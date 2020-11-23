With second-straight loss, Ravens slowly losing footing in AFC playoff race

Ravens slowly losing footing in AFC playoff chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Derek Wolfe was on his knees as he stared forward with his hands on his hips, unwilling, or unable, to look 30 yards to his left.

As Titans running back Derrick Henry was mobbed by his team in celebration in the end zone, Wolfe and the rest of the Ravens’ front seven could only watch some 30 or so yards away. In Wolfe’s case, he dropped his hands to the ground and simply stared at the turf instead.

Henry’s 29-yard touchdown run in overtime gave the Ravens a heartbreaking 30-24 loss, their second defeat in a row. And as Henry’s 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame ran into the end zone at M&T Bank Stadium, more than half of the Ravens’ defense could only stop and stare at his nameplate, wondering what had gone so wrong not only on that play, but in the moments that led up to it.

On the surface, the game was a six-point overtime defeat to a physical Titans team firmly in the playoff chase. But with the Ravens, the issues run much deeper than just one loss. And time is slipping away to correct whatever mistakes they’ve got.The Ravens led for the majority of Sunday’s game, but as they took their foot off the gas, the Titans slammed the pedal.

After holding a 21-10 lead in the third quarter, the Ravens allowed the Titans to score 20 of the next 23 points (including Henry’s run in overtime) as the defense, which held the Titans in check for the majority of the afternoon, broke in the final two quarters of play.

Tennessee held the ball for more than 19 minutes in the second half and overtime as its offense gained control of the game and its defense stopped the Baltimore offense time and time again.

“We’ve just got to be better,” inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. “That’s all I can say, really, honestly. We did great through the third quarter. And we’ve been preaching this whole time that we have to finish the whole game. We just can’t have a quarter here or a quarter there – can’t have a half. We’ve got to play all four quarters and dominate. When we went to overtime, we had chances to stop them, and we didn’t stop them.”

The Ravens’ defense held Henry in check for a majority of the afternoon, and even with his 29 yard run in overtime, he posted just 4.8 yards per carry on 28 attempts. But quarterback Ryan Tannehill heated up in the second half and finished the day 22-of-31 for 259 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

When the Ravens needed a stop, or a score, or really any game-changing play late in the game to flip the momentum, they couldn’t get one.

“We just can’t put 60 minutes together as a football team,” Wolfe said. “We’ll put a half together. This week, we finally put three quarters together. And we have to play better in the fourth quarter. I don’t know if it’s because guys are getting worn down. I don’t know what it is.”

The offense was no different as a solid first half, and outstanding first drive of the third quarter, gave way to miscues and missed opportunities in the final dwindling minutes.

Even on the team’s final drive of regulation, when a touchdown would’ve won them the game, mistakes plagued the Ravens.

Jackson missed tight end Mark Andrews on a crossing pattern which may have been a first down, or even more, in the final seconds. The Ravens then committed a false start penalty when they had a bubble screen set up for wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown that looked destined to score.

Instead, they had to settle for their third field goal of the game and overtime.

“We have to finish drives,” Jackson said. “We’re driving the ball down the field. We just have to stop putting Tucker out there, we have to punch it in. When we get inside the red zone, or the high red zone, we just have to finish and stop putting our defense out there.”

They wouldn’t get that close to scoring for the rest of the game, as a nightmarish three-and-out in overtime gave the Titans possession of the football that they wouldn’t relinquish.

The end result was, in a lot of ways, perfectly summed up by A.J. Brown’s ferocious touchdown late in regulation to give the Titans the lead, and also Henry’s final touchdown: The Ravens had their chances to turn things in their favor. But for whatever reason, whether it be unmatched effort on the other side, lack of execution or simply being out-manned, they couldn’t get it done.

“Those first three quarters, we were playing it lights out,” Queen said. “Just like I said, that last quarter, things went south.”

Now, the Ravens have their most important week of the season on deck at perhaps the worst possible time. The team is still injured and without defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams. They’re missing right guard Tyre Phillips and haven’t found a sturdy combination along the offensive line. The secondary is still lacking depth pieces due to injuries. The offense, for all of its talent, scored just 24 points when it could’ve scored so many more.

The Titans had given up 34 points to the Colts just 10 days ago and in the previous nine games this season, had allowed 30 or more points five times. The Ravens couldn’t muster more than 24 more than four quarters of play.

There’s no reprieve for the Ravens, either. They’ve got the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers up next, on the road, on Thanksgiving night, with their small AFC North division chances on the line.

“It doesn’t matter what happened,” Wolfe said. “It’s on to the next game. We have to play Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh on Thursday night, and we have to focus on them, because it’s a quick turnaround, get our bodies right and go try to get a win. You have to stack wins. Wins come in bunches. You’ve just got to get that one win. You can’t get used to losing. That’s one thing: I know how that feels, and you can’t get used to it.”

The Ravens have six games left in their 2020 season that once held so much promise. Still, with a quick glance at their schedule over the last five games of the season, at least four wins isn’t out of the question. That would give the Ravens double digit wins and, while not an AFC North crown, assuredly a playoff spot. First up, though, is the Steelers.

And simply getting into the playoffs as a wild card team wasn’t what the Ravens had in mind. Neither was the offensive struggles to start the season, or the defensive injuries, or the lack of execution on both sides of the ball.

Just 100 hours after the Ravens lost a hard-fought, physical game to a fellow AFC playoff contender, they’ll have to face the NFL’s only unbeaten team on the road.

So as Henry ran through the Ravens defense on the final play of Sunday’s game and a worn out defense watched as he pranced into the end zone, the Ravens watched as Henry may have taken their AFC North title hopes with him..

In four days, they’ll have to answer the questions that have plagued them all season long. And they’re running out of time to figure it out.

“It doesn’t matter what team you’re playing,” Wolfe said. “It’s always physical, and you always feel like you got in a car wreck afterwards, but you do what you’ve got to do to get to the next game. There are mornings I wake up on Sunday, and I can’t even put my pants on, but I find a way, and I get out there, and I do it. So, there’s no excuse. You’ve just got to go do it.”