The second-weirdest Pac-12 football matchup behind Washington-Arizona State

The Washington Huskies have not won in Tempe against Arizona State since 2001. You will not find a crazier, weirder Pac-12 fact than that one.

We asked our Pac-12 experts about the next weirdest conference matchup after Huskies at Sun Devils.

Don Smalley of Ducks Wire responded:

“USC, no matter how good they are or how bad the Oregon State Beavers happen to be, always have trouble in Corvallis. It’s usually a night game and the atmosphere at Reser is sneaky tough for an opponent.”

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire told us this:

“I’m speaking from a very biased place here, but I can only comment from what I’ve seen — there’s some weird voodoo when it comes to Oregon vs. Stanford, especially down at The Farm. The first quarter of that game this year was a very troubling experience, simply because it felt like so many other Stanford losses did at the beginning. I know a ton of Duck fans are thrilled to never have to play the Cardinal again.”

My view:

There’s no wrong or bad answer here, but Washington at Stanford created some remarkable Husky flops even when it seemed U-Dub was a markedly better team. That’s a lot like the Huskies going to Tempe and losing to the Sun Devils, just on a smaller scale. Overall, it’s crazy how certain Pac-12 situations — one team goes to a specific road location — remain problematic for that visiting team over a decade, a decade and a half, or two decades.

