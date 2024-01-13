Secondary coach Travaris Robinson leaves Alabama football for Georgia

Alabama football has experienced its first know coaching departure since the hiring of Kalen DeBoer.

Secondary coach Travaris Robinson has accepted a co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach job at Georgia, the Bulldogs announced Saturday. Robinson spent the past two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Will Muschamp, who was a co-defensive coordinator on the Bulldogs staff, will transition to a defensive analyst role, per reports.

Robinson joined Alabama's staff under Nick Saban ahead of the 2022 season, first serving as cornerbacks coach. Then he became the coach of the entire secondary in 2023 with Charles Kelly leaving for Colorado. Robinosn has been a defensive coach everywhere from Auburn, his alma mater, to South Carolina and Miami.

Robinson, who's known as a strong recruiter, was seen as a potential replacement for Kevin Steele at defensive coordinator. But then Saban deciding to retire this past Wednesday changed everything.

There figures to be more staff changes with DeBoer taking over as Alabama's next coach. He arrived in Tuscaloosa on Friday night and will be holding a press conference Saturday afternoon.

