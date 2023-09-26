Secret Superstars: The top underrated players for Week 3 of the NFL season

There are all kinds of reasons that NFL players are underrated.

Perhaps they’re in systems that don’t best show their skills. Maybe they’re buried on a depth chart. Or, they’re in somebody’s doghouse, and their coaches can’t see their potential. Sometimes, young players haven’t quite put it all together, but there are enough flashes to make you sit up and take notice, and when it does work, it’s all good.

Week 3 of the 2022 regular season features players at every position who showed up and showed out despite their underrated statuses, and here at Touchdown Wire, it’s our job to point them out.

Here are the Secret Superstars for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

In his first two NFL games, Achane — who the Dolphins stole in the third round out of Texas A&M — rushed one time for five yards. Then… woo boy. Against the Broncos in Miami’s 70-20 mollywhopping, Achane ran 18 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns, adding four catches for 30 yards and two more touchdowns. As a runner, the 5-foot-8, 188-pound Achane forced six missed tackles, had three runs of 15 or more yards — including this 67-yard touchdown when the game was already well out of control.

With his legitimate track speed (he’s a literal Olympic-level athlete), Achane is more than just a straight-line guy — he has more power than you might think, and his vision and body control make him quite the weapon in an offense where speed — and the ability to understand multiple run concepts — are the order of the day.

We don’t often have fullbacks in Secret Superstars, but when you get a 6-foot-3, 255-pound guy with a number in the high forties returning a short kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown? Yeah, that’s big-time enough, for sure.

Only a fullback would describe THAT play like this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hrj5nLhLUl — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 25, 2023

Beck, a 2019 undrafted free agent out of Texas, never returned a kick in his four years with the Denver Broncos, which is obviously a grievous oversight on the part of that franchise.

“I saw it late,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said after Sunday’s game, a 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I was looking down. I didn’t see it. I look up, and Beck is coming at me. Oh, he’ll make this guy miss, and then he kept moving. Man, you look up, and it’s a touchdown. Very excited for Beck, and he owed us one. He missed a block there on the first kickoff return. He said he owed us one, but he paid back big time for us to get a touchdown there.”

Andrew Beck reached a top speed of 20.37 mph on his 85-yard kickoff return TD, the first time a fullback has reached 20+ mph as a ball carrier since Jamize Olawale in 2016. The Texans win probability increased from 69.4% to 85.2% as a result of the TD (+15.8%).#HOUvsJAX |… pic.twitter.com/wvhEXe3IYU — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 24, 2023

Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, WR, Houston Texans

Like De’Von Achane, Dell is a speedster who saw his draft stock fall to a point because of his size (5-foot-8, 165), and like Achane, the 2023 third-rounder out of Houston is on pace to make a lot of teams regret their lack of insight. In that aforementioned Texans win over the Jaguars, Dell caught five passes on seven targets for 145 yards and a touchdown. Dell had receptions of 46 and 68 yards, and while he’s a better and more nuanced route-runner than the usual speed guy, there are times when the best route to run is the one where you’re just faster than everybody else.

“Tank shows up every week,” DeMeco Ryans said of his newest vertical weapon. “I know this game meant a lot to him being home and a lot of family attending the game. It was important for him to have a big game. It’s cool to watch Tank just every week. He shows up. He puts the work in. Explosive playmaker since OTAs, and it’s still showing up right now in the season. Happy with where Tank is.”

Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Palmer, the 2021 third-round pick out of Tennessee, had quite a game in the Chargers’ 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He caught four passes on seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown, and with two explosive receptions, he was Justin Herbert’s primary deep guy in this contest. He caught two passes of 20 or more air yards, including this 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter — with some “creative” assistance from cornerback Akayleb Evans.

Palmer caught just three deep passes last season, but he’s a guy to watch now that the Chargers have moved to a more expansive passing game under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

The latest in Iowa’s great run of tight ends, LaPorta was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft, and has put up some historic numbers early in his NFL career.

The list of @NFL TEs to produce 5+ receptions in each of their first three-career games: – @Lions TE @Samlaporta His three-game streak of 5+ receptions ties for the second-longest by a TE in franchise history.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/gEFok8lRpK — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 24, 2023

The biggest LaPorta play against the Atlanta Falcons in Detroit’s 20-6 win was this 45-yard third-quarter touchdown where he put safety Richie Grant in the dryer against Atlanta’s Cover-3. Sometimes, the right jab step at the right time is all you need.

“He’s a very trustworthy player because of the way that he practices and the fact that he doesn’t make the same mistake twice,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of the rookie, and the trust he’s built with quarterback Jared Goff. “So when you’re a young guy like he is and you can see vast improvement and you’re a coach or you’re Goff, and you’re asking for something once and you’re going to get it and you’re not going to get the other ever again, that’s easy to build trust with a guy like that. So he’s got a pretty good rapport with him, he’s beginning to look for him a little bit, which only helps us. It only alleviates a little stress off [Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown] Saint and the other guys.

“The kid’s playing pretty good right now and he’s – I told the staff yesterday he’s just quietly getting better and better and better and I don’t know how quiet it is anymore. But he really is just – he’s beginning to take off.”

Robert Hunt, OG, Miami Dolphins

Of course we’re going to talk about the skill players in Miami’s 70-20 win over the Broncos, but anytime your offense scores 10 TOUCHDOWNS IN ONE GAME, you can bet that the offensive line did its job… and then some. Left tackle Terron Armstead is the rockstar of that front five, so let’s talk about Hunt, the 2020 second-round pick out of Louisiana, who allowed no pressures of any kind on Tua Tagovailoa’s 28 dropbacks, and put together some serious force in Miami’s surprisingly awesome rushing attack. With Jaylen Waddle sidelined due to a concussion, head coach Mike McDaniel called 43 runs for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Hunt was a big part of that.

A great day for Hunt, who was previously best-known for a great play that never officially happened… but certainly should have.

Froholdt was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Arkansas, and the Cardinals are his third NFL team — he was the Cleveland Browns’ rotational center and right guard in 2022, and signed a vet minimum deal in Arizona. So far, it’s proven to be a massive bargain, as Froholdt is playing with great mobility, balance, and pure power. Against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Froholdt allowed no pressures of any kind on all 32 of Josh Dobbs’ dropbacks, and that’s against a Dallas defense that had terrorized quarterbacks through the first two weeks of the 2023 season. That 28-16 upset in favor of the Cardinals speaks to the feisty demeanor of Jonathan Gannon’s team, and don’t underestimate Froholdt’s part in that particular surprise.

Block of the year candidate from Cardinals C Hjalte Froholdt with this GORGEOUS 'slingshot' technique on the backer to spring a huge run. pic.twitter.com/jdTm98Ctn2 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 25, 2023

Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

Somehow, Tuli Tuipulotu lasted until the second round of the 2023 draft despite USC tape that showed all kinds of attributes as a pass-rusher. Well, as badly as most of the Chargers’ defense has played through the first three weeks of the 2023 season, the rookie has been on lock. His five sacks lead all rookies regardless of position, and only Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles has more total pressures than Tuipulotu’s 13. He was particularly dominant against the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line last Sunday.

Tuli Tuipulotu is officially credited with 9 pressures, 3 sacks, and 3 run stops against the Vikings. He leads all rookie EDGE rushers in pressures, sacks, and run stops through three weeks. He is third in PRP among all NFL starters. DROTY frontrunner. Will the snaps continue? pic.twitter.com/B0eTXBiqbK — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) September 25, 2023

The Carolina Panthers have a SERIOUS offensive line problem. Against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, that line allowed five sacks, two quarterback hits, and 22 quarterback hurries against a Seattle pass rush that had done very little in the first two weeks of the NFL season. Bryce Young is already dealing with injuries (ouch), which meant that it was Andy Dalton’s turn in the barrel.

That should not negate the efforts of Jarran Reed, who was taken by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2016 draft out of Alabama, and returned to his first NFL home this season after stops in Kansas City and Green Bay. Not only did Reed pick up two sacks, a quarterback hit, two quarterback hurries, and five stops against the Panthers in a 37-27 win, he did so through injury, which got him some serious praise from his head coach.

#Seahawks DT Jarran Reed played Sunday through a "legit" groin injury that is far more serious than his play would suggest, according to Pete Carroll, who told @BrockHuard & @TheMikeSalk that Reed had his "best game ever" in the win over the Panthers.https://t.co/NK24Yf7Cqn — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) September 25, 2023

D.J. Davidson, IDL, New York Giants

The Giants under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale haven’t gotten a lot of pressure from their edge defenders through three games, which is one reason Martindale sent blitzes at an insanely high rate against the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday night. Right now, it’s the interior defensive line, led by Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, getting it done for the most part.

After that 49ers game — a 30-12 loss — you can add D.J. Davidson’s name to that list. The 2022 fifth-round pick out of Arizona State had just 10 pass-rush snaps, but he was involved in two of the six sacks Brock Purdy had to endure. With 12:16 left in the first quarter, Davidson got past right guard Spencer Burford for the near-sack that forced Purdy up in the pocket and into the arms of end Kayvon Thibodeaux…

There are still come serious questions about how the Giants’ edge guys aren’t getting home — even when they’re schemed up to do so — but the guys on the inside, from starter to backup, are doing just fine.

Terrel Bernard, LB, Buffalo Bills

The Bills lost Tremaine Edmunds to the Bears in free agency, which left Buffalo fans wondering how Sean McDermott was going to pick up the slack following Edmunds’ contract year. Well, against the Washington Commanders in a 37-3 thrashing last Sunday, Terrel Bernard — the second-year, third-round man from Baylor — answered that question as definitively as possible. Buffalo’s defense was all the Commanders in general, but few expected Bernard’s performance — he totaled two sacks, five tackles, and four stops. And in coverage, he allowed three catches on five targets for 14 yards, one yard after the catch, no touchdowns, an interception, and an opponent passer rating of 25.0.

Were it not for the thermonuclear Cleveland Browns’ defense, the Bills would rank first overall in Defensive DVOA right now. Bernard was a big part of that on Sunday, and it will be fascinating to see how he, and the rest of that defense, is tested by the Miami Dolphins’ offense this Sunday.

In the meantime, here’s Bernard’s interception, in which he showed the kinds of awareness and athleticism this defense can build on.

Blake Cashman, LB, Houston Texans

Cashman was another under-the-radar linebacker whose Sunday performance was not really predicted by anything previously in his NFL career. The New York Jets took him out of Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, and Cashman is now in his second season with the Texans. Cashman didn’t have a single defensive snap in the first two weeks of the season, but in a 37-17 Sunday win over a surprisingly disjointed Jacksonville Jaguars offense, Cashman had four tackles, three stops, and he gave up one catch on four targets for zero yards, five yards after the catch, no touchdowns, an interception, and an opponent passer rating of…

I always love when I can use that video, so thank you, Mr. Cashman. Here’s Cashman’s interception — here, he has Trevor Lawrence thinking that Lawrence had slot receiver Jamal Agnew open over the middle, and then, made a great adjustment to nab the ball.

Charvarius Ward, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Ward was one of several 49ers defensive players who openly questioned the large contract given this past offseason to New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason after San Francisco demolished the G-Men, 30-12, last Thursday night.

Ward was probably feeling fresh at the mic because he’d just had a game in which he allowed three catches on six targets for 22 yards, two yards after the catch, two pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 59.0. Ward played well on his own when asked to match and trail, but his big play was the Talanoa Hufanga interception he set up with 3:48 left in the game. Ward was on tight end Darren Waller, following him on a slant, and Ward timed his breakup perfectly. Linebacker Fred Warner nearly caught the ball, but Hufanga was the lucky recipient.

“It makes you hungry,” Ward said. “At the end of the game, every DB on the field was playing for a pick. Huf was the lucky guy to get it. I had a good assist. I was happy to help. We were on our P’s and Q’s tonight.”

As they say, it ain’t bragging if you can back it up.

Kendall Fuller, CB, Washington Commanders

There wasn’t much good to say about the Commanders after the Bills dragged them up and down the field last Sunday, but the play of cornerback Kendall Fuller did stand out in a positive sense. Against one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, and most dangerous group of receivers, Fuller allowed one catch on five targets for minus-1 yard, no touchdowns (obviously), one interception, and an opponent passer rating of…

…okay, we get to do it AGAIN…

…because it wasn’t over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor…

Yeah, pretty good. The interception in the third quarter on a third-and-20 was pretty good, too. Here, Washington was in Cover-4, and Fuller did a great job of matching receiver Gabe Davis deep, basically running Davis’ route better than Davis did.

