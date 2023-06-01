On Second Thought celebrates 300th episode

The On Second Thought podcast debuted on Feb. 25, 2016 with Statesman columnists Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls hitting on the hottest sports topics of the day with an emphasis on the Texas Longhorns.

This weeks marks an seminal achievement in of the longest running podcasts in the state. Ced and Kirk commemorate their 300th episode with a look back at some of their most memorable moments, including Texas football coaching legend Mack Brown’s recollections from the 2005 national championship team, an eye-opening 2016 chat with new deceased billionaire Oklahoma State football benefactor T. Boone Pickens whose comments on football coach Mike Gundy went viral.

Also, a hilarious 2019 interview with golf analyst/standup comedian David Feherty which ranks as the longest regular On Second Thought podcast on record.

All of this and much more — including our updated interview wish list — on Episode 300.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: On Second Thought podcast celebrates Episode 300