Secondary takes top spots among best available free agents for Raiders needs after Day 3
Though today was the official opening of free agency, it’s actually day three of free agency. That’s because the start of the free-agent negotiating period was three days ago and that’s when the wheeling and dealing really begins.
The Raiders were fairly busy, mostly adding defensive linemen, but they also brought on wide receiver John Brown. In addition to that, they held onto a few of their own free agents and traded a couple.
The most notable moves in the trades and re-signing arena happened along the offensive line. They traded Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and long-time right guard Gabe Jackson and re-signed guards Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good.
The area that has seen absolutely no movement is the secondary. They didn’t re-sign anyone or sign any outside free agents. The good news is neither did a lot of teams, which means there is still a lot of talented DBs out there to be had.
That’s where we start out best available, which happens to also top the Raiders needs now.
1. Safety
Anthony Harris
Xavier Woods
Malik Hooker
Jaquiski Tartt
Duron Harmon
Tre Boston
2. Cornerback
Richard Sherman
Desmond King II
Troy Hill
Casey Hayward
AJ Bouye
Quinton Dunbar
Xavier Rhodes
Bashaud Breeland
3. Offensive tackle
Mitchell Schwartz
Ricky Wagner
Riley Reiff
Kelvin Beachum
Mike Remmers
4. Wide receiver
Kenny Golladay
JuJu Smith-Schuster
TY Hilton
Sammy Watkins
Keelan Cole
Breshad Perriman
5. Running back
Mike Davis
Le’Veon Bell
Tevin Coleman
6. Center
David Andrews
Nick Martin
Ethan Pocic
Austin Blythe
Nick Easton