The secret is out Oregon State's dynamic backfield lead by the reigning Freshman All-American

Oregon State football's best kept secret lasted only one game last season, and his name is Jermar Jefferson.

The 5-foot-10, 214-pound freshman from Harbor City, California was a bright spot for the Beavers last season. Impressive is an understatement. Jefferson set the OSU true freshman rushing record with 1,380 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per carry on 239 total carries. He lead all freshman nationally and was ninth overall regardless of class.

The secret is out on Jefferson. He finished his freshman year as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic, ESPN, and USA Today among others.

In the video above, Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren says on Jefferson: "Jermar Jefferson had a great season last year… he's a special player. He has really good vision, the ability to make people miss and make a cut and get vertical. It's no longer a secret."

The one-two punch starts with Jefferson and ends with Artavis Pierce.

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound senior rushed for 173 yards in last season's opener at Ohio State. Yes, he is the backup to Jefferson, but also Pierce or rather "AP Juice" on his Twitter bio, does just that: brings the juice. He is a reliable back, can jump outside at light speed, and burst through a seem.

"Artavis [Pierce] changes it up and I think to be able to have one of those guys that's always in there that's fresh and the defense is having to tackle different running styles," says Lindgren.

The return of the Jefferson-Pierce duo; an improved offensive line; the return of quarterback Jake Luton… expect a big jump from the Beavers offense this upcoming season.

