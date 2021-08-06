Second suspect in armed robbery at Tarentum home arrested

Aug. 5—A second person wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Tarentum home in June is in custody.

Wilnal Anthony Reddix, 21, of Harrison, was arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop in the township, Tarentum police Chief William Vakulick said Thursday.

Vakulick said Reddix was arrested without incident. Harrison police could not be reached Thursday for more information on his arrest.

Reddix was taken to Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond following his arraignment Thursday, according to online court records.

Reddix's younger brother, Manrico Reddix, 16, of Clairton, also was charged as an adult in connection with the incident in the 200 block of West Ninth Street on June 22. He was arraigned on July 9 and released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Tarentum police say the brothers were among five people who entered a woman's house with gun, took three firearms and $10,000 in cash, and then fled.

Vakulick said police have not yet been able to identify the other three suspects.

A criminal complaint filed against Manrico Reddix said the woman's son told police that the brothers came to his house because Wilnal Reddix owed him money.

While they were talking in an enclosed porch, the son said he saw three other men approach the front of the house. The son said he tried to close and lock the door when Wilnal Reddix pulled his hand away and brandished a firearm while Manrico Reddix put a handgun to the son's head.

The son said the five people forced him inside the house. The three unidentified suspects also were armed.

Charges against Wilnal and Manrico Reddix include robbery, burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespassing, theft, making terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. They also are charged with firearms offenses, with Manrico Reddix charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

Neither had an attorney listed in court records.

