Section 1 baseball playoff schedules and results

May 23—WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

(At higher seed)

First Round

(Elimination round)

Southland 8, Glenville-Emmons 2

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 11, Blooming Prairie 4

Hayfield 13, United So. Central 3

Goodhue 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Lyle/Pacelli 11, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1

Rushford-Peterson 9, No. 7 Lewiston-Altura 5

Mabel-Canton 2, No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

Spring Grove 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 4

SATURDAY, MAY 25

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Second Round

(Start of double elimination)

No. 9 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (10-10) vs. No. 1 Southland (18-1), noon (Field 1)

No. 4 Hayfield (15-6) vs. No. 5 Goodhue (10-10), noon (Field 4)

No. 2 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (18-2) vs. No. 10 Rushford-Peterson (8-13) , noon (Field 2)

No. 14 Mabel-Canton (6-14) vs. No. 6 Spring Grove (14-7), noon (Field 3)

Loser-Out

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton/Southland loser vs. Hayfield/Goodhue loser, 2 p.m. (Field 1)

Lyle/Austin Pacelli/Rushford-Peterson loser vs. Mabel-Canton/Spring Grove loser, 2 p.m. (Field 4)

MONDAY, MAY 27

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Quarterfinals

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton/Southland winner vs. Hayfield/Goodhue winner, 4 p.m. (Field 1)

Lyle/Austin Pacelli/Rushford-Peterson winner vs. Mabel-Canton/Spring Grove winner, 4 p.m. (Field 2)

Elimination games

Loser-out game, 6 p.m. (Field 1)

Loser-out game, 6 p.m. (Field 2)

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Semifinal game

Quarterfinal winners, noon (Field 1)

Elimination games

Monday's elimination game winners, noon (Field 4)

Noon elimination-game winner vs. Semifinal loser, 2 p.m. (Field 1)

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Championship games

Semifinal winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (Field 1)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

(At higher seed)

First Round

(Elimination round)

No. 1 Caledonia (19-1), bye

Cannon Falls 10, Chatfield 2

Pine Island 8, St. Charles 4

Randolph 12, Dover-Eyota 7

No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (15-5), bye

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3, Lake City 1

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 15, GMLOK 0

Lourdes 4, Winona Cotter 1

SATURDAY, MAY 25

(At higher seeds)

Second Round

(Start of double elimination)

No. 8 Cannon Falls (10-10) at No. 1 Caledonia (19-1), 1 p.m.

No. 12 Randolph (8-11) at No. 4 Pine Island (13-8), 1 p.m.

No. 10 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (10-9) at No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (15-5), 1 p.m.

No. 11 Lourdes (6-15) at No. 3 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (13-6), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 27

Quarterfinals

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

Cannon Falls/Caledonia winner vs. Randolph/Pine Island winner, 12:30 p.m.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville/La Crescent-Hokah winner vs. Lourdes/Zumbrota-Mazeppa winner, 3 p.m.

Elimination games

(At Hudson Field, Rochester)

Cannon Falls/Caledonia loser vs. Randolph/Pine Island loser, 4 p.m.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville/La Crescent-Hokah loser vs. Lourdes/Zumbrota-Mazeppa loser, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At Hudson Field, Rochester)

Elimination games

Loser-out game, 5 p.m.

Loser-out game, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Semifinal game

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

Quarterfinal winners, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

(At John Adams Middle School, Rochester)

Loser-out game, 10 a.m.

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

Loser-out game, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

Championship games

Semifinal winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m.

Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

(At higher seed)

First Round

(Double elimination)

Game 1 — No. 8 Faribault (0-19) at No. 1 Stewartville (18-1), 1 p.m.

Game 2 — No. 5 Austin (8-10) at No. 4 Winona (9-9), 1 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 6 Kasson-Mantorville (11-9) at No. 3 Byron (11-8), 1 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 7 Red Wing (5-14) at No. 2 Northfield (10-8), 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At higher seeds)

Second Round

Elimination games

Game 5 — Faribault/Stewartville loser vs. Austin/Winona loser, 5 p.m.

Game 6 — Kasson-Mantorville/Byron loser vs. Red Wing/Northfield loser, 5 p.m.

Winners bracket semifinals

Game 7 — Faribault/Stewartville winner vs. Austin/Winona winner, 5 p.m.

Game 8 — Kasson-Mantorville/Byron winner vs. Red Wing/Northfield winner, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

(At high seeds)

Elimination games

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

(At Marcusen Park, Austin)

Winners bracket final

Game 12 —Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11 a.m.

Elimination game semifinal

Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination game final

Game 13 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

(At Marcusen Park, Austin)

Championship game

Game 14 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 15 — Second championship game, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.