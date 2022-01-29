Secret Superstars of the NFL’s conference championship games

Matthew Stafford. Joe Burrow. Patrick Mahomes. Nick Bosa. Aaron Donald. Cooper Kupp. Odell Beckham Jr. Tyreek Hill. Ja’Marr Chase. Deebo Samuel.

The Conference Championship games for the 2021 NFL season are filled with some of the league’s biggest names, and justifiably so. But every big game also has “smaller” names who rise up at the right time to make things happen when they’re most needed.

Here’s one under-the-radar player for each of the four remaining teams in the tournament, whose exploits could swing things in the directions of their franchises on the way to Super Bowl LVI.

Arik Armstead, DL, San Francisco 49ers

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

The 49ers come into the Championship round with as much momentum as any team, winning six of their last seven games, and their defense has been the primary asset in that time. San Francisco’s defense has jumped from 24th to 10th in pass defense DVOA, from fifth to first in run defense DVOA, and from 16th to fourth overall. The deployment of defensive lineman Arik Armstead represents a lot of that difference. With Armstead inside, and Nick Bosa and a cabal of talented edge defenders outside, the 49ers have become a Shark Week episode every week.

In Weeks 1-8, when Armstead played more outside, the 49ers had 87 total pressures, second-lowest in the league ahead of only the Falcons. Since Week 9, wham Armstead moved inside far more often, San Francisco’s 222 total pressures ranks second in the NFL behind only the Buccaneers. The run defense has gone from 4.4 yards per carry allowed in Weeks 1-8 to 3.6 ever since, and 3.5 in the playoffs.

“I think I spoke about it before where Arik is just, his unselfish move going inside, when he’s been a defensive end for so long, but him moving inside and to not be as comfortable inside with the technique, but to see him just continue to work, continue to focus on the small details of playing three technique or two-I and continue to get better at it,” defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said on January 19. “And now to see him over the past couple weeks, just really dominate inside, it’s awesome to watch. It’s awesome to see a guy like Arik, step in and step up for our defense when we needed him most. He stepped up the biggest for us and that’s been the biggest turnaround in our defense is the play of Arik Armstead inside.”

Packers guard Lucas Patrick can verify this, as he had a Very Bad Day against Mr. Armstead in the divisional round, allowing both of Armstead’s sacks. On this one, Patrick got himself forklifted out of the picture, and this is one reason the 49ers don’t need to blitz to get pressure.

Armstead had 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries in San Francisco’s Week 18 overtime win over the Rams, and this game proved that when Armstead and Bosa start off on the same side, it really doesn’t matter how many guys you leave in to protect.

The Rams’ offensive line had better be ready for this guy, because they haven’t been before.

Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

The 49ers’ defensive improvement is a solid reason to pick them to head to their second Super Bowl in three seasons, but the Rams have an ace in the hole against this particular defense. Since Week 9, the 49ers have allowed three touchdown passes to tight ends. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has all three of of them — one in Week 10 when San Francisco won, 31-10, and two in Week 18, when the Rams lost, 27-24 in overtime.

So, when we talk about Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp and OBJ as reasons for a Rams revenge game, don’t forget about the one Stafford target who has had the 49ers’ number twice before this season.

The most impressive Higbee score against San Francisco was this 15-yarder with 6:44 left in the first half in Week 18. Higbee was on the outside, he had a one-on-one match with cornerback Ambry Thomas, and Higbee went all Gronk with this circus catch on the fade.

Sean McVay had to be reminded that his place is on the sideline after that catch.

Higbee with his 2nd TD today! This time, Sean McVay wanted to join the celebration as he ran to the end zone after the TD 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/44FtU27n17 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 9, 2022

Stafford will also turn to Higbee as a blocker and as a drive-sustainer on short passes when things get hot from a pressure perspective, but it’s in the end zone where Higbee could be the force multiplier once again.

Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

If there’s one matchup in the AFC Championship game I don’t think has been examined enough, it’s Cincinnati’s defensive front versus Kansas City’s offensive line. Edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson is the marquee guy for the Bengals with 15 sacks and 77 total pressures, but there’s a lot more to this front than just Hendrickson. Sam Hubbard, the fourth-year man out of Ohio State who the Bengals took in the third round of the 2018, has been quite effective as Hendrickson’s bookend this season, with 8.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, 42 quarterback hurries, and 39 stops this season.

In this video, NFL Matchup’s Greg Cosell details how effective Hubbard has been in Cincinnati’s stunt-heavy pass rush concepts…

#RuleTheJungle will need to pressure #ChiefsKingdom QB Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship to disrupt the KC pass game. Here, @GregCosell shows CIN using various DL stunts to neutralize the OL, creating lanes for the pass rush. #NFL@Ben_Baby | @MattBowen41 | @__bbell pic.twitter.com/DAbw4qCT67 — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) January 28, 2022

…but for the purposes of this game, I want to focus on Hubbard as a run-stopper. Why? Because in that Week 17 game, the Bengals played more and more two-deep coverage as things progressed, and at times, we’re talking REALLY deep two-deep coverage.

Hubbard had three quarterback pressures in that game, but where he was exponentially valuable was as a run-stopper when the Chiefs chose to roll outside. The Chiefs ran 23 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns against those two-deep concepts, but there were several examples of Hubbard knocking Kansas City back to the drawing board. This one-yard Darrel Williams run with Michael Burton at fullback (!) was an illustrative example.

Burton wanted to pin Hubbard outside so that Williams could get free upfield, and Hubbard was having none of it — to the point where Burton decided to get a bit extra-curricular once the play was over.

Whether he’s staying outside or stunting inside, Hubbard will be a key part of Cincinnati’s run defense, along with tackles D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill. And if that front has things together, the Bengals can roll two-deep all afternoon, which would be bad news for Mr. Mahomes. Against two-deep stuff n Week 17, he completed just seven of 11 passes for 63 yards out of an intended 125 air yards; he was also pressured five times in those 11 attempts.

Juan Thornhill, Safety, Kansas City Chiefs

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

One thing we know from that Week 17 matchup is that the Chiefs had absolutely no answer for the combination of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, and if defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo goes into this game with the same plan he seemed to have against Chase back then — allow your cornerbacks to get demolished one-on-one to the boundary by Chase with no help up top — odds are, Kansas City’s streak of Super Bowls will come to an unpleasant end. Chase caught a season-high 11 passes for a season-high 266 yards, and a season-high three touchdowns.

You get the point. Let “season-high” be your guide.

Super-DB Tyrann Mathieu was out for most of the Chiefs’ thrilling divisional win over the Bills with a concussion, and he’s questionable for the Bengals game. “Questionable” means “all-go” when you get to this point in the season, but if Mathieu isn’t 100%, and/or if Spagnuolo decided to have Mathieu matching Cincinnati’s impressive receivers underneath and over the middle, it will be up to Juan Thornhill, Kansas City’s primary deep safety, to pick up the slack.

Most of the time in Week 17, Thurnhill was either playing underneath from safety or the slot, or deep to the multi-receiver side of the formation, while Chase was the X-Iso guy. That was cute and all, but Chase, despite his rookie status, has become a card-carrying member of the Davante Adams “Double this guy, or you’re gonna die” club.

In that game, per Pro Football Focus, Thornhill played 34 snaps at free safety, and 14 in the slot. And it’s understandable that you’d want a deep safety over the three-receiver side on plays like this… but when the causative factor is cornerback Charvarius Ward getting dunked upon over and over… well, it’s probably time to move No. 22 over to where the big guy is.

(Graphics courtesy of our own Laurie Fitzpatrick in this case).

Because we already know that putting Daniel Sorensen back there to deal with Chase… well, that ain’t it. Never. You give up 69-yard touchdowns when you do that.

“It’s not like they have one weapon, commit two people to it and you’re home free,” Spagnuolo said this week of Cincinnati’s receiver group, which also includes Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, and tight end C.J. Uzomah. “All three of those guys, I think we talked about this last time we played Cincinnati, throughout the course of the season, all three of those guys have been the leading receiver for them on a given day. So, they’re all capable of what we call wrecking the game.

“So, we’ve got to pay a lot of attention to all three of them. The quarterback knows where to go with the ball. He’s sharp enough to know that if you’re taking one of his guys away, he’s going to go someplace else. So, we’ll have to play that cat and mouse game, but as dynamic as Ja’Marr Chase is, there’s certainly some other weapons there as well.”

That is the dynamic that no doubt has had Spags burning the midnight oil, but there are times when football is less complicated than we think it is. If the Chiefs smartly double Ja’Marr Chase, they’ve got a shot. If they don’t, a miraculous convergence of events will have to occur for the home team.

