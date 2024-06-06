Section 1 champs Winona and Randolph advance with victory in respective state quarterfinal

Jun. 5—NORTH MANKATO — Both the Winona Senior High and Randolph High School softball teams came away victorious in a MSHSL state softball quarterfinal on Wednesday at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

Thanks to a memorable day from senior Mackenzi Simmons, the No. 2 seeded Winhawks knocked off unseeded Simley 6-1 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal. Meanwhile, the top-seeded Rockets found itself in a dogfight before pulling out a 3-2 win over unseeded Glencoe-Silver Lake in a Class 2A state quarterfinal.

For Winona, the just mentioned Simmons blasted a pair of three-run home runs, giving the Winhawks a 3-0 lead in the first before making it 6-1 in the third. She finished 2-for-3 with six RBIs for a Winona offense that tallied five hits and capitalized off of two Simley (16-8) errors.

Senior Lauren Kreckow was also stellar in the circle for Winona (20-4). The right-hander struck out 10, walked two and allowed just four hits in seven innings. Her only blemish came on a solo homer off the bat of University of Minnesota-Duluth commit Taylor Gallahue in the second.

Winona will now take on defending Class 3A state champ and Big Nine Conference rival Mankato East in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday. The third seeded Cougars had little trouble in a 16-2, five-inning victory over North Branch Area. The Winhawks took the regular season match-up with a 4-3 victory on April 23.

Meanwhile, after two unearned runs, the top-seeded Randolph (25-1) found itself trailing the Panthers 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth. In that fourth, the Rockets loaded the bases with nobody out, but found themselves down to their final strike of the inning. That's when Carter Raymond stepped up.

With two strikes, the junior standout laced single to left-center to score a pair of runs. Maya Preston then followed with run-scoring single to give the Rockets a 3-2 lead. Raymond followed with three shutout innings to preserve the victory. In all, she finished with 11 strikeouts and no walks, while allowing two runs — one earned — on six hits in seven innings.

The Rockets now face No. 5 St. Agnes in a Class 2A semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Caswell Park.

Link to Winona vs. Simley box score

Link to Randolph vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake box score