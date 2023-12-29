The secret to Oregon quarterback Bo Nix's bond with his teammates? The movie theater

Bo Nix is often described as playing like his own coach at quarterback because of his uncanny ability to draw the right plays and throw to the right spots.

While he’s only spent two seasons at No. 8 Oregon, Nix's storied career in Eugene, which included being a Heisman Trophy finalist this season, will see its end at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against No. 23 Liberty on Monday at State Farm Stadium.

The fifth-year senior is the ultimate competitor on the field, but to his teammates, there’s a lighter side to him away from the field.

“He’s goofy. Right now, he’s serious, but he’s goofy off the field. He’s a kid,” wide receiver Tez Johnson said. “He’s a fun guy to be around. I love being around him, he’s adventurous. He loves to explore new things all the time. ... If anything new comes out like a movie, he wants to be the first one to see it.”

The chemistry around Nix, Johnson and running back Bucky Irving can be boiled down to the trio’s love for movies. More on that later.

On the field, Johnson and Irving connected with Nix for a combined 11 receiving touchdowns this season, a key element in the Oregon offense.

Both targets helped Nix throw for an FBS-best 40 passing touchdowns, tied with Heisman winner and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Nix could make program history, as he’s just two shy of the single-season record set by Marcus Mariota in 2014.

“Bo is the brains of the operation, he makes it pretty easy for every receiver. Bucky brings the energy that gets everybody up, so those two together make me play tremendously,” Johnson said. “We can never be dull and you’re going to be in the best position possible if Bo Nix is your quarterback. You’re going to have energy regardless because Bucky Irving can’t get tackled by the first man.”

While Irving and Johnson elevated Nix this season, the movie theater has been where the three can escape the grind for a little moment.

“They enjoy doing that and it gives us something to do. In Eugene, there’s not a whole lot of options to do, so that was one that we found that was fun for us,” Nix said. “It was comfortable and we could relax and get away from football and do something different. We would always rate the movie, and we saw some good ones, really good ones, and some we didn’t care for. That’s what made it fun.”

The really good ones?

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Oppenheimer."

The one that they didn’t care for? "Insidious: The Red Door."

“They fell asleep during the new 'Insidious' movie, but I thought it was good,” Nix said.

All three make sure that each taste is represented in movie selections. Johnson goes for action and adventure, while Nix and Irving prefer plot-driven stories. Nix, however, can’t pick his favorite film of all time.

“I don’t have a favorite movie because there are so many to choose from, but I think there’s a lot of good movies out there and watching them in theaters is more fun,” Nix said.

Reuniting for one last game wasn’t a long decision for Nix and Irving, two NFL draft-bound players.

The disappointment from the Pac-12 Championship loss to earning a spot in the Fiesta Bowl made Nix elect to not forego the game in favor of insuring himself for the NFL draft.

“It wasn’t really a decision, to be honest,” Nix said.

Wide receiver Troy Franklin, who is projected to be a first-round pick, opted out of the game, along with offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, defensive lineman Popo Aumavae and cornerback Khyree Jackson.

“Some guys didn’t follow that lead, but it’s all based on how you feel and what you want to do,” Irving said. “Seeing (Nix) play after what he had, like going to the Heisman and all these awards, and deciding to be here gave me a chip on my shoulder. I got his back and I know he got my back.”

