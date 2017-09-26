Second World War veteran takes a knee in solidarity with NFL players against Trump

A 97-year-old World War II veteran is being applauded after taking a stand against Donald Trump and kneeling in solidarity with NFL players protesting police violence against black people.

The US President has repeatedly called for any professional footballer to be fired if they take a knee during the national anthem played before games.

But hours before players across the league kneeled in defiance of Mr Trump on Sunday, John Middlemas staged a protest in his back garden.

Brennan Gilmore, Mr Middlemas’ grandson, posted a photo of the Missouri farmer, quoting him as saying: “Those kids have every right to protest.”

My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." pic.twitter.com/LurCj7SLUB — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) September 24, 2017

Speaking to CBS News, Mr Gilmore said: "We were having a discussion about it and you know, the idea that people were pointing to disrespecting military servicemen as justification for these comments. He wanted to send a message of solidarity to them.”

The tweet has been shared more than 150,000 times with many describing Mr Middlesmas, who served in the US Navy for 21 years, as “America’s grandpa”.