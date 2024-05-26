Section 1 baseball playoff schedules and results

May 25—WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

First Round

(Elimination round)

Southland 8, Glenville-Emmons 2

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 11, Blooming Prairie 4

Hayfield 13, United SouthCentral 3

Goodhue 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Lyle/Pacelli 11, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1

Rushford-Peterson 9, Lewiston-Altura 5

Mabel-Canton 2, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

Spring Grove 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 4

SATURDAY, MAY 25

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Second Round

(Start of double elimination)

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7, Southland 4

Hayfield 8, Goodhue 3

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 7, Rushford-Peterson 4

Spring Grove 8, Mabel-Canton 1

Loser-Out

Southland 10, Goodhue 3

Rushford-Peterson 11, Mabel-Canton 9

MONDAY, MAY 27

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (11-10) vs. No. 4 Hayfield (16-6), 4 p.m. (Field 1)

No. 2 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (19-2) vs. No. 6 Spring Grove (15-7), 4 p.m. (Field 2)

Elimination games

No. 1 Southland (19-2) vs. J-W-P/Hayfield loser, 6 p.m. (Field 1)

No. 10 Rushford-Peterson (9-14) vs. L/P/Spring Grove loser, 6 p.m. (Field 2)

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Semifinal game

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton/Hayfield winner vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli (19-2)/Spring Grove winner, noon (Field 1)

Elimination games

Monday's elimination game winners, noon (Field 4)

Noon elimination-game winner vs. semifinal loser, 2 p.m. (Field 1)

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Championship games

Semifinal winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (Field 1)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

First Round

(Elimination round)

No. 1 Caledonia (19-1), bye

Cannon Falls 10, Chatfield 2

Pine Island 8, St. Charles 4

Randolph 12, Dover-Eyota 7

No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (15-5), bye

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3, Lake City 1

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 15, GMLOK 0

Lourdes 4, Winona Cotter 1

SATURDAY, MAY 25

(At higher seeds)

Second Round

(Start of double elimination)

Cannon Falls 4, Caledonia 2

Pine Island 9, Randolph 0

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 13, Lourdes 12

MONDAY, MAY 27

Quarterfinals

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

No. 8 Cannon Falls (11-10) vs. No. 4 Pine Island (14-8), 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (16-5) vs. No. 3 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (14-6), 3 p.m.

Elimination games

(At Hudson Field, Rochester)

No. 1 Caledonia (19-2) vs. No. 12 Randolph (8-12), 4 p.m.

No. 10 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (10-10) vs. No. 11 Lourdes (6-16), 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At Hudson Field, Rochester)

Elimination games

Loser-out game, 5 p.m.

Loser-out game, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Semifinal game

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

Quarterfinal winners, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

(At John Adams Middle School, Rochester)

Loser-out game, 10 a.m.

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

Loser-out game, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

Championship games

Semifinal winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m.

Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

(At higher seed)

First Round

(Double elimination)

Game 1 — No. 8 Faribault (0-20) at No. 1 Stewartville (19-1), 1 p.m.

Game 2 — No. 5 Austin (8-11) at No. 4 Winona (10-9), 1 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 6 Kasson-Mantorville (11-10) at No. 3 Byron (12-8), 1 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 7 Red Wing (5-15) at No. 2 Northfield (11-8), 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At higher seeds)

Second Round

Elimination games

Game 5 — Faribault (0-20) at No. 5 Austin (8-11) 5 p.m.

Game 6 — No. 7 Red Wing (5-15) at No. 6 Kasson-Mantorville (11-10), 5 p.m.

Winners bracket semifinals

Game 7 — No. 4 Winona at No. 1 Stewartville (19-1), 5 p.m.

Game 8 — No. 3 Byron (12-8) at No. 2 Northfield (11-8), 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

(At high seeds)

Elimination games

Game 9 — Faribault/Austin winner vs. Winona/Stewartville loser, 5 p.m.

Game 10 — Red Wing/Kasson-Mantorville winner vs. Byron/Northfield loser, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

(At Marcusen Park, Austin)

Winners bracket final

Game 12 — Winona/Stewartville winner vs. Byron/Northfield winner, 11 a.m.

Elimination game semifinal

Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination game final

Game 13 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

(At Marcusen Park, Austin)

Championship game

Game 14 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 15 — Second championship game, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 27

(At higher seed)

First Round

(Double elimination)

Game 1 — No. 8 John Marshall (5-15) at No. 1 Farmington (18-2), 1 p.m.

Game 2 — No. 5 Lakeville North (7-13) at No. 4 Mayo (10-10), 1 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 6 Lakeville South (7-13) at No. 3 Owatonna (11-8), 1 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 7 Century (8-12) at No. 2 New Prague (14-6), 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At higher seeds)

Second Round

Elimination games

Game 5 — John Marshall/Farmington loser vs. Lakeville North/Mayo loser, 5 p.m.

Game 6 — Lakeville South/Owatonna loser vs. Century/New Prague loser, 5 p.m.

Winners bracket semifinals

Game 7 — John Marshall/Farmington winner vs. Lakeville North/Mayo winner, 5 p.m.

Game 8 — Lakeville South/Owatonna winner vs. Century/New Prague winner, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

(At high seeds)

Elimination games

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

(At Memorial Park, Dundas)

Winners bracket final

Game 12 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11 a.m.

Elimination game semifinal

Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination game final

Game 13 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

(At Memorial Park, Dundas)

Championship game

Game 14 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 15 — Second championship game, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.