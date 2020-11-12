The secret is out: Bears rookie WR Darnell Mooney is a stud

While Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has been fairly criticized for his failure to hit on first-round draft picks during his tenure, one thing he has been good at is finding late-round gems in the NFL draft.

This year’s gem is none other than fifth-round rookie receiver Darnell Mooney, who immediately made an impact upon his arrival. Without the benefit of an offseason program or sufficient training camp reps, Mooney has blossomed into one of the NFL’s young star receivers.

It didn’t take long for Mooney to climb up the depth chart, where he was the clear-cut No. 2 wideout behind Allen Robinson in Week 2. And it’s easy to see why when you see this kid’s ability to make catches and utilize his speed in a way that can be deadly for defenses.

“It’s not a secret anymore, the ability and skill-set that this young man possesses,” said Bears receivers coach Mike Furrey. “He’s obviously done enough and has proven enough that he can definitely be successful in NFL games as we get the ball in his hands.”

When it comes down to it, Mooney doesn’t feel like a rookie. He’s been playing like an experienced veteran, which starts with his preparation. That was something that impressed Bears coaches during training camp, and it’s carried over into the regular season.

“I love his ability and I love the way he approaches the game,” said Bears passing game coordinator Dave Ragone. “I made the comment [previously] that he didn’t feel like a rookie to me. Nothing has changed there.

“He just gets it, and when rookies just get it, you feel like the game is never going to be too big for him. Or the moment. Or what they’re asked to do. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, and he can get better and better. And he knows that. It’s just great watching him grow.”