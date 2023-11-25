How a Second World War handbook is transforming IDF tactics on the northern front

Soldiers in Elion kibbutz are nearly all reservists, many of whom were living comfortable western lifestyles until Oct 7 - Quique Kierszenbaum

The shockwave from the Israeli gun shatters the peace of the abandoned kibbutz, just a mile from the Lebanon border.

A second comes a few seconds later, followed quickly by a third.

The bangs arrive simultaneously with the punch of the blasts – it suggests the artillery is close.

But you’d have to work hard to spot them.

In its cat-and-mouse battle with Hezbollah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are relearning the value of camouflage.

The Iran-backed terrorist group attacks daily with anti-tank missiles, rockets, mortars or drones.

As a result, these picturesque hills, where Jesus is said to have walked, are now festooned with Israeli guns, tanks, foxholes and command posts.

But other than the odd tell-tale sign – track marks by the side of the road, glimpses of khaki netting in the trees – all the casual observer would notice are the ancient forests and orchards that not so long ago attracted holidaymakers in their droves.

The army took casualties in the opening weeks, but now they say they’ve had none for a month.

Israeli soldiers patrol the evacuated kibbutz Elion near the Israeli-Lebanon border - Quique Kierszenbaum

This is the fruit of a deliberate “back to basics” approach: digging, concealing – soldiering 101.

Shortly after the start of the fighting on this front, commanders printed off and distributed hundreds of copies of a defunct platoon commanders’ handbook that was published in 1956 based on lessons from the Second World War.

For the first time in years, soldiers now routinely carry whistles to warn others to take cover from incoming mortars – far more efficient than squawking down the radio.

It matters, not just to the individual troops, but because many fear that it wouldn’t take much – perhaps just one or two IDF multiple-casualty hits – for this to escalate into a full northern war, precisely what Joe Biden reportedly begged Benjamin Netanyau last week to avoid, particularly during the fragile truce with Hamas.

Yoav Gallant, the defence minister, has said that, in such an event, Israel would “return Lebanon to the stone age”.

On the day The Sunday Telegraph visited, Elion kibbutz was tense with hope that the promised ceasefire in the south would hold and that Hezbollah, although not party to the agreement, would follow suit.

But the thunder of IDF heavy guns, responding, the army said, to terrorist activity over the border, soon put paid to that.

More than 80 Hezbollah rockets were later fired towards Israel, according to the military, including 35 that crossed the border, making this day of skirmishing every bit as fraught and exhausting as the previous 47. An anti-tank missile attack on Kibbutz Menara also caused damage to buildings.

The troops here are nearly all reservists, many of whom were living comfortable western lifestyles until Oct 7.

It presents their officers with the challenge of keeping them focused in what is essentially a waiting game, particularly as winter, with its hardships, draws in.

“In 2006, the army went into southern Lebanon very quickly,” says local commander Lt Col Dotan Razili, of the Baraam Brigade. “Since then we’ve trained a lot to go on the offensive, to take the initiative. This is different. Defence presents challenges. Our biggest weapon has to be patience. Forty-five odd days of war is a long time when you’re defending your home.”

An energetic, jolly sort, he speaks loudly. “After weeks of war my hearing’s gone – more because of the radios than the guns,” he jokes.

The troops are passing the time as best they can. Outside one abandoned house, a small group is cooking a barbecue.

Tensions are high near the Lebanese border - Quique Kierszenbaum

The previous day, they invited a tattoo artist into the closed-off militarised zone: some got the date of the Hamas massacre stamped on the forearm.

The IDF believes Hezbollah to be better financed and equipped and more tactically astute than 17 years ago, when the conflict triggered a regional crisis.

The militants have now modified their rockets to enhance the warheads, with some as big as 300lbs.

Whilst Iron Dome, Israel’s missile defence system, takes care of many of these – the hollow, distant booms of the interceptions is the daily soundtrack for so much of the country – from concealed positions in the hills, the terrorist group is also making extensive use of anti-tank missiles and mortars, which evade the sophisticated technology.

Many of the Israeli troops stationed here are from the north. Col Razili is a native of the very kibbutz it is his mission to defend.

Elion’s residents are traditional, hardy people, the descendents of Jewish emigres from Poland who established the hill community in the 1930s despite the British Mandatory government dismissing the land as not fit for cultivation.

But after Hamas’s murderous rampage on Oct 7, the majority of people in communities like this had evacuated within days, terrified that Hezbollah would attempt a similar enterprise.

The majority of people in communities along the border evacuated within days of the Oct 7 attack - JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP

Only about 100 people remain in Elion: first responders, essential workers, such as those to feed the cows, and the odd one or two for whom leaving is too complicated.

On the edge of the community’s silent playground, one such person, a middle-aged woman in an electric wheelchair, trundles under the olive trees as a heavily armed IDF patrol walks past.

The recent heavy rain has suppressed the normal dust, rendering the rocky ridge to the north of the kibbutz, which marks the last piece of Israeli high ground before the border, crystal clear in the morning sun.

Asked if he saw his opponents as human beings, Col Razili, a father of three, responds: “Hezbollah are terrorists, but if you want to be a professional war-fighter you have to see your enemy as human beings and try to understand them.

“The fact is, they want to push us into the sea – everyone knows that. It’s our job to make sure they don’t.”

As in Gaza, Israel has been accused of taking insufficient care not to kill civilians as it goes after its enemy.

The IDF said that if Lebanese civilians are spotted near a Hezbollah target then the firing decision must be passed up the chain of command, and that the use of heavier munitions can only be ordered at battalion or brigade level.

Down near the coast, two Merkava main battle tanks are waiting under a grand sycamore tree.

Troops take cover so they are not exposed to Hezbollah's anti-tank missiles - Quique Kierszenbaum

Their commander, Ormi, a 26-year-old psychology and computer science student from Tel Aviv, is not allowed to say whether he has personally engaged Hezbollah from his tank.

But he does say: “I have friends of friends who were at the Nova party [where Hamas massacred hundreds].”

“When I saw the news we immediately started getting organised to mobilise without any orders.

“It means a lot for me to be here to make sure nothing else happens.”

All around us is the paraphernalia of war: petrol cans, ammo tins, a messy tent sheltering a few camp beds.

Ariel, 37, a reservist in the crack Golani infantry brigade, was about to get into a Humvee.

His main focus is a Hezbollah ground infiltration – the living nightmare for all Israelis in this region.

“Normally, once or twice a year you get the call and you put on your uniform and go and do what you’ve got to do, but this time it feels different,” he said.

A faint thud turns our attention to the far north where a massive pall of browny-grey smoke has exploded and now hangs over the Lebanese hills, further evidence of the aggressive vigilance of an IDF determined not to be caught off guard again.

Militarily they hold the upper hand.

However, therein lies a dilemma. While the fighting continues, the people of Elion and similar towns and kibbutzim cannot return.

But when – or rather if – it quietens down, can the IDF remain here in such numbers? And, if not, after the horror of Oct 7, will the people of these communities ever feel safe enough to return?

“We celebrated our 85th anniversary since the founding of the kibbutz this month,” said Col Razili. “Sadly most of the celebrations were online.”