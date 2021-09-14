Secret Superstars: The NFL’s best underrated players in Week 1

Every NFL season features a certain number of players who come out of nowhere to surprise and entertain at a level we did not expect. Perhaps they’re veterans for whom everything finally clicks. Perhaps they’re rookies who show that the NFL curve can be navigated at a quicker pace by some more than others.

Whatever the circumstances, there were several players who either expanded their 2020 performances, or came into the NFL as first-year players in 2021 and showed that they didn’t need too much preparation to ball out at a professional level.

Here are the NFL’s Secret Superstars of Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Houston Texans

Taylor, as you might remember, was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2011 who did very little as Joe Flacco's backup from his rookie season through 2014. He made the Pro Bowl with the Bills in 2015, and threw 51 touchdowns to just 16 interceptions in Buffalo through 2017. He never had a chance on a 2018 Browns team that had Hue Jackson and Gregg Williams as its head coaches, he backed up Philip Rivers in 2019, and just when he was supposed to be the starter as rookie Justin Herbert got his NFL game together last season, a team doctor punctured his lung, leading to Herbert's ascent. And now, with everything going on with Deshaun Watson, he's the Texans' starting quarterback. You could say he's been through the NFL mill. And with all that, Taylor performed very well in Houston's 37-21 opening win over the Jaguars, completing 21 of 33 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 112.1 -- all with quite possibly the league's worst offensive roster around him. Only Patrick Mahomes (185) had more passing yards under pressure than Taylor's 182, and he completed nine of 16 passes under duress for a touchdown. On passes of 20 or more air yards, Taylor completed three of five passes for 116 yards. If you want to see how Taylor combined deep accuracy with the ability to make big plays under pressure, check out the 52-yard dart to receiver Brandin Cooks below. https://twitter.com/StarkRaveSports/status/1437129109524647941 Taylor is more than capable of providing value as a starter in the league, and though the circumstances are less than ideal, he proved against the Jaguars that he can still get it done.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Speaking of deep passes... Hurts didn't turn it loose often against the Falcons at the start of his second NFL season, but when he did, good things happened. He completed both of his deep attempts for 46 yards and one of his three touchdowns in a 32-6 Eagles win in which Philly took Atlanta apart on both sides of the ball (more on that in a minute). When the Falcons did pressure him, Hurts made them wish they hadn't, as he completed four of six passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns. His one touchdown pass from a clean pocket was this 19-yarder to rookie Devonta Smith, who Hurts connected with often at Alabama in 2017 and 2018. https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL/status/1437105348238839817 https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1437112671468494850 As for the Falcons and defensive coordinator Dean Pees? Well, there are some things to work out at the outside cornerback position. Hurts was smart enough to exploit them. https://twitter.com/JoshNorris/status/1437238594935132163

Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

No rookie running back taken in the fourth round or lower in the draft in NFL history had ever rushed for more than 100 yards in his first season opener until Mitchell did it against the Lions in a 41-33 win. A sixth-round pick from Louisiana (Ragin' Cajuns!), Mitchell got his shot after Raheem Mostert suffered a knee injury that could sideline him for up to eight weeks, and Trey Sermon, selected in the third round of this same draft, was a healthy scratch against the Lions. Mitchell, who got just six carries for 24 yards in his first preseason, had to impress quickly, and he did. Mitchell was by far the most productive rookie running back in Week 1, gaining 104 yards and scoring a touchdown on just 19 carries. Denver's Javonte Williams and Pittsburgh's Najee Harris tied for second among rookie backs with 45 yards, while Mitchell had 73 yards after contact. Not bad at all. https://twitter.com/NBCS49ers/status/1437112088598437889 "Elijah came in and looked just a little bit ahead of him in the limited plays that he got," head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. "No one was passing up Raheem, so you only could get three guys up. It's not an easy decision, but that’s part of the NFL. But it’s a matter of time. We haven't got through a year here where we haven't started at least four different backs. And now we're into Week 2 and he's up regardless and I expect him to come in and play at a high level and just keep getting better. There’s a reason we drafted him and we’ve got a lot of confidence in him. But we've got a lot of confidence in all our guys in the building right now." Mitchell did as much as he possibly could as the Next Man Up.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cardinals selected Kirk out of Texas A&M in the second round of the 2018 draft, and while he hasn't been a bust, he's been relatively hidden in multiple iterations of Arizona's offenses -- mostly as a slot guy, and never with more than 68 catches, 709 yards, or six touchdowns in any of his four previous NFL seasons. But against the Titans on Sunday, Kirk got one third of the way to his 2019 touchdown total with two of them, part of his five-catch, five-target, 70-yard day. This 26-yarder in the third quarter was the clear highlight. https://twitter.com/StevenCheah/status/1437134174041825281 Head coach Kliff Kingsbury showed more interesting looks in the passing game against the Titans than he did through most of the 2020 season, and Kirk seems primed to benefit.

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

It's not that people don't know who Lockett is -- he had 100 catches for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020, his sixth NFL season -- but it seems as if he's never been given the recognition he deserves for his downfield speed, route preciseness, and value to Russell Wilson. In 2018, when he targeted Lockett, Wilson had a passer rating of 158.3, the highest possible. Against the Colts on Sunday in a 28-16 win, Lockett showed over and over that he's a perfect foil for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's more expansive passing concepts. He caught four of five targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns. The scores showed just how versatile and valuable Lockett is. There was this ridiculous 23-yard touchdown in which Lockett beat Indianapolis' splitting safeties, and made an amazing adjustment to the ball... https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1437107470938292224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437107470938292224%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftouchdownwire.usatoday.com%2F2021%2F09%2F12%2Frussell-wilson-tyler-lockett-touchdown-colts-seahawks%2F ...and this 69-yarder in which he just Mossed two Colts defenders. https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1437120228182347782 When you add Waldron's passing game to Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, Russ may be cooking as never before -- whether Pete Carroll likes it or not! https://twitter.com/AaronQ13Fox/status/1437266245758316551

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Johnson made some noise over four years at Penn State before transferring to Oregon for the 2019 season, but not enough noise to get drafted -- he wound up on the Saints' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2020, catching four passes on 10 targets for 39 yards in his rookie season. Against the Packers in the 2021 season opener, Johnson blew all previous expectations away with three catches for 21 yards and two touchdowns -- both against iffy coverage from Green Bay's overwhelmed defense, but both also showing his size (6-foot-4, 231 pounds) and ability to get up in the air to catch the ball. A converted receiver who head coach Sean Payton has said would run many of the routes he did successfully as a slot receiver, Johnson's new positional designation may get him more opportunities in New Orleans' new-look offense. His opener in 2021 certainly turned a lot of heads. https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1437165218279350280 https://twitter.com/OnwardState/status/1437185273633419266

Rashawn Slater, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Last time most of saw Rashawn Slater, the Northwestern left tackle, who opened out of the 2020 NCAA season, was giving former Ohio State edge-rusher and 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young all he could handle. Still, there were analysts who believed that as Slater made himself available for the 2021 draft, he would be better off kicking inside to guard. My response: NO. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/2021/03/05/2021-nfl-draft-2021-nfl-mock-draft-rashawn-slater-left-tackle/ Any issues with Slater's NFL-readiness protecting Justin Herbert's blind side after the Chargers took him 13th overall in the draft should have been put to rest in a preseason where he allowed no pressures and looked physically dominant on 20 snaps. But if that didn't do it for you, his performance against Washington's formidable defensive line should have -- including multiple reps against Young in which Young fared no better than he did in 2019. https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1437398317080719366 With Slater, it's not just the power and technique -- it's his understanding of the subtleties of the position. If Herbert had a quick pass to Slater's side, Slater would work to move the pass-rusher out of the way. If a running back went to Slater's gap, he was just as astute in putting the edge guy where he didn't want to be. It was a bravura performance against a defense many believe could be the NFL's best this season, and Slater -- who allowed no pressures of any kind on 52 pass-blocking snaps -- appears to be as plug-and-play at his preferred position as any rookie could be in his first NFL game.

D.J. Humphries, OT, Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Cardinals' first-round pick in 2015, Humphries landed in Bruce Arians' doghouse (Arians named him "knee-deep" because as Arians said, he needed to use, "A knee in his ass every day. A foot wasn’t going to do it, so I nicknamed him ‘knee deep.") and was inactive for his entire rookie season. He allowed nine sacks and 46 total pressures in his rookie season, so Humphries was headed down the bust path with a quickness. But he turned it around over time, and he had an outstanding season in 2020, when he gave up just two sacks and 23 total pressures on 695 pass-blocking snaps. That level of play showed up again in Arizona's 38-13 opening win against the Titans. Humphries allowed no pressures of any kind on 37 pass-blocking snaps. and was strong in run-blocking on 32 more snaps. Kyler Murray completed four of six passes of 20 or more air yards for 107 yards and a touchdown, and a big part of that big-play success was Humphries' ability to keep Tennessee's pass-rushers (especially Bud Dupree) at bay. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1437445851207581702

Javon Hargrave, IDL, Philadelphia Eagles

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

The former Steelers third-round pick in 2016, who signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles in 2020, announced his presence for the 2021 season with authority in a 32-6 win against the Falcons. Hargrave cut though Atlanta's interior offensive line for two sacks and six total pressures, tying him for second in pressures in Week 1 with Aaron Donald and Leonard Williams behind Pittsburgh's Cameron Heyward, who was the best IDL of the week with 12 pressures and perhaps the game of his life. But Hargrave looked just as good at times, and he's become an integral part of an Eagles defensive line that will be the key to a turnaround under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. https://twitter.com/PFF_AustinGayle/status/1437479296688402441

Arik Armstead, DL, San Francisco 49ers

(Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

No player categorized as an edge defender had more total pressures in Week 1 than Armstead's nine (though he plays all over the line), and though he didn't have a sack, Armstead's one quarterback hit and eight quarterback hurries had a lot to do with keeping new Lions quarterback Jared Goff uncomfortable. Goff was pressured on 21 of his 63 dropbacks in a 41-33 win by the 49ers, and when you're responsible for over a third of those pressures... well, that's how you wind up on lists like this. On the play below, watch how Armstead draws down on Lions center Frank Ragnow and then chases Goff out of the pocket, corralling him at the edge to Nick Bosa can take the sack. https://twitter.com/49ersFrance/status/1437400300701224960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437400300701224960%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftouchdownwire.usatoday.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D136124action%3Dedit

Haason Reddick, EDGE, Carolina Panthers

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Cardinals edge-rusher Chandler Jones got all kinds of praise this week for his five-sack performance against the Titans, which was entirely well-deserved. But the last Cardinals defender to pick up five sacks in a game was doing serious work for the Panthers in Week 1, as well. Reddick, who did the same thing against the Giants in Week 13 of the 2020 season, signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Panthers this offseason. Pretty good deal for a guy who had a breakout season with 56 total pressures last season, mostly while Jones was injured. Reddick continued his fine play with his new team, amassing 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries against a Jets front that wasn't ready for his speed an effort, and a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson who learned that even if you elude Reddick in the pocket, you'd better get something done after that in a hurry, because he's coming back for you. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1437481552271888401

Kentavius Street, IDL, San Francisco 49ers

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Street was another crucial part of San Francisco's defensive dominance early in the 49ers' game against the Lions, and even when Detroit came back from a 38-10 deficit to make things interesting at 41-33, it was Street who helped to end that comeback near the end of the game with one final pressure of Jared Goff. A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State in 2018, Street worked through injuries early in his career, looked pretty good last season in 380 snaps as the rest of San Francisco's defensive line resembled a M*A*S*H* unit, and he had five total pressures against the Lions, along with the first sack of his NFL career. https://twitter.com/49ers/status/1437107224053260300?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437107224053260300%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftouchdownwire.usatoday.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D136124action%3Dedit Street (No. 95) was also in on the fourth-and-9 pressure at the end of the game that forced a Jared Goff incompletion, and ended Detroit's comeback.

"I think Street’s having a really good start," 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said at the end of July. "His first couple of days, Street has been, he's been very consistent. Day in and day out, you know what you're going to get. He's been consistent in the backfield disrupting run plays. Also being able to react quicker on a pass play. This is the first year for Street that he really hasn't had to be concerned about rehabbing or focused on injury, right? So he's at this offseason to really work his tail off, to really put together a good training camp. And he's off to a really great start. I'm excited to see how Street will do in the preseason games and moving forward. But I really liked the way he's worked over the first couple of days here. Just the consistency is something you look for in a guy stepping in for Kinlaw, and he's been very consistent. I'm happy with what he's done." Odds are, Ryans is even happier now.

Shaq Thompson, LB, Carolina Panthers

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Panthers' first-round pick in 2015 out of Washington, Thompson has developed into a good multi-position linebacker over the years -- the kind most defenses need in the modern NFL. And in the second year of Phil Snow's multiple concepts, based at times on advanced college tactics, Thompson has excelled. Against the Jets on Sunday, Thompson played one snap each on the defensive line, free safety, and outside cornerback, as well as 54 snaps in the box, and eight in the slot. Thompson had a sack, and allowed five catches on nine targets for 49 yards, 29 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, the interception shown below, a pass breakup, and an opponent passer rating of 31.5. Carolina's defense will be fun to watch in 2021 as Snow aligns his personnel to scheme, and the combination of Thompson and Jeremy Chinn playing all over the place depending on the packages utilized will be a big part of that. https://twitter.com/FanSided/status/1437116355866607616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/FanSided/status/1437142827452932096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437142827452932096%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcatcrave.com%2F2021%2F09%2F13%2Fcarolina-panthers-analysis-veterans-lead-ny-jets%2Fhttps://twitter.com/FanSided/status/1437142827452932096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437142827452932096%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcatcrave.com%2F2021%2F09%2F13%2Fcarolina-panthers-analysis-veterans-lead-ny-jets%2FV

Vernon Hargreaves III, CB, Houston Texans

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

The Buccaneers selected Hargreaves with the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft, and through his time both with the Bucs and with the Texans after the Bucs released him in November, 2019, Hargreaves has never lived up to his potential, allowing 16 touchdowns to three interceptions in his first five season. We're not sure if his performance against the Jaguars' iffy offense in Week 1 is indicative of a career turnaround, but it was a nice surprise. Hargreaves has always been athletic enough to succeed, but his ability to bait Trevor Lawrence into the interception seen below was encouraging. Hargreaves allowed just one catch on five targets for 13 yards, eight yards after the catch, no touchdowns, that interception, and an opponent passer rating of... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkCa49I6_xw https://twitter.com/onlygators/status/1437123908587728897?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437123908587728897%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftouchdownwire.usatoday.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D136124action%3Dedit Hargreaves and the Texans have a much tougher test against Baker Mayfield and the Browns this Sunday, and that will tell us a lot.

William Jackson III, CB, Washington Football Team

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

When Washington signed Jackson, the former Bengals star, to a three-year, $42 million contract this offseason, I ranked it as the most astute free-agent signing of the year. Jackson has been one of the best man coverage cornerbacks over the last few seasons, and through Washington didn't play a ton of man coverage, I figured the addition of Jackson would take a defense that was already stacked from front to back over the top. Justin Herbert did a decent job of carving up that defense on Sunday (and the aforementioned Rashawn Slater certainly helped), but when Herbert targeted Jackson, it wasn't as pleasant. Jackson gave up three catches for 24 yards, 13 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, the fourth-quarter interception below, and an opponent passer rating of 20.8. Jackson can put another few pelts on the wall against Daniel Jones and the Giants on Thursday night. https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1437135360467800067?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437135360467800067%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftouchdownwire.usatoday.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D136124action%3Dedit

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

The Steelers have leaned on the positional versatility Fitzpatrick showed at Alabama and with the Dolphins to a point, but after trading their 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for his services early in the 2019 season, Pittsburgh moved him to more of a traditional free safety role, where he played 809 snaps in 2019 and 852 in 2020. With a new-look secondary in 2021, it was the decision of Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Keith Butler to move Fitzpatrick around more against the Bills, and he was dominant wherever he lined up -- two snaps at defensive line, 13 in the box, 48 at free safety, and 22 in the slot. Fitzpatrick allowed six completions on 10 targets for 61 yards and an opponent passer rating of 77.5, but as Nate Tice of The Athletic points out, the tape showed a defender able to lock it down all over the field. https://twitter.com/Nate_Tice/status/1437417742785675265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437418391245971464%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftouchdownwire.usatoday.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D136124action%3Dedit

