, 5 p.m.
No. 14 Triton at No. 3 Dover-Eyota, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Lourdes at No. 6 Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 21
(At high seed)
Second Round
PI/CF winner at No. 1 Randolph, 5 p.m.
Z-M/GMLOK winner vs. Cotter/P-E-M winner, 5 p.m.
Caledonia/LC winner vs. LC-H/SC winner, 5 p.m.
D-E/T winner vs. C/Lourdes winner, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 23
(At Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex)
Quarterfinals
Upper-bracket second-round winners, 4 p.m.
Lower-bracket second-round winners, 4 p.m.
Elimination bracket
PI/CF/Randolph loser vs. Z-M/GMLOK/Cotter/P-E-M loser, 4 p.m.
Caledonia/LC/LC-H/SC loser vs. D-E/T/C/Lourdes loser, 4 p.m.
Loser-out game, 6 p.m.
Loser-out game, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal game
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m. (South)
Elimination games
Thursday's elimination winners, 5 p.m.
5 p.m. elimination-game winner vs. Semifinal loser, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Championship games
Championship bracket winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (North)
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (North)
TUESDAY, MAY 21
(At high seed)
First round
No. 8 Austin at No. 1 Winona, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Byron at No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
No. 6 Faribault at No. 3 Northfield, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Red Wing at No. 2 Stewartville, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 23
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Round 2
Austin/Winona winner vs. Byron/K-M winner, 3:30 p.m. (Field 9)
Northfield/Faribault winner vs. Stewartville/Red Wing winner, 3:30 p.m. (Field 8)
Elimination bracket
Austin/Winona loser vs. Byron/K-M loser, 3:30 p.m. (Field 6)
Northfield/Faribault loser vs. Stewartville/Red Wing loser, 3:30 p.m. (Field 5)
Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 8)
Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 9)
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal
Round 2 winners, 4 p.m. (Field 9)
Elimination game winner vs. elimination game winner, 4 p.m. (Field 8)
Elimination game winner vs. semifinal loser, 6 p.m. (Field 8)
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Winner of championship bracket vs. winner of elimination bracket, 5 p.m. (Field 9)
Second championship game if necessary, 6:30 p.m. (Field 9)
TUESDAY, MAY 21
(At high seed)
First round
No. 8 John Marshall at No. 1 Farmington, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Lakeville North at No. 4 Owatonna, 5 p.m.
No. 6 Century at No. 3 Lakeville South, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Mayo at No. 2 New Prague, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 23
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Quarterfinals
Farmington/JM winner vs. Owatonna/LN winner, 3:30 p.m. (Field 1)
LS/Century winner vs. NP/Mayo winner, 3:30 p.m. (Field 2)
Elimination bracket
Farmington/JM loser vs. Owatonna/LN loser, 3:30 p.m. (Field 3)
LS/Century loser vs. NP/Mayo loser, 3:30 p.m. (Field 4)
Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 2)
Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 4)
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 4 p.m. (Field 5)
Elimination bracket
Elimination game winner vs. elimination game winner, 4 p.m. (Field 6)
Elimination game winner vs. semifinal loser, 6 p.m. (Field 6)
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At Todd Park, Austin)
Championship games
Winner of championship bracket vs. winner of elimination bracket, 5 p.m. (Field 8)
Second championship game if necessary, 6:30 p.m. (Field 8)