Secrets of The Stack - the system that made Matt Fitzpatrick a major champion

Matt Fitzpatrick - David Cannon/Getty Images

Everything changed for Sasho MacKenzie in a matter of hours following Matt Fitzpatrick’s first major win the US Open on Sunday night.

A university professor and leading golf biomechanist, MacKenzie is the brains behind The Stack, the product Fitzpatrick was quick to credit with turning him into a world-beater. “I’ll be honest, it’s worked wonders,” said the Englishman.

In an instant, a niche product went global. “We were doing well and quite happy selling 20 to 25 units a day,” MacKenzie told Telegraph Sport. “Now we’ve done a few months of sales overnight.”

One of the most notable aspects of Fitzpatrick’s triumph was his significantly improved driving distance - a development he attributed to MacKenzie’s creation.

A speed-training system that uses a physical club with different weight attachments to increase club head speed, The Stack has been available to amateurs and professionals alike since February 2021.

If the science behind it is complicated, the logic is simple enough. By requiring a golfer to repeatedly swing a club of varying weights - overloading and underloading optimum heaviness - at maximum pace over a strict routine of repetitions and sets, it aims to build strength and speed through customised programmes.

“I’ve been doing it religiously week-in and week-out,” said Fitzpatrick of his three weekly sessions using the device. “It’s like going to the gym, basically. It’s like a training programme.”

The results were in evidence last week, with Fitzpatrick routinely outdriving playing partner Dustin Johnson, one of the longest drivers in world golf. It marked some turnaround for a player whose game has not traditionally been about distance.

The start of something special

Less than two years ago and holding a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the BMW PGA Championship, Fitzpatrick was in a fine mood, only for a reporter to ask him about Bryson DeChambeau, the recent US Open champion and the man many argued was ruining the sport with his bulked-up physique and resultant long driving.

Story continues

“I’m fed up seeing everyone talk about him,” snapped Fitzpatrick. “I know I’m not the longest off the tee and so a bit biased, but I drove it brilliantly at Winged Foot [the venue for the 2020 US Open], played pretty well generally and yet finished miles behind.

“I really hope the R&A do something with their distance insight project. To me it is not a skill to put on 40lb and hit the ball 40 yards further as a consequence. Anyone could do that. The skill is hitting the ball straight, but he’s taking the skill out of it, in my opinion.”

With Fitzpatrick only finishing seventh at the tournament, a few days later his coach Mike Walker made contact with MacKenzie to see what help he could offer.

Matt Fitzpatrick - Instagram

"Matt would have success at some places, but he wanted to win majors,” said MacKenzie. “He’d get to some courses and would have to use hybrids and four-irons where other guys were using wedges.”

Having worked on his project for the previous six years, MacKenzie was ready to take the opportunity.

“Fitzpatrick actually had the very first Stack that we made,” he said. “At that time I was doing everything on an Excel spreadsheet, so he would fill in his training weights and I would do some computations to figure out his workout for the next day. At one point he actually lost the only Stack in existence when he left it in Abu Dhabi.

“We did that for six months and after that the app was developed and the prototype turned into an actual club.”

Speed is a skill

The effects were notable even prior to Fitzpatrick’s US Open success. From an average driving distance of 287.9 yards on the PGA Tour in 2019, he has increased to 298 this calendar year.

Despite standing a relatively moderate - by modern elite golf standards - 5ft 10in, he has also risen from 119th in strokes gained off the tee on the PGA Tour in 2018, to 59th in 2020 and 10th in 2022.

By the time he left Brookline victorious on Sunday night he had achieved an average driving distance of 309.2 yards for 16th in the field, ranked fifth for driving accuracy and second for strokes gained off the tee over the four US Open rounds.

At the heart of his transformation was an increase in club speed of more than 5mph from 2019 to now.

“If I was in this position four years ago, and I was playing with Will [Zalatoris] in the final group, I’d be concerned that I’m going to be 15, 20 [yards] behind him,” said Fitzpatrick. “And I felt comfortable all day that I was going to be past him, which gives me confidence going into the next shot knowing that you’ve got less club.

“There’s a bit of a mentality thing, that when you’re hitting it past people, it’s quite nice.”

MacKenzie believes such a benefit is not only limited to the best in the world.

“Speed is a skill, and any golfer has about a 20mph window at any given age that their speed with their driver can vary between,” he said.

“If you’re swinging at 80mph and have done no speed training and are unfit, you have the potential to increase that to 100mph. Plus, it’s the funnest part of the game to hit the ball far. It makes golf way more enjoyable.”