Secret life of NFL scouts: Overview of Miami Dolphins' 8 drafted players

Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel spent nearly a year entrenched with the Miami Dolphins’ scouts in preparation for the 2018 draft. Over the next three days, Thamel will report on the draft process in a 10-part series.

Secret life of NFL scouts

• Part 1: How the Dolphins’ draft came together

• Part 2: How GM, coaches work together in picking players

• Part 3: Examining the player and the person

• Part 4: What scouts look for at practices

• Part 5: ‘We don’t want a team of exceptions’

• Breaking down the 8 players Miami drafted



Here’s a breakdown of what the Dolphins saw in their eight draft selections. Each report a scout sends in during the season is condensed to one sentence for the team’s top football executives to see so they can keep a feel for the draft as the season goes one.

They are called “one-liners.” Here’s the scout summary for each Dolphin draft pick: