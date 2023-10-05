Advertisement

On Second Thought: ESPN's Greg McElroy on why Texas will beat Oklahoma

Cedric Golden, Austin American-Statesman

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy has been high on Texas since the preseason and that hasn’t changed amid the Longhorns rise to No. 3 in the country.

The former Alabama quarterback joins the On Second Thought podcast this week to explain why he believes the Longhorns will beat Oklahoma for a second time Saturday while also discussing their College Football Playoff chances down the line.

