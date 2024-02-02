Secret superstars of the Senior Bowl, Day 3

Senior Bowl practices have officially wrapped up in Mobile, and the final day of practice features multiple breakout performances from both sides of the ball. These are the secret superstars from Day 3 at the Senior Bowl.

LB Jackson Sirmon, Cal

Amongst all off-ball linebackers, Sirmon had the best day in terms of splash plays. He read South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley like a book during team drills, diving in front of a pass and nearly coming down with an interception. Then later on, he caught a fastball from Joe Milton in the end zone.

Sirmon also looked good during one-on-ones against running backs. In terms of coverage, he made a statement today.

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

Amongst the running backs in Mobile, Davis has an argument of being the most powerful runner out of the entire pack. As a small school guy, he looks like someone who is out to prove a point with every rep. He’s done well all week in one-on-ones against the linebackers, and he ran hard with every carry in team drills.

Davis is a projected day three pick, and he did a ton to impress this week by treating each rep as if it was going to make or break him.

WR Javon Baker, UCF

Baker had a nice period of one-on-ones on Thursday, capped off with a touchdown in the back left corner of the end zone in which he high-pointed the ball and Mossed the cornerback in coverage.

Baker is a projected day two pick, but hasn’t been getting the recognition of the other receivers in this class, or even in Mobile. All the talk over the last few days has been about Malachi Corley and Brenden Rice. That said, Baker has been incredibly consistent. This was one of few splash plays of the week, but he hasn’t made any egregious mistakes, which is more than a lot of guys at his position can say this week. I’m looking forward to watching him throughout the rest of the draft process.

