Secretariat’s legacy looms large 50 years later in small Kentucky town where he retired

Fifty years ago this month, Secretariat stepped off a trailer and into his new life on a stud farm in Paris, Kentucky.

An iconic, historic photograph by Tony Leonard shows a bustling crowd there to welcome him at Claiborne Farm.

If only the Triple Crown winner could see how that community still rallies around him today.

On Nov. 11, a half-century after Secretariat became Paris’ most famous resident, the town will dedicate a small park at 525 Main St. to the dynamic racehorse, who still holds the record-setting runs of all three Triple Crown races. Now a three-story mural greets cars as they travel downtown and a life-size bronze statue based of one of Leonard's images stands proudly in its courtyard. Shopkeepers have decorated the windows in the charming business district in blue and white checkers, just like jockey silks that Ron Turcotte wore in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes.

Most of the stores have portraits of Big Red hanging like you’d see with any other local icon. Paris is undeniably Secretariat’s town, but at the same time, the allegiance is so much more personal than checkered flags and blue and white ribbons.

When the people in this town of 10,000 see the large canvas prints of that 50-year-old photograph for sale in the All About Kentucky shop, located just a few steps from the park, they see so much more than a handsome, red horse.

They see the people who cared for him.

“Somebody will come in and say ‘well that my grandpa’ or ‘that's my aunt’ or something along those lines,” said shop clerk Kelly Jecmen. “It's just neat to hear the stories about him.”

In the 35 days between the 1973 Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, Secretariat built a connection with the world as he became the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years.

But in the 15 years he lived after that at Claiborne, he became part of a community.

Secretariat is an undisputed, uncontroversial horseracing legend

Building the Tony Leonard Collection Secretariat Park from the ground up in a single year and raising more than $600,000 for the cause is no easy feat, but Bobby Shiflet still swears it’s the "best board" he’s ever served on.

Secretariat is an undisputed legend and an uncontroversial one at that. Buying into the story and celebrating it, really isn’t difficult. For the people of Paris, there’s a sense of pride because this is not only where Secretariat spent the majority of his life, it’s also where he died and is buried.

Watching donations flood in to support the project was remarkable, Shiflet said. The money came from as close as down the street and as far as the west coast. Some fans chipped in just a few dollars and others offered hundreds and thousands to the cause.

Shiflet, who owns Frames on Main Gallery downtown near the park, says Secretariat is almost the horse racing equivalent of Elvis. When the Associated Press released its list of the 100 best athletes of the 20th Century from around the world, Secretariat was the only non-human on the list. That was more than a decade before a Disney film hit theaters in 2010 and fostered a new generation of fans.

But Secretariat's story when it comes to the people in Paris is so much more personal and charming than even a Disney movie.

At one table at Lil’s Coffee House on Main Street, the café staff was decorating trays of sugar cookies shaped like jockey silks. In another, sat a 97-year-old veterinarian the town affectionately calls “Doc.”

The first time Dr. Robert Copelan, who lives in Paris, met Secretariat, was 50 years ago, about 10 days before the 1973 Kentucky Derby. Big Red had just taken third place in the Wood Memorial, which surprised his rapidly growing fanbase.

The year before, Copelan had examined another one of Penny Chenery’s horses, 1972 Kentucky Derby winner Riva Ridge, in the days leading up to the race. He'd built a relationship with one of the grooms, and so, they brought him in to see what might be the matter with Secretariat.

“Be careful Doc, he’ll bite the sh** out of you,” someone warned Copelan, as he approached.

During the examination, Doc put his thumb and forefinger under Secretariat’s lip and wiggled it. In that moment Secretariat jerked his head so violently, he almost hit the bridge of his face on the doorframe.

“Good lord, what in the world,” Copelan remembers thinking.

Then the veterinarian felt an abscess in his upper lip. This was not an unusual or even a severe ailment, but with the Kentucky Derby just a little more than a week away, it was uncomfortable and something worth paying attention to. So Doc instructed the groom to bathe the abscess with hot water and cover it with a Turkish towel for seven minutes out of every hour. Ideally, that would speed up how long it would take for the abscess to burst.

He still remembers nervously driving along Interstate 64 to Louisville in the days leading up to the race and hoping to find some change in it. All the while, Secretariat kept training as though nothing was bothering him, but still, Copelan hoped the pain would subside.

Then the Tuesday before the race, he pressed his thumb to Secretariat’s lip and for the first time, the horse didn’t resist.

This is a story that Copelan has told over and over again in the half-century since.

Some people in the town are quick to say that if the beloved doctor hadn’t intervened, Paris might not have had a Triple Crown winner to celebrate at all.

Doc isn’t so convinced.

“The thing he had to do, had to do with his front feet and his back feet,” Copelan said. “It didn’t have anything to do with his mouth, but we were fortunate to get that out of the way.”

Secretariat went on to run the Kentucky Derby in an unmatched time of 1:59.40.

Doc never treated him again, but the then 47-year-old vet left Churchill Downs with a brush with greatness he’d never forget.

Cleaning up after the legend at Claiborne Farm

Just across the street from Lil’s, Jerry Allen carried a plastic box filled with old newspaper clippings into the Frames on Main Gallery.

He’s in his 70s now, but 50 years ago, Allen was a 20-something groom, who lived and worked at Claiborne Farm. His mother kept almost every newspaper and magazine clipping she could find of her son and the Triple Crown winner.

One headline reads “And they used to call him sexy” and another “Claiborne the Beautiful.” It didn’t matter if it was in the Paris Daily Enterprise, The Courier Journal or Sports Illustrated. If there was a story about Claiborne Farm, his mother saved it.

As Allen flipped through the papers in the box, he came across a snapshot that at first glance looked just like Leonard's iconic image of Secretariat stepping off the trailer at Claiborne Farm that hangs in the All About Kentucky shop. In the famous photo by acclaimed horseracing photographer, you can only see Allen’s elbow.

In the one tucked away in this box, his whole self made it into the picture.

While Secretariat certainly brought flocks of admirers, celebrities, and attention to Claiborne, not every day was glamourous, Allen explained. Even though it was home to a legend for 15 years, it was still a working farm.

Fifty years later, Allen still laughs about just how much "wealth" he shoveled away. One of his duties was cleaning out Secretariat’s stall.

“Too bad I didn’t save some of it for now,” he said, laughing.

He’d missed another opportunity, too, with Secretariat's hairbrush, he said. Sometimes when children would tour the farm, he’d give them a few strains of the champion's hair.

He never kept any for himself, though, because it never occurred to him to hang onto it.

Secretariat was certainly special, but cleaning up after him was just another chapter in Allen's long career of looking after racehorses.

'In 1973, this county ... needed a hero'

Over the years, first-hand stories like Copelan and Allen's have become less common in Paris.

Allen is one of the last people in that old photo who is still living. Most of the baby boomers in the town remember watching the race, but the 30- and 40-somethings weren't even alive when it happened.

Eric Buckley, who is the third generation of his family to run nearby Threave Main Stud farm, was just 9 years old when Secretariat died in 1989.

He compared this next generation's allegiance to Secretariat to Michael Jordan. Even if you've never seen Jordan make a basket, he said, you grew up knowing he's one of the all-time greats.

Buckley and Shiflet suspect much of the initial draw to Secretariat at the time came from the state or the country during his Triple Crown win.

"It's really easy to get behind an animal because they don't lie or cheat or steal," Buckley said. “He was about as pure as the winter snow, and it was a time in the country when there was a lot going on and people were not happy. So, he was something that everybody could rally around.”

The 1960s were politically and socially strained between the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War. President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King had both been assassinated. Times were tough and morale was low. The Second Wave of feminism was in full swing and focused on the issues of equality and discrimination. And here comes a “tremendous machine,” as the announcer Chic Anderson called it during the Belmont Stakes, who just happened to be owned by a woman, Penny Chenery.

“So in 1973, this country, I think, kind of needed a hero,” Shiflet said. “And then there's this gorgeous, big red horse, who came storming down.”

Shiflet has met with countless strangers from all over the country who’ve traveled to Paris with unwavering allegiance. One woman, who bought a print of Secretariat from his shop, had a whole room dedicated to the Triple Crown winner in her West Coast home. A newlywed couple passed through Kentucky on the way to their honeymoon and stopped at Secretariat’s grave at Claiborne so the bride could leave her bouquet at his grave.

With this new park, now they've got another place to go to latch onto that story. And maybe, if visitors linger around town longer than it takes to pose with the mural, they'll take away a little more than a photo.

They might bump into the niece of someone in that historic photo or sit at a table near an elderly vet sipping on a cup of his favorite soup.

So often legends like Elvis or Michael Jordan feel unattainable, but in the 15 years that Secretariat lived at Claiborne, he became part of a community.

His story lives on in all of them.

