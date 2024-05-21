Section 1 baseball playoff schedules

May 20—WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

(At higher seed)

First Round

(Elimination round)

No. 1 Southland (16-1), bye

No. 9 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (9-10) at No. 8 Blooming Prairie (10-7), 5 p.m.

No. 13 United So. Central (5-13) at No. 4 Hayfield (14-6), 4 p.m.

No. 12 Houston (9-11) at No. 5 Goodhue (9-10), 5 p.m.

No. 15 Fillmore Central (1-19) at No. 2 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (17-2), 5 p.m.

No. 10 Rushford-Peterson (7-13) at No. 7 Lewiston-Altura (9-11), 5 p.m.

No. 14 Mabel-Canton (5-14) at No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo (13-6), 5 p.m.

No. 11 Wabasha-Kellogg (6-13) at No. 6 Spring Grove (13-7), 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Second Round

(Start of double elimination)

B.P./J-W-P winner vs. No. 1 Southland, noon (Field 1)

Hayfield/USC winner vs. Goodhue/Houston winner, noon (Field 4)

LP/F.C. winner vs. L-A/R-P winner, noon (Field 2)

K-W/M-C winner vs. S.G./W-K winner, noon (Field 3)

Loser-Out

B.P./J-W-P/Southland loser vs. Hayfield/USC/Goodhue/Houston loser, 2 p.m. (Field 1)

LP/F.C./L-A/R-P loser vs. K-W/M-C/S.G./W-K loser, 2 p.m. (Field 4)

MONDAY, MAY 27

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Quarterfinals

Upper-bracket second-round winners, 4 p.m. (Field 1)

Lower-bracket second-round winners, 4 p.m. (Field 2)

Elimination games

Loser-out game, 6 p.m. (Field 1)

Loser-out game, 6 p.m. (Field 2)

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Semifinal game

Quarterfinal winners, noon (Field 1)

Elimination games

Monday's elimination game winners, noon (Field 4)

Noon elimination-game winner vs. Semifinal loser, 2 p.m. (Field 1)

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)

Championship games

Semifinal winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (Field 1)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

(At higher seed)

First Round

(Elimination round)

No. 1 Caledonia (19-1), bye

No. 9 Chatfield (9-10) at No. 8 Cannon Falls (9-10), 5 p.m.

No. 13 St. Charles (7-12) at No. 4 Pine Island (12-8), 5 p.m.

No. 12 Randolph (7-11) at No. 5 Dover-Eyota (12-7), 5 p.m.

No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (15-5), bye

No. 10 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (9-9) at No. 7 Lake City (10-10), 5 p.m.

No. 14 GMLOK (1-14) at No. 3 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (12-6), 5 p.m.

No. 11 Lourdes (5-15) at No. 6 Winona Cotter (12-8), 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

(At higher seeds)

Second Round

(Start of double elimination)

C.F./Chatfield winner at No. 1 Caledonia, 1 p.m.

S.C./P.I. winner vs. Randolph/D-E winner, 1 p.m.

Lake City/PEM winner at La Crescent-Hokah, 1 p.m.

GMLOK/Z-M winner vs. Lourdes/Cotter winner, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 27

Quarterfinals

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

Upper-bracket second-round winners, 12:30 p.m.

Lower-bracket second-round winners, 3 p.m.

Elimination games

(At Hudson Field, Rochester)

Loser-out game, 4 p.m.

Loser-out game, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

(At Hudson Field, Rochester)

Elimination games

Loser-out game, 5 p.m.

Loser-out game, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Semifinal game

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

Quarterfinal winners, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

(At John Adams Middle School, Rochester)

Loser-out game, 10 a.m.

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

Loser-out game, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

(At Mayo Field, Rochester)

Championship games

Semifinal winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m.

Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m.