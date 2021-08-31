Secret Superstars of the 2021 preseason: Week 3

The last week of any preseason means different things to different types of players. Established veterans, if they play at all, are trying to shake the last bits of rust off, establish communication with new coaches and teammates, and try to avoid any injuries. High draft picks are trying to show what they’re capable of — if they’re not already starters, they’re trying to be. Then, there are the low draft picks, the undrafted players, and the veterans who are just trying to land on a roster. The real drama of the preseason is theirs — these players are playing for their professional lives, and they hope they just get enough reps to convince their current teams — or other teams if they don’t make final cuts — that they have something to offer at the NFL level.

Here are the Secret Superstars of Week 3 of the 2021 preseason — some players who either established roster spots, or, at the very least, put up enough good tape to make other NFL teams take notice.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley's 2021 preseason started out slowly. The second-year undrafted free agent from Utah was a checkdown artist in his first two games, completing 36 of 50 passes for 266 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He attempted four passes of 10-19 air yards, completing two and throwing that one pick. For whatever reason, the training wheels came off in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team, and all of a sudden, Huntley was making bang-on deep throws all over the place. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1431759058751541254 https://twitter.com/RotoRadar/status/1431768148638904327 Huntley ended his day completing 24 of 33 passes for 285 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, adding 17 yards and another touchdown on three rushing attempts. The tape showed a different quarterback than we'd seen before. "We really felt good about him last year," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said last week, before the rockets' red glare. "He’s a young guy. The more experience he gets, the better off he’ll be, because there’s nothing like real football. He has gotten tons of experience this training camp. So, we’ve gotten a much better feel for him. Everybody is working on things to improve at all times – that’s a never-ending chase. But Tyler has shown that he can be very accurate, he can really run the offense well, inspire confidence among his teammates and he brings a really good athleticism, too. So, we don’t have to reinvent our offense when he gets in there." An encouraging sign should the Ravens have to plumb their quarterback depth chart in the regular season.

Deon Jackson, RB, Indianapolis Colts

"Just going through the meeting process and having Zoom meetings and everything like that in the pre-draft process, I felt like that I developed a good relationship with the coaches. I watch Indy a lot. I mean, I like their offense, I like how they used their running backs. I like their running scheme, I know that they have a great o-line. I just felt like it was definitely an organization I wanted to be a part of." That's what Jackson said back in May of his decision to go with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Duke. Jackson totaled 2,801 yards from scrimmage and 22 touchdowns over four seasons with the Blue Devils, and though no NFL team thought to take him in the 2021 draft, he proved he belonged at this level with 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 19 rushing attempts. The versatility showed up in Jackson's one receiving touchdown; both touchdowns came against the Lions last Friday, and Jackson has set himself up as a guy who can stick and stay in this league. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1431435720560807939 https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1431611776567762944

Derrick Gore, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

It was going to be a challenge for Gore to crack the Chiefs' loaded running back roster, but he helped his case with a game against the Vikings last week in which he ran the ball six times for 26 yards, and really helped out in the passing game with five catches on five targets for 80 yards and a 56-yard touchdown. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1431438484561031168 "I joked with [Asst. to the Head Coach] Dan [Williams] about No. 40 Gore looked like Gale Sayers,” Andy Reid said after the game. “He was doing a beautiful job in there making people miss, it was fun to watch." Gore came into the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Monroe, and tried his hand with the Chargers and Washington before the Chiefs signed him in February. No telling what kinds of reps he'll get with the Chiefs (or any other team) in the regular season, but when Andy Reid compares you to Gale Sayers, you can hang that one up on the wall in your man cave.

Tommy Tremble, TE, Carolina Panthers

At Notre Dame, Tremble was productive enough when he got the chance, but it was probably his blocking that put him in the spotlight as much as anything else. The Panthers selected him with the 83rd pick in the third round of the 2021 draft, and he didn't take long to make an impact -- he had a touchdown catch against the Colts in Week 1 of the preseason that wasn't even supposed to happen, and this ridiculous catch against the Steelers last Friday brought to mind Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse's astounding catch in Super Bowl XLIX -- which, of course, was eclipsed soon after by the worst play call in NFL history. https://twitter.com/JordanDajani/status/1431425348231630850 https://twitter.com/NickLee51/status/1202671042704969728 With seven catches on eight targets for 82 yards and a touchdown this preseason, Tremble has made his case to get regular-season reps in Carolina's tight end rotation.

Jesper Horsted, TE, Chicago Bears

Horsted, who's been on and off the Bears' practice squad since 2019, had eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown that season, and his last chance to bounce back onto the active roster came last Saturday against the Titans. We're not sure what will happen with that, but there isn't much more Horsted could do to prove his point. He caught five passes on five targets for 104 yards, and three touchdowns -- one was this incredible touchdown catch on a pass from Justin Fields. https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1431776787634163714 "That was just kind of an example of the power of Justin Fields being great at extending the play," Horsted said after the game. "That wasn’t necessarily the play, but I saw him rolling out to the right, pushed my man up the sideline like I am supposed to, and then saw a ball coming my way. I also saw one of my teammates crossing in front of me, so I am not sure if the ball was supposed to go to him or me, but I didn’t stop to ask that question. I just took the ball. It was a great throw by Justin." It was, but it's also true that when you have a tight end capable of following his quarterback on scramble rules, you should probably hold onto that player.

Stone Forsythe, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Forsythe allowed two sacks and 16 total pressures on 513 pass-blocking snaps in his last year at Florida, per Pro Football Focus, and he pretty much erased Georgia edge-rusher (and Giants second-round pick) Azeez Ojulari when the Gators faced Florida. A lot of o-line experts were high on Forsythe's NFL potential, but he lasted until the 208th pick in the sixth round, which is where the Seahawks took him. The difference between pre-draft potential and NFL reality for Forsythe came about because, at 6-foot-8, he played high off the snap far too often, losing power along the way. Inconsistent hand use didn't help, and it made Forsythe a rawer NFL prospect than the college tape might have indicated. So, it was good to see Forsythe laying the wood in in the run game against the Chargers in the preseason finale https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1432427730033807360

The hand work is still undefined, but as Forsythe looked better in power situations, and allowed just two pressures in 67 pass-blocking reps this preseason, you can see the progress. "He’s done great," Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said of Forsythe last week. "He’s fit right in. He still has stuff to learn, like every rookie does. Every player has plenty of things they can be improving on. The biggest thing I’ve noticed with Stone -obviously, coming from a major program there - it wasn’t anything new for him to go in there. Whether it was the first scrimmage at Lumen Field or in the preseason games, his demeanor and mannerisms were all the same whether it’s out on the practice fields or going into gameday." The raw talent is enough for Forsythe to be seen as a potential starter; now, it's a matter of getting the technique together.

Royce Newman, OG, Green Bay Packers

The Packers prefer offensive linemen who can get on the move easily from multiple positions, which is why they took Newman with the 142nd overall pick in the fourth round. Newman played every position but center for Ole Miss from 2017 through 2020, kicking to right tackle in his final collegiate season. With the Packers this preseason, Newman played 82 reps, all at right guard, and he didn't allow a single pressure on 42 pass-blocking reps. He also proved quite able as a run-blocker in Green Bay's blocking concepts. https://twitter.com/BenFennell_NFL/status/1432058508510433285 https://twitter.com/PFF_Packers/status/1432149955003695105 Newman has shown starter potential this preseason; if you want to see why at the next level, check out this detailed film piece from Packers Wire's Brandon Carwile. https://packerswire.usatoday.com/2021/08/25/packers-film-room-rookie-ol-royce-newman-looking-a-future-starter/

Malik McDowell. DL, Cleveland Browns

McDowell's NFL journey has been... uh... interesting. He was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Seahawks because he put up first-round tape as a quarterback disruptor at Michigan State, but thoughts about his off-field acumen were flying around back then. McDowell has never played a regular-season down in the NFL, though. An ATV accident before his first NFL training camp put him on the Seahawks' non-football injury list, and he was waived by the team in 2018, only to be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. Multiple arrests impacted his career and life more severely, the Seahawks sued him in 2019 after he failed to repay almost $800,000 of his signing bonus, and the Browns were the first team to take a chance on him after some pretty ruinous years. We have absolutely no idea whether McDowell has seen the light after all that, but in two preseason games, he put up two sacks, four total pressures, four tackles, and six stops. Moreover, he looked like an absolute force on the field, especially against the Falcons' overmatched interior offensive line last Sunday. https://twitter.com/TheOBRFilmBDN/status/1432417919716167684

Dee Delaney, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

An undrafted free agent out of The Citadel and then Miami in 2018, Delaney spent time with the Jaguars, Dolphins, and Washington before the Bucs signed him in May. Delaney has had just three regular-season snaps in his NFL career to date, but that may change after a 2021 preseason in which he allowed just four receptions on 10 targets for 19 yards, 29 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 8.3. Both interceptions came against the Texans last Saturday, and Delaney did a nice job of showing his ability to diagnose and jump routes. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1431816221335474176 "I guess the only one that really stood out was Dee Delaney, that really helped himself," head coach Bruce Arians said after the Houston game. "We're still in the process of evaluating those last five spots, but he helped his cause."

Jamar Johnson, S, Denver Broncos

That Johnson allowed three receptions on five targets for 22 yards, 24 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, no interceptions, two pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 70.4 on 72 coverage snaps should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the fifth-round rookie's Indiana tape -- Johnson was one of the best coverage safeties in this draft class. https://twitter.com/JoRo_NFL/status/1431830760600883200 Johnson's ball skills are not a surprise. However, his first-round coverage abilities in college merged with some undraftable tackling, so plays like this against the Rams are quite encouraging.

"He's fit in," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said of Johnson back in June. "He's doing good learning. We expect a lot out of the safeties from a mental standpoint, both from before the ball is snapped and after the ball is snapped. I think he's done good in picking up what we're doing. By no means is he where he needs to be, but I think I he's having a nice, logical progression in that regard. I don’t remember saying he was a ballhawk, but that would be good if he was. We need him to make sure he's a ball-carrier-tackling ballhawk, too. That's where the big difference is going to be. He needs to tackle better than he did in college this past year." Johnson came off the team's Reserve/COVID list in early August, and that hampered his development to a degree, but he's definitely one to watch as a match/man defender in Fangio's intricate coverage schemes. His coverage will get him on the field; hopefully his improved instincts for contact will keep him there.

