Secondary drills at Arkansas football practice
Defensive backs go through secondary drills at Arkansas fall football practice.
Defensive backs go through secondary drills at Arkansas fall football practice.
Travis Hunter followed Deion Sanders to Colorado from Jackson State and could play both corner and wide receiver again in 2023.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
For the first time, the NFL+ premium subscription now includes NFL RedZone and NFL Network.
With a season win total at 6.5, the Texans are certainly expected to struggle again this year. Here's a bet to make with that under consideration.
Nick Kyrgios has played just one match this season while dealing with various injuries.
Andy Behrens wraps up his sleeper series for 2023 fantasy football drafts with the wide receivers!
After highlighting players who'll likely surpass their Yahoo Fantasy projections for 2023, Antonio Losada looks at those who could fall short.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
The Tennessee Titans have released initial plans for Nashville's new $2.1 billion multi-use stadium.
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins threw a punch that hit Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the head.
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski continue positional preview by taking a look at the TE position. Both believe we could see a fantasy resurgence from the position in 2023.
Krause faces a felony charge tied to an alleged bomb threat at KU football facilities in July.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Friday's Bengals vs. Packers game.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
TCU made a magical run all the way to the national championship game in 2022. Are the Horned Frogs capable of competing for the title again?
Johnny Manziel has always been highly entertaining. That’s never been his challenge.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus highlights some intriguing ADP movement as we head into Week 1 of NFL preseason.
Caleb Williams and USC should put up plenty of points again this season, but will they win the conference? Let us break down the board for what looks like the Pac-12's final season.