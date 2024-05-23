Section 1 baseball playoff schedules
May 22—WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
(At higher seed)
First Round
(Elimination round)
Southland 8, Glenville-Emmons 2
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 11, Blooming Prairie 4
Hayfield 13, United So. Central 3
Goodhue 2, Houston 1, 10 innings
Lyle/Pacelli 11, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1
Rushford-Peterson 9, No. 7 Lewiston-Altura 5
Mabel-Canton 2, No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
Spring Grove 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 4
SATURDAY, MAY 25
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Second Round
(Start of double elimination)
No. 9 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (10-10) vs. No. 1 Southland (18-1), noon (Field 1)
No. 4 Hayfield (15-6) vs. No. 5 Goodhue (10-10), noon (Field 4)
No. 2 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (18-2) vs. No. 10 Rushford-Peterson (8-13) , noon (Field 2)
No. 14 Mabel-Canton (6-14) vs. No. 6 Spring Grove (14-7), noon (Field 3)
Loser-Out
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton/Southland loser vs. Hayfield/Goodhue loser, 2 p.m. (Field 1)
Lyle/Austin Pacelli/Rushford-Peterson loser vs. Mabel-Canton/Spring Grove loser, 2 p.m. (Field 4)
MONDAY, MAY 27
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Quarterfinals
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton/Southland winner vs. Hayfield/Goodhue winner, 4 p.m. (Field 1)
Lyle/Austin Pacelli/Rushford-Peterson winner vs. Mabel-Canton/Spring Grove winner, 4 p.m. (Field 2)
Elimination games
Loser-out game, 6 p.m. (Field 1)
Loser-out game, 6 p.m. (Field 2)
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Semifinal game
Quarterfinal winners, noon (Field 1)
Elimination games
Monday's elimination game winners, noon (Field 4)
Noon elimination-game winner vs. Semifinal loser, 2 p.m. (Field 1)
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Championship games
Semifinal winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (Field 1)
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (Field 1)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
(At higher seed)
First Round
(Elimination round)
No. 1 Caledonia (19-1), bye
Cannon Falls 10, Chatfield 2
Pine Island 8, St. Charles 4
Randolph 12, Dover-Eyota 7
No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (15-5), bye
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3, Lake City 1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 15, GMLOK 0
Lourdes 4, Winona Cotter 1
SATURDAY, MAY 25
(At higher seeds)
Second Round
(Start of double elimination)
No. 8 Cannon Falls (10-10) at No. 1 Caledonia (19-1), 1 p.m.
No. 12 Randolph (8-11) at No. 4 Pine Island (13-8), 1 p.m.
No. 10 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (10-9) at No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (15-5), 1 p.m.
No. 11 Lourdes (6-15) at No. 3 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (13-6), 1 p.m.
MONDAY, MAY 27
Quarterfinals
(At Mayo Field, Rochester)
Cannon Falls/Caledonia winner vs. Randolph/Pine Island winner, 12:30 p.m.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville/La Crescent-Hokah winner vs. Lourdes/Zumbrota-Mazeppa winner, 3 p.m.
Elimination games
(At Hudson Field, Rochester)
Cannon Falls/Caledonia loser vs. Randolph/Pine Island loser, 4 p.m.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville/La Crescent-Hokah loser vs. Lourdes/Zumbrota-Mazeppa loser, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Hudson Field, Rochester)
Elimination games
Loser-out game, 5 p.m.
Loser-out game, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Semifinal game
(At Mayo Field, Rochester)
Quarterfinal winners, 10 a.m.
Elimination games
(At John Adams Middle School, Rochester)
Loser-out game, 10 a.m.
(At Mayo Field, Rochester)
Loser-out game, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
(At Mayo Field, Rochester)
Championship games
Semifinal winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m.
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m.