Section 1 softball playoff schedules

May 19—MONDAY, MAY 20

(At high seed)

First Round

No. 1 Blooming Prairie, bye

No. 9 Goodhue at No. 8 Houston, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Spring Grove at No. 4 Hayfield, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Fillmore Central at No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.

No. 15 Lyle/Austin Pacelli at No. 2 Bethlehem Academy, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Mabel-Canton at No. 7 Lewiston-Altura, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Schaeffer Academy at No. 3 Southland, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Rushford-Peterson at No. 6 Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

(At High seed)

Second Round

Houston/Goodhue winner at No. 1 Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.

Hayfield/SG winner vs. K-W/FC winner, 5 p.m.

BA/LP winner vs. L-A/M-C winner, 5 p.m.

S/S.A. winner vs. W-K/R-P winner, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Quarterfinals

Upper-bracket second-round winners, 5:30 p.m.

Lower-bracket second-round winners, 5:30 p.m.

Elimination bracket

H/G/BP loser vs. Hayfield/SG/K-W/FC loser, 5:30 p.m. (Todd Park South)

LP/F.C./L-A/R-P loser vs. K-W/M-C/S.G./W-K loser, 2 p.m. (Todd Park North)

Loser-out game, 7 p.m. (Todd Park South)

Loser-out game, 7 p.m. (Todd Park North)

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Semifinal game

Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.

Elimination games

Thursday's elimination winners, 5 p.m.

5 p.m. elimination-game winner vs. Semifinal loser, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Championship games

Championship bracket winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (North)

Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (North)

MONDAY, MAY 20

(At high seed)

First Round

No. 1 Randolph, bye

No. 9 Pine Island at No. 8 Cannon Falls, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland at No. 4 Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Plainview-Elgin-Millville at No. 5 Winona Cotter, 5 p.m.

No. 15 Lake City at No. 2 Caledonia, 5 p.m.

No. 10 La Crescent-Hokah at No. 7 St. Charles, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Triton at No. 3 Dover-Eyota, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Lourdes at No. 6 Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

(At high seed)

Second Round

PI/CF winner at No. 1 Randolph, 5 p.m.

Z-M/GMLOK winner vs. Cotter/P-E-M winner, 5 p.m.

Caledonia/LC winner vs. LC-H/SC winner, 5 p.m.

D-E/T winner vs. C/Lourdes winner, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

(At Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex)

Quarterfinals

Upper-bracket second-round winners, 4 p.m.

Lower-bracket second-round winners, 4 p.m.

Elimination bracket

PI/CF/Randolph loser vs. Z-M/GMLOK/Cotter/P-E-M loser, 4 p.m.

Caledonia/LC/LC-H/SC loser vs. D-E/T/C/Lourdes loser, 4 p.m.

Loser-out game, 6 p.m.

Loser-out game, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Semifinal game

Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m. (South)

Elimination games

Thursday's elimination winners, 5 p.m.

5 p.m. elimination-game winner vs. Semifinal loser, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Championship games

Championship bracket winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (North)

Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (North)

TUESDAY, MAY 21

(At high seed)

First round

No. 8 Austin at No. 1 Winona, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Byron at No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Faribault at No. 3 Northfield, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Red Wing at No. 2 Stewartville, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Round 2

Austin/Winona winner vs. Byron/K-M winner, 3:30 p.m. (Field 9)

Northfield/Faribault winner vs. Stewartville/Red Wing winner, 3:30 p.m. (Field 8)

Elimination bracket

Austin/Winona loser vs. Byron/K-M loser, 3:30 p.m. (Field 6)

Northfield/Faribault loser vs. Stewartville/Red Wing loser, 3:30 p.m. (Field 5)

Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 8)

Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 9)

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Semifinal

Round 2 winners, 4 p.m. (Field 9)

Elimination game winner vs. elimination game winner, 4 p.m. (Field 8)

Elimination game winner vs. semifinal loser, 6 p.m. (Field 8)

THURSDAY, MAY 30

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Winner of championship bracket vs. winner of elimination bracket, 5 p.m. (Field 9)

Second championship game if necessary, 6:30 p.m. (Field 9)

TUESDAY, MAY 21

(At high seed)

First round

No. 8 John Marshall at No. 1 Farmington, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Lakeville North at No. 4 Owatonna, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Century at No. 3 Lakeville South, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Mayo at No. 2 New Prague, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Quarterfinals

Farmington/JM winner vs. Owatonna/LN winner, 3:30 p.m. (Field 1)

LS/Century winner vs. NP/Mayo winner, 3:30 p.m. (Field 2)

Elimination bracket

Farmington/JM loser vs. Owatonna/LN loser, 3:30 p.m. (Field 3)

LS/Century loser vs. NP/Mayo loser, 3:30 p.m. (Field 4)

Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 2)

Elimination game winner vs. winner's bracket loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 4)

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, 4 p.m. (Field 5)

Elimination bracket

Elimination game winner vs. elimination game winner, 4 p.m. (Field 6)

Elimination game winner vs. semifinal loser, 6 p.m. (Field 6)

THURSDAY, MAY 30

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Championship games

Winner of championship bracket vs. winner of elimination bracket, 5 p.m. (Field 8)

Second championship game if necessary, 6:30 p.m. (Field 8)