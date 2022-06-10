For the second weekend in a row, the Sooners will host a number of prospects for official visits

The University of Oklahoma has had an outstanding month of June. The football team is hosting prospects for their official visits, and the softball team just won another national title to go back-to-back.

Oklahoma football would love to hoist a national championship trophy of its own sooner rather than later.

For that to happen, the Sooners must continue to recruit well, which is why this weekend is important: a new wave of potential Sooners descends upon Norman for official visits.

While last week takes the cake in terms of the sheer number of prospects on campus, this week offers a very valuable opportunity for the Sooners to connect and move forward with 2023 prospects who hold the Sooners in very high regard.

The ChampU BBQ drew more than 20 visitors to campus. While the number this weekend will not match that, some major names are worth watching as the weekend starts. We’ve taken the liberty of listing every official visitor heading to Norman this weekend.

Cole Adams, four-star WR

Wide receiver recruiting has been a consistent point of discussion at Oklahoma the last two years, and for a program with a history of some really excellent pass catchers, it makes no sense.

The Oklahoma Sooners have a shot to add to their expansive receiver room with in-state Owasso star Cole Adams.

Adams was lightly recruited by the Sooners at first and holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas and LSU. The Sooners are a little behind in this recruitment, but a recent offer and an official visit should give Oklahoma some serious momentum toward keeping an explosive offensive talent home.

Kalib Hicks, four-star RB

The Sooners have no running backs committed for the class of 2023, but it’s not for lack of trying. They’ve sent out a slew of offers. While no one has hopped in the proverbial boat yet, the Sooners are trying to position themselves for a commitment with quite a few.

Kalib Hicks out of Denton Ryan High School is on the Sooners’ radar and would fill a significant need for running back bodies in the 2023 recruiting class. Denton Ryan is the same school where current Sooner Billy Bowman starred and another primary OU target in Anthony Hill, plays.

Hick’s commitment could give the Sooners another weapon in also trying to sway the five-star linebacker away from College Station or Austin.

Colton Vasek, four-star edge

Colton Vasek is a curious but interesting prospect to follow. He’s more than capable of playing high-level football and he’s from Austin, Texas, but the Longhorns don’t seem all that invested in his recruitment.

With the possibility the Sooners are trending downward for Bai Jobe, courting Vasek may be of extreme importance to defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis. At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, he has the frame and length necessary to be an absolute menace for collegiate offenses. Oklahoma, Oregon and Clemson all figure heavily in his recruitment. Even though his father is a Longhorn, that ship may have sailed. A big visit could really put Oklahoma in a fighting position.

Lewis Carter, four-star LB

Lewis Carter is a four-star linebacker recruit out of Tampa, Florida. While he’s not the only linebacker from Tampa the Sooners have offered, Oklahoma is hoping to make a bit more of an impression on Carter than the other.

Carter’s main recruiting interest includes a bit of momentum in favor of Mack Brown’s UNC Tarheels but other than that this seems like a race the Sooners can make up ground in with a home run of an official visit.

Kade McIntyre, three-star athlete

Kade McIntyre, a three-star athlete out of Nebraska, actually started his visit on June 8 and wrapped it up already. He plans to head to Iowa for an official this weekend. Whatever happened on that visit to Norman resonated because at the least one crystal ball was issued in favor of Oklahoma recently. The Sooners could very well be moving to the front of the line for the 6-foot-4 athlete.

