Section 1 baseball playoff schedules
May 20—WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
(At higher seed)
First Round
(Elimination round)
No. 1 Southland (16-1), bye
No. 9 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (9-10) at No. 8 Blooming Prairie (10-7), 5 p.m.
No. 13 United So. Central (5-13) at No. 4 Hayfield (14-6), 4 p.m.
No. 12 Houston (9-11) at No. 5 Goodhue (9-10), 5 p.m.
No. 15 Fillmore Central (1-19) at No. 2 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (17-2), 5 p.m.
No. 10 Rushford-Peterson (7-13) at No. 7 Lewiston-Altura (9-11), 5 p.m.
No. 14 Mabel-Canton (5-14) at No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo (13-6), 5 p.m.
No. 11 Wabasha-Kellogg (6-13) at No. 6 Spring Grove (13-7), 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 25
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Second Round
(Start of double elimination)
B.P./J-W-P winner vs. No. 1 Southland, noon (Field 1)
Hayfield/USC winner vs. Goodhue/Houston winner, noon (Field 4)
LP/F.C. winner vs. L-A/R-P winner, noon (Field 2)
K-W/M-C winner vs. S.G./W-K winner, noon (Field 3)
Loser-Out
B.P./J-W-P/Southland loser vs. Hayfield/USC/Goodhue/Houston loser, 2 p.m. (Field 1)
LP/F.C./L-A/R-P loser vs. K-W/M-C/S.G./W-K loser, 2 p.m. (Field 4)
MONDAY, MAY 27
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Quarterfinals
Upper-bracket second-round winners, 4 p.m. (Field 1)
Lower-bracket second-round winners, 4 p.m. (Field 2)
Elimination games
Loser-out game, 6 p.m. (Field 1)
Loser-out game, 6 p.m. (Field 2)
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Semifinal game
Quarterfinal winners, noon (Field 1)
Elimination games
Monday's elimination game winners, noon (Field 4)
Noon elimination-game winner vs. Semifinal loser, 2 p.m. (Field 1)
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
(At Riverland Baseball Complex, Austin)
Championship games
Semifinal winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m. (Field 1)
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m. (Field 1)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
(At higher seed)
First Round
(Elimination round)
No. 1 Caledonia (19-1), bye
No. 9 Chatfield (9-10) at No. 8 Cannon Falls (9-10), 5 p.m.
No. 13 St. Charles (7-12) at No. 4 Pine Island (12-8), 5 p.m.
No. 12 Randolph (7-11) at No. 5 Dover-Eyota (12-7), 5 p.m.
No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (15-5), bye
No. 10 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (9-9) at No. 7 Lake City (10-10), 5 p.m.
No. 14 GMLOK (1-14) at No. 3 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (12-6), 5 p.m.
No. 11 Lourdes (5-15) at No. 6 Winona Cotter (12-8), 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 25
(At higher seeds)
Second Round
(Start of double elimination)
C.F./Chatfield winner at No. 1 Caledonia, 1 p.m.
S.C./P.I. winner vs. Randolph/D-E winner, 1 p.m.
Lake City/PEM winner at La Crescent-Hokah, 1 p.m.
GMLOK/Z-M winner vs. Lourdes/Cotter winner, 1 p.m.
MONDAY, MAY 27
Quarterfinals
(At Mayo Field, Rochester)
Upper-bracket second-round winners, 12:30 p.m.
Lower-bracket second-round winners, 3 p.m.
Elimination games
(At Hudson Field, Rochester)
Loser-out game, 4 p.m.
Loser-out game, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 28
(At Hudson Field, Rochester)
Elimination games
Loser-out game, 5 p.m.
Loser-out game, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Semifinal game
(At Mayo Field, Rochester)
Quarterfinal winners, 10 a.m.
Elimination games
(At John Adams Middle School, Rochester)
Loser-out game, 10 a.m.
(At Mayo Field, Rochester)
Loser-out game, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
(At Mayo Field, Rochester)
Championship games
Semifinal winner vs. elimination bracket winner, 5 p.m.
Second championship game, if necessary, 7 p.m.