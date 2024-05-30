Section 1 baseball playoff schedules and results
May 29—WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
First Round
(Elimination round)
Southland 8, Glenville-Emmons 2
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 11, Blooming Prairie 4
Hayfield 13, United SouthCentral 3
Goodhue 2, Houston 1, 10 innings
Lyle/Pacelli 11, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1
Rushford-Peterson 9, Lewiston-Altura 5
Mabel-Canton 2, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
Spring Grove 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 4
SATURDAY, MAY 25
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Second Round
(Start of double elimination)
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7, Southland 4
Hayfield 8, Goodhue 3
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 7, Rushford-Peterson 4
Spring Grove 8, Mabel-Canton 1
Elimination bracket
Southland 10, Goodhue 3
Rushford-Peterson 11, Mabel-Canton 9
MONDAY, MAY 27
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Quarterfinals
Hayfield 1, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 5, Spring Grove 2
Elimination bracket
Southland 11, Spring Grove 3
Rushford-Peterson 5, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Semifinal game
No. 4 Hayfield (17-6) vs. No. 2 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (20-2), noon (Field 1)
Elimination bracket
No. 1 Southland (20-2) vs. No. 10 Rushford-Peterson (10-14), noon (Field 4)
Southland/Rushford-Peterson winner vs. Hayfield/L/P loser, 2 p.m. (Field 1)
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Championship games
Hayfield/L/P winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (Field 1)
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (Field 1)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
First Round
(Elimination round)
No. 1 Caledonia (19-1), bye
Cannon Falls 10, Chatfield 2
Pine Island 8, St. Charles 4
Randolph 12, Dover-Eyota 7
No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (15-5), bye
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3, Lake City 1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 15, GMLOK 0
Lourdes 4, Winona Cotter 1
SATURDAY, MAY 25
(At higher seeds)
Second Round
(Start of double elimination)
Cannon Falls 4, Caledonia 2
Pine Island 9, Randolph 0
La Crescent-Hokah 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 13, Lourdes 12
MONDAY, MAY 27
Quarterfinals
Cannon Falls 8, Pine Island 3
Elimination bracket
Randolph 4, Caledonia 2
TUESDAY, MAY 28
Quarterfinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6, La Crescent-Hokah 4
Elimination bracket
Lourdes 13, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
WEDNESDAY, MAY 29
Elimination bracket
La Crescent-Hokah 9, Randolph 0
Pine Island 3, Lourdes 2
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Semifinal game
(At Mayo Field, Rochester)
No. 8 Cannon Falls (12-10) vs. No. 3 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (15-6), 10 a.m.
Elimination bracket semifinal
(At John Adams Middle School, Rochester)
No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (17-6) vs. No. 4 Pine Island (15-9), 10 a.m.
Elimination bracket final
(At Mayo Field, Rochester)
La Crescent-Hokah/Pine Island winner vs. Cannon Falls/Zumbrota-Mazeppa loser, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
(At Mayo Field, Rochester)
Championship games
Cannon Falls/Zumbrota-Mazeppa winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m.
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 25
First Round
(Double elimination)
Stewartville 4, Faribault 1
Winona 3, Austin 0
Byron 3, Kasson-Mantorville 2
Northfield 9, Red Wing 0
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At higher seeds)
Second Round
Elimination games
Game 5 — Faribault 5, Austin 1
Game 6 — Kasson-Mantorville 9, Red Wing 2
Winners bracket semifinals
Game 7 — Stewartville 9, Winona 1
Game 8 — Northfield 9, Byron 1
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At high seeds)
Elimination bracket
Game 9 — No. 8 Faribault (1-20) at No. 4 Winona (10-10), 5 p.m.
Game 10 — No. 6 Kasson-Mantorville (12-10) at No. 3 Byron (12-9), 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
(At Marcusen Park, Austin)
Winners bracket final
Game 12 — No. 1 Stewartville (20-1) vs. No. 2 Northfield (12-8), 11 a.m.
Elimination bracket semifinal
Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Elimination bracket final
Game 13 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5
(At Marcusen Park, Austin)
Championship game
Game 14 — Stewartville/Northfield winner vs. Game 13 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 15 — Second championship game, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY, MAY 27
First Round
(Double elimination)
Game 1 — Farmington 10, John Marshall 2 (6)
Game 2 — Mayo 6, Lakeville North 3
Game 3 — Owatonna 4, Lakeville South 0
Game 4 — New Prague 2, Century 1 (5)
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At higher seeds)
Second Round
Elimination bracket
Game 5 — Lakeville North 5, John Marshall 2
Game 6 — Century 8, Lakeville South 3
Winners bracket semifinals
Game 7 — Mayo 10, Farmington 2
Game 8 — New Prague 5, Owatonna 0
THURSDAY, MAY 30
(At high seeds)
Elimination bracket
Game 9 — No. 5 Lakeville North (8-14) at No. 1 Farmington (19-3), 5 p.m.
Game 10 — No. 7 Century (8-13) at No. 3 Owatonna (12-9), 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
(At Memorial Park, Dundas)
Winners bracket final
Game 12 — No. 4 Mayo (12-9) vs. No. 2 New Prague (16-6), 11 a.m.
Elimination bracket semifinal
Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Elimination bracket final
Game 13 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
(At Memorial Park, Dundas)
Championship game
Game 14 — Mayo/New Prague winner vs. Game 13 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 15 — Second championship game, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.