On Second Thought: CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd on Texas' lofty expectations, realignment

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will lead the Texas Longhorns into the 2023 season opener against Rice. CBS Sports national college football columnist Dennis Dodd joins the On Second Thought podcast to discuss if the Horns will meet their lofty preseason projections.

CBS Sports national college football columnist Dennis Dodd joins hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls on the On Second Thought podcast this week to answer questions that are being asked by many in Longhorn Nation.

Are the Texas Longhorns for real?

Is the preseason hype justified?

Dodd also touches on college football realignment, Reggie Bush’s attempt to regain his standing in the sport and if Jimbo Fisher will really allow Bobby Petrino to be the full-time play caller at Texas A&M.

Ced and Kirk also discuss the loss of longtime Texas administrator Bill Little and examine what’s happening on the offensive and defensive lines.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Podcast: Can the Horns meet lofty preseason projections?