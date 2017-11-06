For the second straight year, Munenori Kawasaki is a world champion

Munenori Kawasaki has another ring to display in his trophy case.

Kawasaki - a fan favorite in his one year in Chicago in 2016 - won the Japan Series over the weekend as part of the Softbank Hawks.

.@MuneKawasakiWB and the SoftBank Hawks are 2017 Japan Series Champions! Congrats! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MuDY4SedTk — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) November 6, 2017

The 36-year-old infielder opted to play in his home country of Japan after the Cubs released him at the end of the 2017 spring training. He played 42 games at second base for the Hawks in 2017, hitting .241 with a .623 OPS. He did not play in the championship game, which Softbank won 4-3 over the Yokohoma Bay Stars.

Former Cubs pitcher Spencer Patton was also on the title-winning Hawks.

Kawasaki only had one year in a Cubs uniform and was not active during the 2016 World Series run, but he left a lasting impression with his stirring rendition of "I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing" in spring training and starred in a hilarious Japanese commercial.