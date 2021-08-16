Secret superstars of the preseason: Week 1

If you want to build a championship team at the NFL level, you’d best have your entire roster together. Because more often than not, it’s the bottom third of your roster that saves you in the dog days of the season. It’s the little-known special teams guy who forces two return fumbles in December. It’s the fifth cornerback who can play safety in big nickel who will come up with a key interception to help sew up a division title. It’s the swing tackle who replaces the injured starter and keeps your quarterback safe for three straight games when things could go the other way.

Coaches and executives look at the preseason as a buffet line for these types of players — the guys who, based on their preseason performances, prove that they’re ready to help out by any means necessary.

Now that the first week of the 2021 preseason is in the books, here are the Secret Superstars who might be on their ways to unexpected roster spots… or perhaps even starting spots.

P.J. Walker, QB, Carolina Panthers

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Well, this was fun. We had to wait until the final preseason game of the week (Panthers-Colts on Sunday) to see Walker do his thing, and the former XFL star did not disappoint. He finished the day with 10 completions on 21 attempts for 161 yards and a touchdown, and a couple of great throws. There was this 60-yard play to rookie receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. ... https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426957348208250894 ...and this touchdown zing off pressure to tight end Tommy Tremble. https://twitter.com/JamesFragoza/status/1426972906144239617 Yes, it's the preseason, but if you superimposed this play over one of Russell Wilson's more daring red zone throws, there wouldn't be much difference. That touchdown wasn't supposed to happen at all -- head coach Matt Rhule wanted to try and draw the Colts offside, and Tremble wasn't Walker's first read -- but it worked out. Walker tried to force a few passes in there, and there's work to be done, but there's something about him as a developmental quarterback that definitely jumps off the screen.

Tony Jones Jr., RB, New Orleans Saints

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

A 2020 undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, Jones got just three rushing attempts for 13 yards in his rookie season, because it's tough to break out in the Saints' loaded running back room. But after his seven-carry, 82-yard game against the Ravens, Jones definitely upped his stock as a guy who can bull through to make after-contact gains... https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1426693657608998915 ...and hit the edge quickly for big plays. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426694669925163011 “We see it all the time," Jameis Winston said of Jones after the game. "He is a dynamic back. I think we have a great room of running backs. I’m happy with Tony having the game that he had. He works his tail off. He was waiting for this opportunity, and he did a great job of showing up.” Yes, he did. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Jones was an afterthought in his draft class, but he clearly showed that he has potential as a power/speed back if given the opportunity.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

The Patriots' running back room may be loaded as well, but it's not as clearly defined. So, if you're a fourth-round rookie like Oklahoma's Rhamondre Stevenson, the best thing you can do in your first preseason game is to show a dynamite combination of power and downfield acceleration, gaining 127 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 10 rushing attempts. Which is exactly what Stevenson did. At 6-foot-0 and 229 pounds, he has the power to break through tackles, but as he showed in college, he's not a slow-footed headbanger. Stevenson is less a LeGarrette Blount and more of a Stephen Davis in terms of his ability to hit another gear once he's broken contact. https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1426000103656108034 https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1426010612602216455 "It was definitely a bonding moment," running back James White said of the long touchdown. "We cheer for one another. We compete with one another during practice, and you definitely want to see all of us go out there and have some success on game day. Put all that hard work in during practice, and you go out there and you want to perform. I think everybody, especially the guys in the running back room, today wanted to go out there, execute, pass protect, catch the ball and just do everything we need to do to help the team."

Trent Sherfield, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In three seasons with the Cardinals, Sherfield caught 28 passes on 48 targets for 340 yards and a touchdown, and he saw his targets decrease every season. Not an auspicious beginning for the undrafted Vanerbilt alum, but when he got his shot against the 49ers on a corner post, good things happened. https://twitter.com/espn/status/1426712567708278786 The 49ers sighed Sherfield in March, hoping he'd make an impact on special teams. They didn't expect him to show up as a receiver. “We were hoping he could, we just didn't study him a ton on it." There wasn't a ton of tape on it. We liked how he was wired and how he could run and stuff and how physical he played on special teams. But getting him here right in OTAs, we saw the receiver ability. He's done that through OTAs, he’s done it through training camp. And I think it showed up there today too.” The day after the game, Shanahan was even more effusive. “He just goes as hard as he can and doesn't worry about anything. I mean, you can tell he's a self-made guy who's probably made it on special teams. He's always trying to earn more. And I mean, he doesn't worry about anything. He practices as hard as anyone out there and just is so aggressive in everything he does. I think that's why he's showing up every day and had one of our better camps as a receiver.” When coaches talk this way, pay attention. Sherfield is going to get more reps this preseason to prove the point.

The Steelers' new-look offensive line

(AP Photo/David Richard)

The Steelers' offensive line is in heavy transition this season after center Maurkice Pouncey's retirement, the release of guard David DeCastro, and the decision to move on from tackle Alejandro Villanueva. That's a lot to replace, but at least Pittsburgh's preseason offensive line is showing up at several different positions. Left tackle Dan Moore Jr., a fourth-round rookie out of Texas A&M, hasn't allowed a single pressure in 34 pass-blocking snaps in two preseason games. Right tackle Joe Haeg has allowed just two pressures in 31 pass-blocking snaps, and has been an excellent run-blocker. And left guard Kevin Dotson, a fourth-round pick from 2020, hasn't allowed a single pressure in 24 pass-blocking reps. Like Haeg, Dotson has been very good when plowing rushing lanes open. B.J. Finney, who played left guard against the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game, and right guard against the Eagles in Week 1 of the preseason, also hasn't given up a single pressure. Moreover, these guys are working well together. https://twitter.com/Alex_Kozora/status/1426544435089879040 It's early yet, and we don't know how this will work in the regular season, but the Steelers have some nice young talent at positions of real need.

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Washington Football Team

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Football Team took Cosmi in the second round of the 2021 draft, and based on his pure athletic potential, it seemed like a good choice. Where Cosmi generally fell short at Texas -- and why he was my OT5 in this class -- was in the technical aspects of his position. Nobody doubted his movement skills and ability to generate power; it was the lapses in protection that gave you pause when you watched his tape. But against the Patriots' defense, Cosmi looked every bit an NFL right tackle, allowing no pressures on 25 pass-blocking reps. This play, in which Cosmi worked linebacker Kyle Van Noy through the arc and deflected a mid-rush spin move, is what you want to see.

Head coach Ron Rivera was impressed with Cosmi in his NFL debut -- if Cosmi has done serious work to match his technique to his athleticism, he could be a Week 1 starter.

Jonathan Marshall, IDL, New York Jets

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Marshall (No. 96 above) was somewhat misused during his time at Arkansas. In 2020, he had 633 snaps, and spent 412 of them at nose tackle. Far from ideal for a 6-foot-3, 317-pound gap-shooting disruptor who tested off the charts from an athletic perspective. . https://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1388595757335277569 Against the Giants, and more properly utilized in Robert Saleh's attack fronts, Marshall went off with two sacks, including a safety. https://twitter.com/nyjets/status/1426734530401116162 On this sack of Clayton Thorson, Marshall just demolished a double team to blow up the play.

The Jets are in need of more pressure from their line. They are especially in need of more pressure from their interior defensive line, and they look to have a sixth-round steal in Marshall now that he's used the right way.

Alton Robinson, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks

Sep 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Alton Robinson (98) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

When I first saw Robinson, the 2020 fifth-round pick out of Syracuse, a first thought was, "Hey -- this guy reminds me of Cliff Avril." Both Robinson and Avril (who played for the Seahawks from 2013 through 2017) have/had quick, smooth releases to the pocket, able to slither in to the quarterback pretty easily. Turns out, Robinson worked with Avril, the former great Seahawks pass-rusher, this offseason. "Coming out of my rookie season I wanted to work on my rush angles and just understanding the game more," Robinson recently said. "I think last year, I was kinda running around just trying to find the ball more than knowing what to expect from offenses and things like that. So I think I got a little bit better there, but there's always work to do." Last season, Robinson was good enough to amass four sacks, 18 total pressures, and 14 stops in 344 snaps. This season, we could see a lot more of him. Against the Raiders on Saturday, Robinson had three pressures, a forced fumble, and one of those pressures forced a Nathan Peterman interception. https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1426729618925522948 Seattle's defensive line is in flux, especially around the edges, and Robinson seems particularly poised to take advantage of the opportunity.

Joejuan Williams, DB, New England Patriots

(Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

The Patriots selected Williams in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Vanderbilt, and through his first two NFL seasons, Williams looked more like one of those early DB picks from Bill Belichick that have us all scratching our heads as opposed to a future starter. Williams had just 257 defensive snaps in his first two seasons, and he couldn't bust the starting lineup in 2020 even though New England's defense was gutted with opt-outs and injuries. If that screams "bubble guy" to you, you're probably not far off. To his credit, Williams did exert some "right place, right time" energy on this interception of Washington backup quarterback Steven Montez. https://twitter.com/GuyBostonSports/status/1425999705411104773 There were still some placement issues that will no doubt be dealt with in the film room... https://twitter.com/tkyles39/status/1426261298929668099 ...but maybe Williams can turn it around (as opposed to getting turned around) this season.

"I mean, made a nice play on the tip ball and ran it back, made a couple nice tackles out there," Belichick said of Williams' game. "Joejuan played some corner, played some safety. It's good experience for the guys that played. At positions where we were a little shorthanded, it gave an opportunity for those guys to play more, so hopefully they took advantage of it."

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S, Chicago Bears

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Some people are late bloomers. Carson has been with the Bears since 2016 as a sixth-round draft pick out of William & Mary, and through that five-year stretch, he's gotten just 170 total defensive snaps. Last season, he did allow six catches on 10 targets for 58 yards, 28 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, one interception, two pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 36.7. So maybe the light went on in 2020. The Bears re-signed him this offseason, so maybe they thought so, too. Against the Dolphins on Saturday, Houston-Carson did his best to prove that he's on the rise, with this impressive converging interception of a Tua Tagovailoa end zone pass to tight end Adam Shaheen. https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/1426600842254299143 While Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson seem entrenched as Chicago's safety starters this season, Houston-Carson had reps at free safety, box, slot, and outside cornerback last season. And if he continues to make plays like this, new defensive coordinator Sean Desai will find a place for him.

