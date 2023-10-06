Secondary to face toughest test yet as UConn football focusing on the positive, travels to Rice still seeking first win of season Time, TV info, keys to the game

UConn head football coach Jim Mora is headed into familiar territory as he looks to coach the Huskies to their first win of the season at Rice Stadium, where Mora coached, and won, his first-ever collegiate game with UCLA. The stadium isn’t the only connection to Mora’s past, however.

Back when he was recruiting for UCLA, Mora met Rice quarterback JT Daniels as an eighth grader. He looked like a senior and threw the ball like he was in college.

“Extremely talented passer,” Mora recalled this week. “I would say he’s the most talented high school quarterback I’ve ever seen.”

Daniels started his college career at USC in 2018, then after two seasons transferred to Georgia for two more. Transferring again, he had the second 2,000-plus yard season of his career last year at West Virginia before finally landing at Rice ahead of this season.

“He’s transferred around, he’s got a lot of experience, he’s got a lot of action in big games and they do a really good job with him,” Mora said.

Daniels, with his offensive coordinator Marques Tuiasosopo (who once coached with Mora at UCLA) calling the shots, has led Rice to be the 13th best passing offense in the country (307 yards per game).

“This guy (Daniels) has thrown 13 touchdowns, he’s been sacked (eight) times. He gets the ball out of his hand quickly. He can make every throw,” Mora said. “He can make off-platform throws, he can make different arm slot throws, he can throw to his left, to his right. He’s not a scrambler but he’s a guy that can find the throwing lanes.”

Tuiasosopo’s father, Manu, played defensive tackle for Mora’s father with the Seattle Seahawks and at UCLA.

“When Tui (Marques) was born, my mom was a realtor driving Manu and his wife around while Tui was in a car seat in the back,” Mora said. “This game, it’s so intertwined, but we’re anxious to go down and play again. I think that after looking at the film the players realize how close they are and now it’s just closing that gap to nothing.”

Defending the pass

It will be critical for UConn’s pass defense to make improvements on last week, when it allowed three touchdowns of 50-plus yards. But the Huskies are beat up in the secondary as safety Malik DIxon-Williams and corner Armauni Archie go through concussion protocol. Both are questionable to play as of Tuesday.

The Huskies have allowed 229.2 passing yards per game, good for 71st in the FBS. Thanks to a diving play from Jackson Mitchell and a catch off a deflection by Chris Shearin, the defense collected its first pair of interceptions of the year against Utah State last week, a stunning 34-33 loss.

“These are the games we look forward to, we DBs,” said corner Mumu Bin-Wahad, who leads the team with three passes defended and has also forced a fumble. “We do the same thing we do all week, cover, run, play the ball. Nothing special… (Creating turnovers) is definitely important for sure because you see how many points the offense scores when we’re able to create turnovers. So I think that’s a big part of it, getting the ball back to the offense, guys that can use extra possessions.”

Rice’s top receiver, Luke McCaffrey, the youngest brother of San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey, gradually turned himself into a wide receiver after beginning his college career as a quarterback at Nebraska. He leads the team with 414 yards and four touchdowns on 23 receptions.

“He’s a very good football player,” Mora said. “(Dean) Connors, their running back No. 0, they use him in the pass-game, he’s a very good player. Matter of fact, I told the players I said he reminds me – I coached against Christian McCaffrey several times when he was at Stanford – (Connors) reminds me of a Christian McCaffrey type of guy. He’s a hard runner, he’s got great hands and he’s versatile. So you have to make adjustments and you have to account for people.”

First, stop the run

Mora says stopping the Owls starts with stopping the run. Rice, with just one running back over 100 yards on the season in Connors, has the fourth-worst rushing offense in the nation gaining just 73 yards per game.

UConn’s rushing defense ranks 77th in the FBS allowing an average of 144 yards on the ground.

“If we can do a good job against the run early and force them into a one-dimensional game, then the game kind of looks and feels a little bit differently in terms of what you’re playing on defense,” Mora said. “This is a team that in the last couple of games has not run the ball as many times, has relied on their passing game and it’s been pretty darn effective for them.”

Keep momentum positive on offense

When Geordon Porter caught his first touchdown pass as a Husky from 28 yards out last week, he immediately took a knee and pointed to the sky, then walked off the field visibly relieved. The touchdown ended a string of 24 unanswered points by Utah State that wiped what was once a 17-0 UConn lead and tied the game at the start of the fourth quarter.

The UConn offense finished the game with season-high marks in nearly every category.

“I feel like (the offense has) always been there, it was just the opportunity this game. I feel like we had more of a mindset to go attack the passing game so I felt that’s where we had a spark on Saturday,” Porter said. “Our confidence hasn’t wavered no matter what. We always felt like coming into games we can make plays no matter what happened the previous practice or game. I feel like our confidence as a group has stayed the same no matter what has happened.”

The Huskies have another opportunity this week in the passing game against a Rice defense that has allowed 269 yards per game through the air (115th) and 145.8 on the ground (81st). Rice has forced just five total turnovers, two interceptions and three fumbles, this year.

What to know

Site: Rice Stadium, Houston

Line: Rice by 9.5

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN+ – Shawn Kenny, LaDarrin McLane, Smacker Miles

Radio: UConn Sports Network from Learfield, ESPN 97.9

Online: The Varsity Network App – Mike Crispino, Wayne Norman, Adam Giardino

Record: UConn: 0-5, Rice: 3-2

Series: First ever meeting

