On Second Thought: Will Texas avoid upset in final Baylor Big 12 matchup?

It could be the last time the Baylor Bears and Texas Longhorns meet on a football field so what better way to preview the game than to bring in Waco Tribune-Herald columnist Brice Cherry and beat writer Zach Smith for the On Second Thought podcast?

Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls join the Tribune scribes in breaking down the matchup and predicting if Baylor will keep close of if the Longhorns will blow them out in Waco as the oddsmakers suggest.

