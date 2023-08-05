Secondary bounces back and other takeaways from Arkansas football practice

Arkansas football held its second fall football practice Saturday morning. The team started outside before inclement weather rolled in, and the Razorbacks moved inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center

In total, the Hogs will practice 20 times before Week 1, and they'll hold seven practices before their first scrimmage on Aug. 12.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday's 15-minute open portion of practice:

Plenty of depth chart movement

Head coach Sam Pittman promised there would be changes to the first team and second team throughout fall camp, and especially early on as position battles are still up for grabs. In limited viewing Saturday, Pittman's words rang true.

On offensive, there were changes across all of the skill positions. Wide receivers Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden and Jaedon Wilson all ran with the first team Saturday, while Isaac TeSlaa, Sam Mbake and Bryce Stephens moved to the second team. Running backs AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion flipped roles from Friday. North Texas transfer Var'keyes Gumms still hasn't cracked the third team, and he has the most in-game experience of any of the tight ends.

There were similar changes on defense. Landon Jackson, seemingly a lock to start Week 1 against Western Carolina, began the day with the second team. Chris Paul Jr. moved up to first-string linebacker today, taking reps alongside South Florida transfer Antonio Grier.

For now, the early depth chart shouldn't provide too much insight into who is winning their positional battles. Perhaps better takeaways will be available after the first scrimmage on Aug. 12.

Bounce back day for the Arkansas secondary

In the media-viewing portion of practice Friday, KJ Jefferson and his wide receivers made things look easy in offense-friendly drills with zero pass rush. On Saturday, the Arkansas defensive backs made sure to get a win of their own.

Defense going through some pursuit/turnover drills. pic.twitter.com/eCwoULWrXI — Jackson Fuller (@jacksonfuller16) August 5, 2023

Lorando Johnson won multiple reps, including a pair of pass deflections against Andrew Armstrong. Alfahiym Walcott and Jaheim Singletary also made nice plays, and the entire secondary upped its physicality on Day 2.

Impressive depth at running back and defensive line

This will be a theme all camp, and maybe even all season, but it's staggering to see just how much talent Pittman has at his disposal at these two position groups.

Raheim Sanders is the headliner at running back, but Green and Dubinion will see hungry bodies behind them who are more than capable of jumping up the depth chart. Dominique Johnson, coming off a pair of ACL injuries, took some second-team reps in individual drills, while freshman Isaiah Augustave continues to look the part of SEC running back.

And the defensive line has three strong units all rotating throughout camp. People around the program believe this could be the best position group among the program, with transfers like Trajan Jeffcoat and Tank Booker expected to provide immediate, veteran impacts to the defense.

