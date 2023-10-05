On Second Thought: ESPN's Greg McElroy on why Texas will beat Oklahoma

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy has been high on Texas since the preseason and that hasn’t changed amid the Longhorns rise to No. 3 in the country.

The former Alabama quarterback joins the On Second Thought podcast this week to explain why he believes the Longhorns will beat Oklahoma for a second time Saturday while also discussing their College Football Playoff chances down the line.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: On Second Thought: McElroy on Texas-Oklahoma, Horns' CFP prospects