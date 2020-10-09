For the second time, Tom Brady refuses to shake Nick Foles’ hand after a loss

Tom Brady has some tough history in games against Nick Foles.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is now 0-for-2 against Foles after losing to the Chicago Bears 20-19 on Thursday night. Brady had a chance to come back and win the game, but he lost track and thought he had another down to work with. While everyone knew the game was over and walked off the field, he paused and tried to plead his case.

Brady’s other loss against Foles came in Super Bowl LII — and he refused to shake his hand afterwards. After the tough loss on Thursday, Brady did the exact same thing.

Brady does not go out to shake Nick Foles’s hand after the Bears win pic.twitter.com/rzeiBDdRYq — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) October 9, 2020





nick foles is now 2-0 against tom brady tom brady is now 2-for-2 in refusing to shake foles' hand pic.twitter.com/sGX81MwT1P — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 9, 2020





As many pointed out, current Patriots QB Cam Newton had a similar reaction after a Super Bowl loss and was much more scrutinized.