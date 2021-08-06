Second western Canada town destroyed by ‘exceedingly aggressive’ wildfire

Leyland Cecco in Toronto
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

A second community in western Canada has been destroyed by wildfire as authorities in the region scramble to contain the destructive toll of climate change.

Officials say the village of Monte Lake likely suffered extensive damage, but conditions remain too dangerous for a full assessment. The village, a popular summer holiday destination, has a seasonal population of nearly 3,000.

On Thursday evening, the White Rock Lake wildfire jumped a highway and sped towards Monte Lake. Residents had been ordered to evacuate and no fatalities were reported.

“I understand from the BC wildfire that this fire moved 18km in a matter of eight hours,” Ken Gillis, chairman of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, told the Canadian Press on Friday. “I’ve talked to a number of firefighters who said this year’s fires are behaving in a manner that they have never seen before. They’re just exceedingly aggressive and it’s almost impossible to get ahead of them.”

Related: ‘I came home to fight for my land’: First Nations battle Canada blaze that displaced them

Strong winds are expected to help the blaze, which already measures 325 sq km, grow even stronger.

The blaze at Monte Lake comes a month after a wildfire destroyed most of the village of Lytton, killing two people.

More than 220 provincial firefighters are currently working to prevent the White Rock Lake from inflicting further damage on nearby communities, using heavy machinery to build control lines in the hopes of steering the fire.

But the wildfire service warned the situation remained “incredibly volatile” and could worsen over the next two days.

The city of Kamloops, where many evacuees from the Lytton fire have taken shelter, has placed several of its south-eastern neighbourhoods on evacuation alert.

The chance of rain in the coming days is likely to bring momentary relief to cities like Kamloops – but the longer range forecast suggests hot and dry weather is returning. Nearly 300 fires are currently burning in the province.

Experts have linked a brutal heatwave earlier in the summer, as well as persistently dry conditions, to climate change, warning it is likely to make extreme weather events like wildfire a more common occurrence in the future.

British Columbia has seen nearly 5,800 sq km of its forest burned since the spring, with months still left in the fire season.

Recommended Stories

  • What happens when you allow hundreds of snake hunters in the Everglades? You get a winner

    We have a winner! And it wasn’t the python.

  • Bow fisherman shatters carp record; ‘A straight-up monster’

    A Missouri bow fisherman has shattered the state record with the recent catch of a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp at Lake Perry.

  • 3 erupting Alaska volcanoes spitting lava or ash clouds

    Three remote Alaska volcanoes are in various states of eruption, one producing lava and the other two blowing steam and ash. Webcams on Thursday clearly showed episodic low-level ash emissions from Pavlof Volcano, prompting the observatory to raise the volcano’s threat level from yellow, or exhibiting signs of unrest, to orange, indicating an eruption is underway with minor volcanic ash emissions. Pavlov is a snow- and ice-covered stratovolcano on the southwestern end of the Alaska Peninsula, nearly 600 miles (965.6 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

  • Northwest heat wave targeted vulnerable, tested climate prep

    Karen Colby thought she could make it through an unprecedented Pacific Northwest heat wave with a little help from her neighbor, who dribbled cold water on her head and visited every hour to wrap frozen towels around her neck. “We did everything right and she survived — and then we had that stupid heat wave and that almost took her life," Aslin said. The record-smashing heat that swept through cities from Portland to Vancouver, British Columbia, at the end of June silently killed scores of the region’s most vulnerable who could not leave their homes, afford air conditioning or get a ride to public cooling centers.

  • In blistering drought, California farmers rip up precious almond trees

    Crushed by a devastating drought and new water restrictions, Daniel Hartwig had no choice but to pull thousands of precious, fragrant almond trees from his California farm.

  • Climate Change Could Shut Down A Vital Ocean Current, Study Finds

    Its collapse would trigger severe and potentially irreversible consequences around the world.

  • Study warns of 'irreversible transition' in ocean currents that could rapidly freeze parts of North America

    A large system of ocean currents in the Atlantic has been disrupted due to human-caused climate change, scientists reported in a new study.

  • It’s ‘baby copperhead season’ — what to know about NC’s most common venomous snake

    When are baby copperheads born? Are they more dangerous than adults? What’s the best way to avoid all copperheads? We have answers.

  • Spirit Airlines CEO on cancellations leaving people with nowhere to go: "Heart-wrenching"

    On Friday morning, the low-cost airline canceled more than 250 flights, bringing the total number of canceled flights this week to more than 1,700.

  • Thousands flee fires in Greece, Turkey; some rescued by sea

    Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations. Turkey's wildfires, described as the worst in decades, have swept through swaths of the southern coast for the past 10 days, killing eight people. In Greece, firefighters were battling 56 active wildfires, Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said.

  • Massive California blaze levels town, threatens others as it burns out of control

    The small Sierra town of Greenville, California, was heavily damaged on Wednesday night into early Thursday as the Dixie Fire surged northward amid high winds, extremely dry air and hot temperatures. The latest: The Dixie Fire, California's biggest blaze, continued to threaten communities in Plumas County into Thursday night, as more mandatory evacuation orders were issued in the region.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This is the current view from Susan

  • ‘It’s getting dire’: Draught-stricken California tourist town resorts to porta potties and water deliveries by train to survive

    Residents have begun trucking in water for hundreds of dollars

  • Greenland mass ice-melting event is latest worrisome sign of climate crisis

    In recent days, Greenland’s massive ice sheet has been melting at twice its average summer rate, shedding enough water to cover the entire state of Florida with 5 inches of water, research from Danish scientists shows.

  • Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact final weekend of Tokyo Olympics

    Kolohe Andino, of the United States, rides a wave during the first round of the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. (Olivier Morin/Pool Photo via AP) Officials and athletes at the Olympics continue to battle sweltering conditions as heat and humidity prevail in Tokyo, but once again, a tropical system brewing nearby could offer some relief but could also be disruptive to the final days of the Games. As competiti

  • The Dixie fire has destroyed Greenville, a historic Sierra Nevada town that dates back to California's Gold Rush era

    The fire gutted a gas station, church, bar, and hotel that were preserved since the Gold Rush, and decimated more than 100 homes and businesses.

  • Atlantic Ocean currents weaken, signalling big weather changes - study

    The Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such an extent that it could soon bring big changes to the world's weather, a scientific study said on Thursday. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic. Climate models have shown that the AMOC is at its weakest in more than a 1,000 years.

  • Blue-eyed cottonmouths can be seen in late summer heat. It’s not a trick of light

    “Snakes are blind in the dog days of summer.”

  • California wildfire leaves historic town in ashes

    Burned out cars, a sky thick with smoke, charred buildings.An apocalyptic scene is all that is left of the historic main street in Greenville, California.On Wednesday night the Dixie fire ripped through this former gold-rush town tucked away in the Sierra Nevada mountains, forcing residents to flee.So far, no deaths or injuries reported: although one man is missing.The Dixie fire is California's largest this year.It has already torn through more than 360,000 acres.In the town of Chester, residents had to leave after gathering what belongings they could“Just the last few things last minute. I don’t know. I just hate to leave it all....We’ll be ok. They’ll get new toys but it’s just the memories.”With fire fighters still battling the blaze - it's about 35% contained.There are more than a dozen others burning around the state.Less than a hundred miles from the Dixie Fire, thousands evacuated ahead of the fast-moving River Fire.The blaze has burned though 2400 acres since Wednesday, with 80 homes damaged or destroyedOfficials say that, so far, it is zero percent contained.Fire season came early to California this year.The state is on pace to suffer even more burnt acreage than last year, which itself was the worst fire season on record.

  • Bird thieves caught plucking hair from animals’ backs — and it’s not just for fun

    These sneaky birds are risking their lives to line their nests with something unusual: animal fur — and even human hair at times.

  • Florida sues owner of Piney Point over massive wastewater leak

    The state says that if the company continues to operate the former phosphate mining facility, "irreparable harm is likely to occur."