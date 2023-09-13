Secret to Purdue football's offensive success? Hudson Card's legs

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue football added a bit of a new offensive wrinkle last week at Virginia Tech.

While Hudson Card showed he's a capable runner in the season-opening loss to Fresno State, the Purdue quarterback used his legs on consecutive plays to cap the game-winning touchdown drive against the Hokies last Saturday.

"Our quarterback is a very special guy. He's going to make us right every time," left tackle Mahamane Moussa said. "I am not worried about him scrambling or if I'm in the right spot because I know he's going to make me right and I'm going to protect him as much as I can."

More: Purdue football coach Ryan Walters brings new tradition to Boilermakers

Facing a third-and-11 from the 13, Card avoided a sack, then dumped the ball to running back Devin Mockobee, who turned it into a 12-yard gain. On the next play, Card scampered to the left side for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) breaks the tackle of Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Levelle Bailey (6) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Fresno State Bulldogs won 39-35.

Card was credited with 12 carries, but two were sacks.

"There was an emphasis on having some designed runs for him. Also some aspects of the run game where he's reading the defense and making the decision whether to pull it or hand it," Purdue football coach Ryan Walters said. "There were actually a couple times where I thought he could have pulled it and got some big chunk yardage plays. This is also new for him, playing this style of football.

"You don't want to get him hit too many times, but you also want to trust him to go play football because he's a good football player."

Card carried just six times against Fresno State, but gained 29 yards.

He can't put his finger on why he ran more against Virginia Tech, but it proved to add another element, even when he was dragged down for no gain on a fourth-and-1.

"I just did everything I could to continue drives," Card said after Saturday's game.

Card's running and scrambling abilities become even more crucial this Saturday when Purdue faces a Syracuse 3-3-5 defense that has allowed just seven points through two games.

The Orange, like Purdue's defense, feast on the unpredictability of what players will do post snap.

"I really don't think you can appreciate him enough, especially when you don't know where people are going to be and just the advantage that he can be for you ... " Purdue offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said of Card. "With the chaos and confusion they try to create, having a guy like that back there is a huge advantage for us."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Hudson Card's running ability gives Purdue's offense a new wrinkle