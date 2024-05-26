Section 1 softball playoff schedules

May 25—MONDAY, MAY 20

(At high seed)

First Round

No. 1 Blooming Prairie, bye

No. 8 Houston 1, No. 9 Goodhue 0

No. 4 Hayfield 10, No. 13 Spring Grove 0

No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo 7, No. 12 Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1

No. 2 Bethlehem Academy 15, No. 15 Lyle/Austin Pacelli 0

No. 7 Lewiston-Altura 10, No. 10 Mabel-Canton 4

No. 3 Southland 16, No. 14 Schaeffer Academy 1

No. 6 Wabasha-Kellogg 4, No. 11 Rushford-Peterson 2

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

(At High seed)

Second Round

No. 1 Blooming Prairie 12, Houston 2

Hayfield 2, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

Lewiston-Altura 7, Bethlehem Academy 6

Wabasha-Kellogg 3, Southland 1

THURSDAY, MAY 23

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Quarterfinals

Blooming Prairie 4, Hayfield 3

Wabasha-Kellogg 13, Lewiston-Altura 3

Elimination bracket

Kenyon-Wanamingo 10, Houston 4

Southland 6, Bethlehem Academy 3

Hayfield 1, Southland 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Hayfield 5

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Semifinal game

Blooming Prairie vs. Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m.

Elimination games

Hayfield vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.

5 p.m. elimination-game winner vs. Semifinal loser, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Championship games

Championship bracket winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (North)

Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (North)

MONDAY, MAY 20

(At high seed)

First Round

No. 1 Randolph, bye

No. 8 Cannon Falls 8, No. 9 Pine Island 3

No. 4 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 10, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland 0

No. 5 Winona Cotter 2, No. 12 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1

No. 2 Caledonia 11, No. 15 Lake City

No. 7 St. Charles 8, No. 10 La Crescent-Hokah 2

No. 3 Dover-Eyota 12, No. 14 Triton 0

No. 6 Chatfield 10, No. 11 Lourdes 0

THURSDAY, MAY 22

(At Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex)

Second Round

No. 1 Randolph 10, Cannon Falls 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7, Winona Cotter 3

St. Charles 8, Caledonia 2

Chatfield 7, Dover-Eyota 4

Quarterfinals

Randolph 10, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

St. Charles 9, Chatfield 6

Elimination bracket

Winona Cotter 11, Cannon Falls 1

Caledonia 8, Dover-Eyota 4

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Elimination bracket

Caledonia 7, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6

Winona Cotter 5, Chatfield 2

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Semifinal game

St. Charles vs. Randolph, 5 p.m. (South)

Elimination games

Caledonia vs. Winona Cotter, 5 p.m.

Caledonia/Winona Cotter winner vs. St. Charles/Randolph loser, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Championship games

St. Charles/Randolph winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (North)

Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (North)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

(At high seed)

First round

No. 8 Austin at No. 1 Winona 3, No. 8 Austin 0

No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville 8, No. 5 Byron 6

No. 6 Faribault 3, No. 3 Northfield 2 (8)

No. 2 Stewartville 6, No. 7 Red Wing 1

THURSDAY, MAY 23

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Round 2

Winona 6, Kasson-Mantorville 1

Stewartville 5, Faribault 4

Elimination bracket

Byron 6, Austin 5

Red Wing 2, Northfield 1

Faribault 10, Byron 2

Red Wing 12, Kasson-Mantorville 10

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Semifinal

Winona vs. Stewartville, 4 p.m. (Field 9)

Faribault vs. Red Wing, 4 p.m. (Field 8)

Elimination game winner vs. semifinal loser, 6 p.m. (Field 8)

THURSDAY, MAY 30

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Winner of championship bracket vs. winner of elimination bracket, 5 p.m. (Field 9)

Second championship game if necessary, 6:30 p.m. (Field 9)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

(At high seed)

First round

No. 1 Farmington 15, No. 8 John Marshall 1

No. 4 Owatonna 10, No. 5 Lakeville North 4

No. 6 Century 2, No. 3 Lakeville South 1

No. 2 New Prague 7, No. 7 Mayo 0

THURSDAY, MAY 23

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Quarterfinals

Owatonna 4, Farmington 3

New Prague 1, Century 0

Elimination bracket

No. 5 Lakeville North 15, No. 8 John Marshall 0

No. 3 Lakeville South 3, No. 7 Mayo 0

No. 5 Lakeville North 5, Century 4 (10)

Farmington 11, No. 3 Lakeville South 1

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Semifinal

New Prague vs. Owatonna, 4 p.m. (Field 5)

Elimination bracket

Farmington vs. Lakeville North, 4 p.m. (Field 6)

Elimination game winner vs. semifinal loser, 6 p.m. (Field 6)

THURSDAY, MAY 30

(At Todd Park, Austin)

Championship games

Winner of championship bracket vs. winner of elimination bracket, 5 p.m. (Field 8)

Second championship game if necessary, 6:30 p.m. (Field 8)