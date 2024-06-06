Secret Service clarifies they weren’t really going to hurt Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

The Secret Service wants it known that tight end Travis Kelce wasn’t really in harm’s way last week during the Chiefs’ visit to the White House.

Kelce said Wednesday on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast that he was approached by agents and told not to pull the same stunt he had done a year earlier when President Joe Biden wasn’t looking.

“When I walked in, we had about four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, ‘You know, if you go up to that podium, we’re authorized to tase you,’” Kelce said.

He added: “Dude I swear I was thinking about it. That was the first thing that came to my head.”

Kelce kept his remarks short when he was invited by President Biden to speak.

“My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see you all yet again,” Kelce said as his teammates laughed. “I’m not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here I’d get tased, so I’m going back to my spot, all right?”

Biden: I’d have Travis come up here but god only knows what he’ll say



Kelce: I’m not going to lie President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I would get tased pic.twitter.com/hm9M8zOnMs — Acyn (@Acyn) May 31, 2024

But Kelce wasn’t really in imminent danger.

Secret Service spokesperson Nathan Herring told People magazine the Taser comment was a joke.

“Our agents and officers were happy to support Travis and the Chiefs’ official visit to the White House, even presenting him with a Secret Service pin,” Herring said.

“As for the taser comment, Travis and our personnel were having some friendly banter as we have passionate football fans throughout our organization.”

#Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appears to have worn a Secret Service badge during the team’s visit to the White House on Friday



pic.twitter.com/wU6PgkpHG7 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 4, 2024

“That pin was gifted to me with a challenge coin,” Kelce added on the podcast.

Here is a description of challenge coins for Fork Union Military Academy:

“Challenge coins serve as a symbol of membership, belonging and camaraderie, forging a strong bond among those who possess them. Additionally, they are used to acknowledge an individual’s achievements, dedication, or exemplary service, and serve as a tangible reminder of the appreciation and respect of their peers and superiors.”