Secret Superstars for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason

There are those who will tell you that preseason games don’t matter — they are useless to analyze, as you have starters going against starters in relatively vanilla schemes, or backups going against backups; most of whom won’t be playing in the NFL when the regular season starts.

When you peel back to the truth past that hyperbole, there’s a lot more to it than that. The story in the middle of that is a huge ball of players who are either trying to establish themselves as potential starters, or are trying to save their careers in short spaces of time. What you’re looking for is how people fit into teams and schemes, or not.

And that’s why preseason performances actually do matter — they set the tone for the regular season more often than you may think.

Here are our Secret Superstars for Week 2 of the full 2022 preseason — the guys who stood out above the rest. These are not recent first-round picks, or lead-pipe locks to make a roster; these are the guys fighting for every bit of starting opportunities.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

(Syndication: The Post-Crescent)

Love has been the king of bad luck with good performances this preseason. He started off with a three-interception game against the 49ers, and none of those interceptions were really his fault. Then, against the Saints last Saturday, he had what might have been the best game of his NFL career, and against a top-tier defense. But again, Love’s box score would not represent his development. The stats will tell you that he completed 12 of 24 passes for 113 yards, one touchdown, and (mercifully) no interceptions, but Love’s receivers let him down over and over with some really horrible drops. This deep pass to receiver Romeo Doubs is perfectly placed, and for whatever reason, Doubs couldn’t bring it in.

why do jordan love's receivers hate him pic.twitter.com/J1Y7wqxuZo — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 21, 2022

The Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to pick Love 26th overall, and they’re still figuring out what they have in him. Is he good enough to be Aaron Rodgers’ eventual replacement? That’s up in the air, but head coach Matt LaFleur has said that Love’s development makes him a different player in 2022, and based on the tape, he’s absolutely right.

If only it showed up in the stats.

Travis Homer, RB, Seattle Seahawks

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Miami, Homer has made the most of his relatively limited opportunities, averaging 5.9 yards per carry on 64 rushes, and proving to be an above-average receiver out of the backfield. Seattle’s running back rotation has seemingly been in flux since the end of Marshawn Lynch’s peak, so perhaps Homer will get a few more shots this season.

If he does, this amazing 33-yard run against the Bears will have had something to do with it.

In two preseason games, Homer has amassed 85 yards on nine carries, four of those runs have been explosive plays (10 or more yards), and 49 of those yards have come after contact.

Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Buffalo Bills

(Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bills have Devin Singletary and James Cook as their speed running backs, and they hope that Zack Moss will realize his potential as their inside power guy.

But the team with perhaps the most frightening passing game in the NFL also has additional depth in the backfield, which they set when they signed Johnson to a one-year deal in March. That group might not include Johnson when final cuts come around — there are only so many players you can have at every position — but if Johnson is playing for the rest of his career elsewhere, he certainly did his part against Denver’s overwhelmed defense in Buffalo’s 42-15 win last Saturday. Johnson ran nine times for 55 yards and two touchdowns, and 36 of those yards came after first contact.

At 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds, you don’t really expect Johnson to be a power runner per se, but he’s quick and decisive to the hole, he has some nice acceleration, and when it’s time to fight for a few extra yards, he’s okay with that, too.

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

“I expect that between Davis [Mills] and Nico [Collins] and the time that they’ll put in out here on the practice field, that there should be a high level of trust between the two. And we should be able to feature Nico in situations where it’s man coverage, where he can use his body, his size, his God-given ability to make plays.”

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said that a couple days before his team’s Friday matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and it didn’t take long for Collins, the second-year man from Michigan, to make Hamilton look positively psychic with this amazing vertical touchdown catch.

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Collins can body out most cornerbacks, but he’s about more than just that — he can also find quick openings in coverage.

Nico Collins has graduated from “sleeper” to “fix your ranks” pic.twitter.com/EaM95cRiC0 — Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) August 20, 2022

Both Mills and Collins were selected in the third round of a 2021 Texans draft that had no first- and second-round picks due to the Laremy Tunsil trade, but that haul is looking a lot better than it did when it happened.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s one thing we know about the Buffalo Bills, it’s that they know how to maximize the talents of their receivers. If there’s another thing we know about the Buffalo Bills, it’s that they’re going to have as many of their receivers on the field as possible. Per Sports Info Solutions, only Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins had more dropbacks last season than Josh Allen’s 67 with four receivers on the field, and Allen’s 10 dropbacks with five receivers on the field outpaced the rest of the league by far — Tom Brady and Joe Burrow each had three.

So, when the Bills selected Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir with the 148th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, it was easy to surmise that Shakir’s draft position would have no effect on his opportunities if he showed up. Shakir did show up in Buffalo’s 42-15 thrashing of the Broncos, catching three passes on three targets for 59 yards. This after grabbing five catches on five targets for 92 yards in the preseason opener against the Colts.

So far, Shakir has looked like a perfect fit, and you shouldn’t be at all surprised to see him getting serious reps when the regular season starts.

Possibly focusing too much on one detail, but absolutely love how Khalil Shakir wastes zero movement after the catch One-two, upfield despite a turn of 180 degrees Gained an extra 8 yards because of it pic.twitter.com/RAJZPM6NF6 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 21, 2022

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, New England Patriots

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

An undrafted free agent out of Texas, Humphrey signed with the Saints in 2019, and saw his involvement in the offense increase over the next three seasons. He caught 13 passes on 19 targets last season for 249 yards, a 19.2 yards per catch average, and two touchdowns.

Humphrey has taken that deep-ball acumen to Foxboro on a one-year contract, and he’s already expanded on it. This preseason, he’s been targeted three times on throws of 20 or more air yards, catching all three for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Whether outside or in the slot, Humphrey has the ability to separate with speed and awareness, and that’ll make him valuable to Mac Jones.

And if you’ve ever heard Bill Belichick go on for half an hour in a press conference about the importance of special teams, you know that Humphrey’s efforts in that department will endear him to his new head coach.

I just noticed last night that former Saints WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey has 11 catches through two preseason games for the Patriots. And I also saw this incredible special teams highlight but didn’t realize this was him too (credit @draftjm13 for pointing it out). Good for Humphrey. https://t.co/oUpODe3inF — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 20, 2022

“Yeah, he’s made some plays for us since he’s been here,” Belichick said of Humphrey after the game. “He’s a big kid that is tough and has very good hands and is kind of a big receiver, tight end-ish type of guy, has a good feel, very good instincts in the passing game, handles himself well in the middle of the field with linebackers under him, over him, in between him. Kind of does the right thing there and helps the quarterback out and is a big target. He gets some tough yards after the catch. Did a decent job blocking on some of the perimeter plays. Then he showed up in the kicking game.

“That was a player that we got late, wasn’t with us in the spring, signed him in July, or late June, whatever it was. He’s coming off an injury last year, but he’s come in, really worked hard and made a very positive impression here. We’re glad we have him.”

Isaiah Likely. TE. Baltimore Ravens

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The Baltimore Ravens were already tight end-heavy and receiver-light last season, so it surprised a lot of people when the team took two tight ends in the draft, and no receivers. Perhaps it shouldn’t have been a surprise at all! Both Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely were taken in the fourth round, and in his second NFL game on Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals, Likely absolutely went OFF. He caught eight passes on eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown, maneuvering through Arizona’s defense as if it was so much Swiss cheese.

Isaiah Likely runs a stick route, and does some work in the RAC game. What a stud. pic.twitter.com/3n6t5i3Zx8 — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) August 22, 2022

#Ravens rookie TE Isiaiah Likely has 8 catches for 100 yards and a TD in the first half vs. Arizona. He's the real deal. pic.twitter.com/lO6g5OlASw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2022

“To be honest with you, I’d say he’s exactly what we expected,” head coach John Harbaugh said of Likely after the Ravens’ 24-17 win. “I mean, he’s sitting right here. It’s not like he didn’t expect to be a really good player. We took him expecting him to be a really good player. I think we feel that way about all our draft picks. He’s had some opportunities and made the most of them. He’s kind of a quiet guy. He asks good questions, and he just goes to work every day. He doesn’t get flustered. He makes a mistake; he cleans it up.

“[I’m] just proud of him. He has to keep building, and he knows he has work to do every single day to become the player he can be, and he’ll do it. I know he will.”

Zach Tom, OT, Green Bay Packers

(Syndication: The Post-Crescent)

If you’re going to play offensive line for Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers, you’d best be versatile. Tom has no issue with that — he played left tackle and center at Wake Forest, and he did it all well enough to place sixth on our list of this year’s best interior offensive linemen in this draft class.

The Packers took Tom in the fourth round, and so far, he’s lined up at both right and left tackle. He hasn’t given up a pressure of any kind in 40 pass-blocking reps, and he’s been good as a power-blocker, which is the one thing that concerned me about his college tape. Dude’s out there serving up pancakes, which is nice work if you can get it.

Loveeeee this backside work from Zach Tom/Royce Newman Newman's right hand on this is incredible (great displacement on the DT). And then the finish from Tom! Beautiful stuff from the big uglies@zachtom5 @RoyceNewman4488 pic.twitter.com/v3FNnCCP2v — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 20, 2022

Logan Stenberg, OG, Detroit Lions

(Syndication: Detroit Free Press)

For a team with roster issues all over the place, the Detroit Lions have managed to put together one of the strongest offensive lines in the league. How strong? Stenberg, selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Kentucky, has barely seen the field in the regular season. But if the 2022 preseason is any indication, Stenberg might want to get ready to see more reps once September comes along. He’s allowed no sacks, one quarterback hit, and one quarterback hurry in 70 pass-blocking reps, and as a run-blocker — well, that’s where his mauler mentality comes in. Whether he’s sticking at the line of scrimmage, or working to the second level, Stenberg (No. 71) has proven to be a real problem for opposing defensive tackles. Colts DT Eric Johnson experienced that on this rep last Saturday.

Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Syndication: Florida Times-Union)

Selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Western Michigan, Okorafor has never allowed more than three sacks in a season, and he’s been Pittsburgh’s starter at right tackle in 2020 and 2021. He’s been a bit more prone to allow pressures than sacks, but the Steelers believed enough in him to re-sign him to a three-year, $29.3 million contract in March. In his fifth NFL preseason, Okorafor has done well to reward that faith. He hasn’t allowed a quarterback pressure of any kind on 32 pass-blocking reps, and I was impressed with how well he handled the Jaguars’ dynamic edge-rushers last week — especially first overall pick Travon Walker. Okorafor has become a rare bastion of stability on a line with all kinds of issues.

I have concerns about the Steelers' offensive line. I have fewer concerns about RT Chukwuma Okorafor, who fought Travon Walker to a draw more often than not. pic.twitter.com/FuPdYGmUoF — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 21, 2022

Jonah Wiliams, DI, Los Angeles Rams

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

An undrafted free agent out of Weber State (a school with a surprisingly large NFL alumni list) in 2020, Williams hasn’t yet had many opportunities to prove himself on the field. The Rams’ Friday game against the Texans was a different story. Williams had two pressures, three stops, and this sack of Houston quarterback Davis Mills that led to a 23-yard loss, predicated on one of the nastier spin moves you’ll ever see. Left guard Max Scharping is probably still trying to figure out what happened here.

Woo, doggie. NICE spin move from Rams DI Jonah Williams for the Davis Mills forced fumble. pic.twitter.com/tdQf12ErgE — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 20, 2022

Austin Bryant, EDGE, Detroit Lions

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Lions took Bryant out of Clemson in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, and before last season, he was relatively limited in reps and effectiveness. Bryant did have five sacks and 14 total pressures in 2021, which was a step up, but this in no way prepared us for what he did to the Colts’ offensive line last Saturday — specifically, what he did to right tackle Ryan Van Demark. Bryant had two sacks, four total pressures, four stops, and two distinctly different sack dances –a Karate Kid “crane technique” thing after his first, and some sort of tiptoe through the tulips on his second.

Sack — Austin Bryant doing his thing pic.twitter.com/0EHO5vkeRW — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) August 20, 2022

Lions EDGE Austin Bryant is definitely getting his sack dance practice in. If you want to know how many he has today, look at his jersey number. pic.twitter.com/38y3e0RPYd — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 20, 2022

Bryant was also strong against the run, and what more can you ask for? Perhaps that breakout season in 2022.

a player that popped when watching the Lions defense was #2 Austin Bryant. Fun couple of plays here against the Colts from this weekend. Blows up a Split Zone run play by absolutely thumping the TE. And then a nice sack a few drives later. pic.twitter.com/AhIET7pFOp — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 21, 2022

Dominique Robinson. EDGE, Chicago Bears

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Robinson’s story is different than most. A high-school quarterback, he started at Miami of Ohio as a receiver, switching eventually to the defensive line. Robinson put up four sacks, 28 total pressures, and 16 stops in 2021, and the Bears took him in the fifth round of the draft. Robinson had a sack in his NFL debut against the Chiefs, and he put up some very solid pressure reps against the Seahawks last Thursday night, insulting some in which he gave Seattle first-round left tackle Charles Cross all he could handle.

After two preseason games, I'm really intrigued by @ChicagoBears rookie EDGE Dominique Robinson. Former QB and WR who switched to defense in 2020 and showed a lot of raw tools. He's still putting it together, but #91 has some stuff here. pic.twitter.com/DERjt2mIn0 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 20, 2022

Yes, Robinson has some developmental work to do — his spin move in particular is a work in progress — but he’s already got a lot on the ball for such limited experience.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, EDGE, Houston Texans

(Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Okoronkwo was selected by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma, and he’s put up 21 total pressures in each of the last two seasons on a rotational basis. The Texans signed him in March, and so far, he’s been a more valuable part of his new defensive line. In Week 1 of the preseason, Okoronkwo had a sack and four total pressures against the Saints. Last Friday, against his old team, Okoronkwo may have had his best NFL game to date — he didn’t register a sack, but he had two quarterback hits, five quarterback hurries, and two stops.

No. 45 was a menace from either side of the line, and if he continues on that path, a starting role could be in his future — especially if he can turn those near-misses into quarterback takedowns.

Shaun Wade, CB, New England Patriots

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

Wade was a five-star recruit in Jacksonville, and committed to Ohio State, where things never really totally worked out the way he might have imagined. He was effective for the Buckeyes in 2018 and 2019, grabbing four picks and looking like a shutdown cornerback. He originally opted out of the 2020 season, but changed his mind when the Big Ten decided to play despite COVID concerns. Wade wasn’t the same on the field that season (partially due to injuries), and the Baltimore Ravens selected him with the 160th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. However, it wasn’t long before the Ravens traded Wade to the Patriots in for later low picks, and Wade had just four coverage snaps in his rookie season.

Now, New England’s cornerback room isn’t what it used to be, which could lead to more opportunities for Wade. Certainly, this interception against the Panthers on Friday night helps his case.

Wade allowed three catches on eight targets for 30 yards and two pass breakups in Week 1 of the preseason against the New York Giants, and he had more interceptions (one) than catches allowed against the Panthers. Perhaps the light is coming back on for Wade at the perfect time.

Micah Abernathy, S, Green Bay Packers

(Syndication: Journal Sentinel)

A Packers safety named Micah? Well, that was once a positive experience. Current Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde balled out in Green Bay from 2013 to 2016, and his signing with the Bills in 2017 was a big hit to that defense. Not that Abernathy has shown what Hyde did, but the 2019 undrafted free agent was pretty good against the Saints last week, allowing one catch on two targets for minus-five yards. The other target saw quarterback Ian Book trying to hit tight end/quarterback/whateverback Taysom Hill on an out route, and Abernathy screamed in for the interception.

The Packers already look quite formidable on defense, but if Abernathy keeps making plays like this, he’ll make it very tough for the team to drop him by final cuts.

Blake Gillikin, P, New Orleans Saints

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Wait… a punter in Secret Superstars? What the what? Well, in Gillikin’s case, the honor is earned. In his rookie season of 2021, the Penn State alum ranked seventh in the NFL with a 47.7 yards per punt average, and against the Packers last Friday, he booted one from his own 19-yard line, all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.

That is indeed 81 yards, folks.

How did the NFL react to this impressive performance? By hitting him with a “random” drug test.

Punter slander is never nice, people.

Kavontae Turpin, WR/PR, Dallas Cowboys

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Yes, we’re all about special teams in this week’s Secret Superstars, because there were some special performances in the second week of the full preseason. Turpin, who was last year’s USFL MVP with the New Jersey Generals, led the league in receiving yards with 540, topped everyone in punt return average (15.3), and was the only player in the league to score a touchdown on a kick return.

The Cowboys signed Turpin in July, and against the Chargers on Saturday, Turpin showed that anything he could do in the USFL, he could pull off against NFL opponents. Dallas beat the Chargers, 32-18, and Turpin was all the difference. He had a 98-yard kick return touchdown in the first quarter, and an 86-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter.

#Cowboys WR/returner KaVontae Turpin, who was the USFL's MVP, has a 98-yard kickoff return TD tonight and now has a 86-yard punt return TD as well. Dude can fly.pic.twitter.com/uQ1jb6Z9Dh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 21, 2022

“I got the heart of a lion,” Turpin said during the game, per USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “So I’m just trying to use my speed, use my ability that God gave me to my advantage.”

Hard to do much better than that.

